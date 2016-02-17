Wicked Good XPath is a fast implementation of document.createExpression and document.evaluate (DOM3-XPath) in pure Javascript.
x.y.z:
x.y refers to the Wicked Good XPath revision when
wgxpath.install.js was built;
z refers to any improvements to this package.
I'm pretty lazy, so I don't build Wicked Good XPath myself. When the pre-compiled wgxpath.install.js is updated, I'll update this package.
Install with npm:
npm install wgxpath
Make sure things are working:
node node_modules/wgxpath/word_of_the_day.js
This example scrapes the Merriam-Webster Word of the Day. This code can also be found in
word_of_the_day.js. Be sure to install jsdom 3.x before running the example.
$ npm install jsdom@"<4"
var wgxpath = require('wgxpath');
var jsdom = require('jsdom');
var url = 'http://www.merriam-webster.com/word-of-the-day/';
var expressionString = '//*[@id="content"]/div[3]/ul/li[1]/strong';
jsdom.env({
html: url,
done: function(errors, window) {
wgxpath.install(window);
var expression = window.document.createExpression(expressionString);
var result = expression.evaluate(window.document,
wgxpath.XPathResultType.STRING_TYPE);
console.log('The Word of the Day is "' + result.stringValue + '."');
}
});