If you are interested in using cheerio with parse5 you can vote for this issue in the cheerio repo: https://github.com/cheeriojs/cheerio/issues/863
Whacko is a fork of cheerio that uses parse5 as an underlying platform.
$ npm install whacko
Difference with cheerio:
$.load(content) to load HTML documents (e.g. missing
<html> tags will be automatically emitted in this case).
$(content) to create HTML-fragments which can be later added to the loaded document.
xmlMode and
normalizeWhitespace) are missing since whacko is intended for spec compliant HTML parsing.
encodeEntities added. When false, it disables HTML entities decoding on serialization.
decodeHtmlEntities added. When false, it disables HTML entities decoding on parse.
In all other aspects it is the same with the cheerio API.
