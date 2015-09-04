This repository is for the Webhook command line tools. There are several other repositories in Webhook's core.
If you are interested in self-hosting Webhook, check the instructions here.
This repository contains the code for the Webhook CMS command line tools. These tools require a Webhook account which you can create through the command line if you need. Currently we are in a beta period and all new accounts must be whitelisted for the tools to function properly.
Webhook uses Grunt for its local runserver and task runner. The Webhook command line tools are sometimes simple aliases to specific Grunt commands.
Requires the installation of Node JS. Once installed open your terminal and run:
npm install -g grunt wh
The Webhook CLI has the following commands:
wh create sitename # Create a new Webhook directory/site at "sitename".
wh serve [port] # Serves a Webhook site locally on the optional port. Default port is 2002.
wh deploy # Packages local, deploys to the live server, and runs a new build.
wh update # Updates the site directory you're in to use the latest Webhook runserver code libraries.
# wh init creates the secret key file for a local site that doesn't have one (say a github clone).
# init must be run in an existing webhook directory.
wh init
The following grunt commands are supported.
grunt clean # Deletes the files in the .build/ directory.
grunt scaffolding:typename # Generates scaffolding HTML for a passed content-type from the CMS.
grunt build # Runs clean, and then rebuilds the .build/ directory.