wh

by webhook
1.0.48 (see all)

Webhook Command Line Interface.

Downloads/wk

14

14

GitHub Stars

666

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

14

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Webhook Overview

This repository is for the Webhook command line tools. There are several other repositories in Webhook's core.

  • webhook - The Webhook command line tools.
  • webhook-generate - The local runserver for Webhook.
  • webhook-cms - The CMS layer and frotend GUI. A single page Ember app.
  • webhook-server-open - The production server for serving and regenerating live Webhook sites.
  • webhook-images - Image resizing for the Webhook frontend. For Google App Engine.

If you are interested in self-hosting Webhook, check the instructions here.

Webhook Command Line Tools

This repository contains the code for the Webhook CMS command line tools. These tools require a Webhook account which you can create through the command line if you need. Currently we are in a beta period and all new accounts must be whitelisted for the tools to function properly.

Webhook uses Grunt for its local runserver and task runner. The Webhook command line tools are sometimes simple aliases to specific Grunt commands.

Installation

Requires the installation of Node JS. Once installed open your terminal and run:

npm install -g grunt wh

Webhook Command Line

The Webhook CLI has the following commands:

wh create sitename                 # Create a new Webhook directory/site at "sitename".
wh serve [port]                    # Serves a Webhook site locally on the optional port. Default port is 2002.
wh deploy                          # Packages local, deploys to the live server, and runs a new build.
wh update                          # Updates the site directory you're in to use the latest Webhook runserver code libraries.

# wh init creates the secret key file for a local site that doesn't have one (say a github clone).
# init must be run in an existing webhook directory.

wh init

Grunt commands in the local server

The following grunt commands are supported.

grunt clean                       # Deletes the files in the .build/ directory.
grunt scaffolding:typename        # Generates scaffolding HTML for a passed content-type from the CMS.
grunt build                       # Runs clean, and then rebuilds the .build/ directory.

