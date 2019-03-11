openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
wtd

what-the-diff

by Katrina Uychaco
0.6.0 (see all)

JavaScript diff parser

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

22.1K

GitHub Stars

29

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

JavaScript Diff Parser

Credit: @eightballart

Parse unified diffs with JavaScript

Installation

what-the-diff is available via npm

npm install what-the-diff

Usage

let {parse} = require('what-the-diff')

var str = `diff --git file.txt file.txt
index 83db48f..bf269f4 100644
--- file.txt
+++ file.txt
@@ -1,3 +1,3 @@
line1
-line2
+new line
line3`

parse(diffStr)

// returns
  {
    oldPath: 'file.txt',
    newPath: 'file.txt',
    oldMode: '100644',
    newMode: '100644',
    status: 'modified',
    hunks: [
      {
        oldStartLine: 1,
        oldLineCount: 3,
        newStartLine: 1,
        newLineCount: 3,
        lines: [
          ' line1',
          '-line2',
          '+new line',
          ' line3'
        ]
      }
    ]
  }

If the diff includes a similarity index line (from a detected copy or rename), the similarity property will be set, and will be a number.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial