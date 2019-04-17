whackage

Multi-repo development tooling for React Native

What is this?

whackage provides a hot-reload-friendly workflow for developing across multiple React Native packages

React Native packager, the development server that bundles your app's JavaScript sources, has a few rough edges when it comes to developing apps and libraries that span across multiple repositories. It doesn't handle symlinks reliably, and the Haste module system gets easily confused by @providesModule declarations in subdependencies.

Whackage is an npm link replacement that works with React Native. It synchronizes changes in your local workspace to your project's node_modules without using symlinks, and automatically generates a packager blacklist for linked modules to avoid Haste naming collisions.

We wrote whackage to scratch our own itch when working on Victory Native. It's a blunt instrument, but it works well. Hope you find it useful!

Quick start

npm i -g whackage cd ~/your-project-directory whack init whack link ../path/to/other/package whack run start

More detailed instructions of each step below:

Prerequisites

node >=4

npm >=3

OSX/Linux. Windows currently not supported, but PRs welcome.

rsync (most likely pre-installed on your system)

Install

Install whackage globally:

npm i -g whackage

Initialize whackage in your project

You'll now have access to the whack command on your command line. To get started, generate an empty whackage.json in your project's root directory:

whack init

Link modules

You can then link local copies of React Native libraries to your project with whack link <path> , e.g.:

whack link ../victory-core- native whack link ../victory-chart- native

You'll now have a whackage.json file that looks as follows:

{ "include" : "/**/*.js" , "exclude" : [ "/node_modules/*" , ".babelrc" , ".git" ], "dependencies" : { "victory-chart-native" : "../victory-chart-native" , "victory-core-native" : "../victory-core-native" } }

The dependencies map specifies which modules to synchronize, and paths to directories where to look for the sources.

By default whackage watches changes to .js files, and ignores your sources' node_modules and git metadata. We also skip copying Babel configurations, because the React Native packager does not support per-module configurations, and project-specific presets often causes the Babel transpilation step to fail.

You can configure the include and exclude glob patterns as needed.

Start packager

Start the packager server with whack run <command> , where command is the npm script you normally use to start your development server.

If you usually start the server with npm start , the corresponding whackage command is:

whack run start

(Alternatively, if your start task is npm run server:dev , you'd use whack run server:dev !)

When started, the whackage server will overwrite the specified dependencies in your node_modules with the sources you linked with whack link , and start a file watcher that synchronizes changes made in the source directories into your node_modules as they happen.

It will also specify a CLI config which adds the node_modules within linked source directories to the Haste blacklist to avoid @providesModules naming collisions.

When you whack link a package, whackage automatically installs and flattens transitive dependencies into your project. If you change the dependencies of your linked packages, you'll need to run whack install to add them to your project:

whack install victory-chart-native

Or sync all transitive dependencies or all linked packages:

whack install

Stop whacking

When you're done making changes to your local packages, you can remove the whackage.json entry and reset the module to its original state:

whack unlink victory-chart- native

To reset your your original dependencies, but keep the whackage.json around for the next time you want to work with that package, simply nuke your node_modules :

rm -rf node_modules && npm i

API

Run whack --help for a list of all available commands and options.

Misc

Why the name?

It's wacky, it's hacky, and it rhymes with package. Also it whacks your node_modules .

Contributing

Found an issue or a missing feature? Congratulations! 🎉 That is the prize you win as an early adopter! GitHub issues and pull requests are more than welcome.

Please note

This project is in a pre-release state. The API may be considered relatively stable, but changes may still occur.

MIT licensed

Maintenance Status

Archived: This project is no longer maintained by Formidable. We are no longer responding to issues or pull requests unless they relate to security concerns. We encourage interested developers to fork this project and make it their own!