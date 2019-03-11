JavaScript Diff Parser

Credit: @eightballart

Parse unified diffs with JavaScript

Installation

what-the-diff is available via npm

npm install what-the-diff

Usage

let {parse} = require ( 'what-the-diff' ) var str = `diff --git file.txt file.txt index 83db48f..bf269f4 100644 --- file.txt +++ file.txt @@ -1,3 +1,3 @@ line1 -line2 +new line line3` parse(diffStr) { oldPath : 'file.txt' , newPath : 'file.txt' , oldMode : '100644' , newMode : '100644' , status : 'modified' , hunks : [ { oldStartLine : 1 , oldLineCount : 3 , newStartLine : 1 , newLineCount : 3 , lines : [ ' line1' , '-line2' , '+new line' , ' line3' ] } ] }