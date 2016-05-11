openbase logo
whacko

by Ivan Nikulin
0.19.1 (see all)

Cheerio fork that uses parse5 as the underlying platform

Readme

⚠️ THIS PACKAGES IS NO LONGER MAINTAINED ⚠️

If you are interested in using cheerio with parse5 you can vote for this issue in the cheerio repo: https://github.com/cheeriojs/cheerio/issues/863

Whacko

Whacko is a fork of cheerio that uses parse5 as an underlying platform.

Install

$ npm install whacko

API

Difference with cheerio:

  • Use $.load(content) to load HTML documents (e.g. missing <html> tags will be automatically emitted in this case).
  • Use $(content) to create HTML-fragments which can be later added to the loaded document.
  • Parser options (e.g. xmlMode and normalizeWhitespace) are missing since whacko is intended for spec compliant HTML parsing.
  • New parser option encodeEntities added. When false, it disables HTML entities decoding on serialization.
  • New parser option decodeHtmlEntities added. When false, it disables HTML entities decoding on parse.

In all other aspects it is the same with the cheerio API.

Questions or suggestions?

If you have any questions, please feel free to create an issue here on github.

Author

Ivan Nikulin (ifaaan@gmail.com)

