Ultra-fast MessagePack for NodeJS & Browsers.

implementation notes

this implementation uses pre-allocated buffers and buffer.copy() for encoding, instead of regular arrays

uses a buffer polyfill if used in browser environments

has dictionary support, to further reduce payload size

backward compatibility notes with other libraries

used extensions fixext 1, type 0, data 0 = undefined fixext 1, type 0, data 1 = NaN fixext 1, type 0, data 2 = +Infinity fixext 1, type 0, data 3 = -Infinity

Buffers , ArrayBuffers and TypedArrays Buffers : encoded as Buffers, decoded as Buffers ArrayBuffers : encoded as Buffers, decoded as Buffers const decoded = decode(encoded); const your_arraybuffer = decoded.buffer; TypedArrays : encoded as Buffers, decoded as Buffers const decoded = decode(encoded); const your_typedarray = new Uint8Array (decoded.buffer);

usage

yarn add what-the-pack

const MessagePack = require ( 'what-the-pack' ); const { encode, decode } = MessagePack.initialize( 2 ** 22 ); const data = { name : 'Lunox' , age : 20 }; const encoded = encode(data); const decoded = decode(encoded); console .log({ encoded, decoded });

result

{ encoded : < Buffer 82 a4 6e 61 6d 65 a5 4c 75 6e 6f 78 a3 61 67 65 14 > , decoded: { name: 'Lunox', age: 20 } }

pre-allocating a larger buffer

const MessagePack = require ( 'what-the-pack' ); const { encode, decode } = MessagePack.initialize( 2 ** 30 ); const data = { };

2 ^7 = 128 B 2 ^8 = 256 B 2 ^9 = 512 B 2 ^10 = 1.02 kB 2 ^11 = 2.05 kB 2 ^12 = 4.1 kB 2 ^13 = 8.19 kB 2 ^14 = 16.4 kB 2 ^15 = 32.8 kB 2 ^16 = 65.5 kB 2 ^17 = 131 kB 2 ^18 = 262 kB 2 ^19 = 524 kB 2 ^20 = 1.05 MB 2 ^21 = 2.1 MB 2 ^22 = 4.19 MB 2 ^23 = 8.39 MB 2 ^24 = 16.8 MB 2 ^25 = 33.6 MB 2 ^26 = 67.1 MB 2 ^27 = 134 MB 2 ^28 = 268 MB 2 ^29 = 537 MB 2 ^30 = 1.07 GB

using dictionaries (added in 1.1.3)

this feature isn't in MessagePack spec but added as a convenience feature in 1.1.3

dictionaries allow us to decrease our buffer output size by recognizing strings used as object keys and replacing them with shorter-byte integer values during the encoding process

these shorter-byte placeholder values are then restored to their respective strings during the decoding process

the trade-off in using dictionaries is an insignificantly slower encoding and decoding time in exchange of a significantly smaller buffer output, which results into a lower network bandwidth and storage consumption in the long run

the best part: the byte placeholders starts from -32 then increments upwards, values -32 to 127 are encoded in single byte, which means your first (32 + 128) = 160 keys will be encoded as a single byte instead of encoding the whole string

const MessagePack = require ( 'what-the-pack' ); const { encode, decode, register } = MessagePack.initialize( 2 ** 22 ); let encoded, decoded, data; data = { name : 'Lunox' , age : 20 }; encoded = encode(data); decoded = decode(encoded); console .log({ encoded, decoded }); register( 'name' , 'age' ); encoded = encode(data); decoded = decode(encoded); console .log({ encoded, decoded });

minified build for browsers

<!-- latest umd build --> < script src = "https://unpkg.com/what-the-pack/dist/MessagePack.min.js" > </ script > < script > const { encode, decode } = MessagePack.initialize( 2 ** 22 ); const data = { name : 'Lunox' , age : 20 }; const encoded = encode(data); const decoded = decode(encoded); console .log({ encoded, decoded }); </ script >

using with browser websockets

server

const WebSocket = require ( 'ws' ); const MessagePack = require ( 'what-the-pack' ); const { encode, decode } = MessagePack.initialize( 2 ** 22 ); const wss = new WebSocket.Server( /- options go here */ ); wss.on( 'connection' , (client, req) => { console .log( 'A client has connected.' ); console .log( 'IP address:' , req.connection.remoteAddress); client.send( encode({ message : 'something' }) ); });

client

On browsers, Buffer object is exposed as MessagePack.Buffer

object is exposed as On browsers, call MessagePack.Buffer.from(x) on received ArrayBuffers

const socket = new WebSocket( 'ws://localhost:8080' ); const { encode, decode, Buffer } = MessagePack.initialize( 2 ** 22 ); socket.addEventListener( 'open' , (event) => { socket.binaryType = 'arraybuffer' ; console .log( 'Connected to server.' ); }); socket.addEventListener( 'message' , (event) => { const data = MessagePack.decode( Buffer.from(event.data) ); console .log(data); });

benchmarks

yarn run benchmark

$ yarn run benchmark JSON stringify tiny x 1,477,866 ops/sec ±0.58% (93 runs sampled) JSON stringify small x 232,645 ops/sec ±0.25% (91 runs sampled) JSON stringify medium x 117,357 ops/sec ±0.31% (93 runs sampled) JSON stringify large x 24.01 ops/sec ±0.37% (43 runs sampled) JSON parse tiny x 1,301,925 ops/sec ±3.18% (82 runs sampled) JSON parse small x 264,410 ops/sec ±0.57% (90 runs sampled) JSON parse medium x 133,865 ops/sec ±0.52% (87 runs sampled) JSON parse large x 31.52 ops/sec ±0.34% (53 runs sampled) what-the-pack encode tiny x 1,175,981 ops/sec ±0.39% (92 runs sampled) what-the-pack encode small x 365,533 ops/sec ±0.85% (90 runs sampled) what-the-pack encode medium x 173,746 ops/sec ±0.41% (91 runs sampled) what-the-pack encode large x 218 ops/sec ±0.85% (82 runs sampled) what-the-pack decode tiny x 1,130,260 ops/sec ±0.30% (91 runs sampled) what-the-pack decode small x 254,931 ops/sec ±0.79% (94 runs sampled) what-the-pack decode medium x 146,809 ops/sec ±0.79% (92 runs sampled) what-the-pack decode large x 211 ops/sec ±0.37% (87 runs sampled) notepack.encode tiny x 1,291,361 ops/sec ±0.22% (95 runs sampled) notepack encode small x 325,882 ops/sec ±1.20% (95 runs sampled) notepack encode medium x 133,398 ops/sec ±0.20% (94 runs sampled) notepack encode large x 231 ops/sec ±1.65% (81 runs sampled) notepack decode tiny x 1,097,597 ops/sec ±0.67% (93 runs sampled) notepack decode small x 231,895 ops/sec ±0.69% (96 runs sampled) notepack decode medium x 137,385 ops/sec ±2.45% (86 runs sampled) notepack decode large x 210 ops/sec ±0.85% (86 runs sampled)

tests

yarn run test

$ yarn run test PASS ./test.js √ fixstr (6ms) √ str 8 (2ms) √ str 16 (1ms) √ str 32 (1ms) √ zero √ positive fixint (1ms) √ negative fixint (1ms) √ uint 8 (1ms) √ uint 16 (1ms) √ uint 32 √ uint 64 (1ms) √ int 8 (1ms) √ int 16 √ int 32 (2ms) √ int 64 √ float 32 (2ms) √ float 64 (1ms) √ true , false , undefined, NaN, +Infinity, -Infinity (2ms) √ flat & nested empty arrays (1ms) √ flat arrays (456ms) √ nested arrays (5ms) √ highly nested arrays (2ms) √ buffers, bin8 (2ms) √ buffers, bin16 (96ms) √ buffers, bin32 (473ms) √ arraybuffers as buffer (54ms) √ typedarrays as buffer (7ms) √ tiny object (1ms) √ small object √ medium object (1ms) √ large object (1736ms) console.log index.js:49 MessagePack: Setting buffer limit to 1.07 GB Test Suites: 1 passed, 1 total Tests: 31 passed, 31 total Snapshots: 0 total Time: 5.477s Ran all test suites. Done in 6.59s.

changelog

1.x basic support dictionary support

2.0.0 rewrite to use raw functions instead of classes update dev-deps jest test-cov @ 86.06% statements 389/452 branches 137/169 functions 11/12 lines 374/428

2.0.x fix tempBufferLength check rebuild for browser fix leak on buffer decode



