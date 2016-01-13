Geographic coordinate utilities using WGS84 datum
$ npm install wgs84-util
distanceBetween(pointA, pointB [, bearings ])
Calculate the distance between a set of GeoJSON points in meters
Uses Vincenty inverse calculation
Adapted from http://www.movable-type.co.uk/scripts/latlong-vincenty.html
Parameters
pointA: object, GeoJSON point
pointB: object, GeoJSON point
bearings: boolean, optional switch for including the bearings in degrees
Returns
number | object, distance from this point to the supplied point in meters or an object that includes distance, initial and final bearings
throws: Error, if formula failed to converge
bearingsBetween(pointA, pointB)
Convenience function for returning only the initial and final bearings between the given coordinates (forward azimuths at each point)
Parameters
pointA: object, GeoJSON point
pointB: object, GeoJSON point
Returns
object, forward azimuths (initial and final bearings) at each point in degrees
destination(point, bearing, distance)
Calculate the destination point from this point having travelled the given distance in meters on the given initial bearing
Uses Vincenty direct calculation
Adapted from http://www.movable-type.co.uk/scripts/latlong-vincenty.html
Parameters
point: object, GeoJSON point
bearing: number, initial bearing in degrees from north
distance: number, distance along bearing in meters
Returns
object, GeoJSON destination point, finalBearing
throws: Error, if formula failed to converge
degToRad(deg)
Conversion from degrees to radians
Parameters
deg: number, angle in degrees
Returns
number, angle in radians
radToDeg(rad)
Conversion from radians to degrees
Parameters
rad: number, angle in radians
Returns
number, angle in degrees
LLtoUTM(ll)
Converts a set of Longitude and Latitude coordinates to UTM using the WGS84 ellipsoid.
Parameters
ll: object, GeoJSON point representing the coordinate to be converted
Returns
object, GeoJSON feature containing the UTM value with easting, northing, zoneNumber and zoneLetter properties, and an optional accuracy property in digits. Returns null if the conversion failed.
UTMtoLL(utm)
Converts UTM coordinates to lat/long, using the WGS84 ellipsoid
Parameters
utm: object, with northing, easting, zoneNumber and zoneLetter properties. If an optional accuracy property is provided (in meters), a bounding box will be returned instead of latitude and longitude.
Returns
object, GeoJSON object containing either lat and lon values (if no accuracy was provided), or top, right, bottom and left values for the bounding box calculated according to the provided accuracy. Returns null if the conversion failed.
Install the development dependencies:
$ npm install
Then run the tests:
$ npm test
Then run coverage
$ npm run coverage
View coverage reports
$ firefox coverage/lcov-report/index.html
$ npm run build
Copyright (c) 2016 Christopher Brandt
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.