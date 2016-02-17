Wicked Good XPath is a fast implementation of document.createExpression and document.evaluate (DOM3-XPath) in pure Javascript.

Version

x.y.z : x.y refers to the Wicked Good XPath revision when wgxpath.install.js was built; z refers to any improvements to this package.

I'm pretty lazy, so I don't build Wicked Good XPath myself. When the pre-compiled wgxpath.install.js is updated, I'll update this package.

Installation

Install with npm:

npm install wgxpath

Make sure things are working:

node node_modules/wgxpath/word_of_the_day.js

Example

This example scrapes the Merriam-Webster Word of the Day. This code can also be found in word_of_the_day.js . Be sure to install jsdom 3.x before running the example.

$ npm install jsdom@ "<4"