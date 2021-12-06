A global utility for tracking the current input method (mouse, keyboard or touch).
Now with more information and less opinion!
What Input adds data attributes to the
window based on the type of input being used. It also exposes a simple API that can be used for scripting interactions.
What Input uses event bubbling on the
window to watch for mouse, keyboard and touch events (via
mousedown,
keydown and
touchstart). It then sets or updates a
data-whatinput attribute.
Pointer Events are supported but note that
pen inputs are remapped to
touch.
What Input also exposes a tiny API that allows the developer to ask for the current input, set custom ignore keys, and set and remove custom callback functions.
What Input does not make assumptions about the input environment before the page is interacted with. However, the
mousemove and
pointermove events are used to set a
data-whatintent="mouse" attribute to indicate that a mouse is being used indirectly.
Check out the demo to see What Input in action.
https://ten1seven.github.io/what-input
Since interacting with a form always requires use of the keyboard, What Input uses the
data-whatintent attribute to display a "buffered" version of input events while form
<input>s,
<select>s, and
<textarea>s are being interacted with (i.e. mouse user's
data-whatintent will be preserved as
mouse while typing).
Download the file directly.
Install via Yarn:
yarn add what-input
Install via NPM:
npm install what-input
Include the script directly in your project.
<script src="path/to/what-input.js"></script>
Or require with a script loader.
import 'what-input'
// or
import whatInput from 'what-input'
// or
require('what-input')
// or
var whatInput = require('what-input')
// or
requirejs.config({
paths: {
whatInput: 'path/to/what-input',
},
})
require(['whatInput'], function () {})
What Input will start doing its thing while you do yours.
By default, What Input uses session storage to persist the input and intent values across pages. The benefit is that once a visitor has interacted with the page, subsequent pages won't have to wait for interactions to know the input method.
This behavior can be disabled by adding a
data-whatpersist="false" attribute on either the
<html> or
<body>.
<html dir="ltr" lang="en" data-whatpersist="false">
...
</html>
or
<body data-whatpersist="false">
...
</body>
Session storage can be cleared at any time with:
whatInput.clearStorage()
/*
* only suppress the focus ring once what-input has successfully started
*/
/* suppress focus ring on form controls for mouse users */
[data-whatintent='mouse'] *:focus {
outline: none;
}
Note: If you remove outlines with
outline: none;, be sure to provide clear visual
:focus styles so the user can see which element they are on at any time for greater accessibility. Visit W3C's WCAG 2.0 2.4.7 Guideline to learn more.
Ask What Input what the current input method is. This works best if asked after the events What Input is bound to (
mousedown,
keydown and
touchstart).
whatInput.ask() // returns `mouse`, `keyboard` or `touch`
myButton.addEventListener('click', () => {
if (whatInput.ask() === 'mouse') {
// do mousy things
} else if (whatInput.ask() === 'keyboard') {
// do keyboard things
}
})
If it's necessary to know if
mousemove is being used, use the
'intent' option. For example:
/*
* nothing has happened but the mouse has moved
*/
whatInput.ask() // returns `initial` because the page has not been directly interacted with
whatInput.ask('intent') // returns `mouse` because mouse movement was detected
/*
* the keyboard has been used, then the mouse was moved
*/
whatInput.ask() // returns `keyboard` because the keyboard was the last direct page interaction
whatInput.ask('intent') // returns `mouse` because mouse movement was the most recent action detected
Ask What Input the currently focused DOM element.
whatInput.element() // returns a string, like `input` or null
Set a custom array of keycodes that will be ignored (will not switch over to
keyboard) when pressed. A custom list will overwrite the default values.
/*
* default ignored keys:
* 16, // shift
* 17, // control
* 18, // alt
* 91, // Windows key / left Apple cmd
* 93 // Windows menu / right Apple cmd
*/
whatInput.ignoreKeys([1, 2, 3])
Set a custom array of keycodes that will trigger the keyboard pressed intent (will not switch to
keyboard unless these keys are pressed). This overrides ignoreKeys.
// only listen to tab keyboard press
whatInput.specificKeys([9])
Fire a function when the input or intent changes.
// create a function to be fired
var myFunction = function (type) {
console.log(type)
}
// fire `myFunction` when the intent changes
whatInput.registerOnChange(myFunction, 'intent')
// fire `myFunction` when the input changes
whatInput.registerOnChange(myFunction, 'input')
// remove custom event
whatInput.unRegisterOnChange(myFunction)
What Input works in all modern browsers.
DOMContentLoaded event before looking for
data-whatpersist attribute on body.
dataset in IE10.
data-whatpersist="false" attribute to the
<html> or
<body> tag to disable usage of session storage to persist input/intent across pages.
activeElement is null bug in IE is fixed (thanks @EasterPeanut).
mouse because of event execution order.
touchend to input map
touchend to input map
specificKeys functionality to allow overriding of keyboard keys list. Fix via bk3.
unRegisterOnChange failed to unregister items at index 0.
whatInput.registerOnChange and
whatInput.unRegisterOnChange.
data-whatelement attribute exposes any currently focused DOM element (i.e.
data-whatelement="a" or
data-whatelement="input").
data-whatclasses attribute exposes any currently focused element's classes as a comma-separated list (i.e.
data-whatclasses="class1,class2").
data-whatinput attribute immediately reflects the current input. The
data-whatintent attribute now takes on the role of remembering mouse input prior to typing in or clicking on a form field.
data-whatinput attribute reflects the current input (switches to "keyboard").
whatInput.types() API option.
shift,
control,
alt,
cmd) no longer toggles back to keyboard.
Special thanks to Viget for their encouragement and commitment to open source projects. Visit code.viget.com to see more projects from Viget.
Thanks to mAAdhaTTah for the initial conversion to Webpack. Thanks to greypants for adding TypeScript definitions.
What Input is written and maintained by @ten1seven.
What Input is freely available under the MIT License.