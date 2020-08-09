wget-improved simplifies retrieving files from any URL

Improvements over wuchengwei/node-wget

Handles 3xx redirects (including infinite redirect loops)

Passes URL parameters

Better error reporting

Does not write using append (uses w+ identical to wget)

Handles gzip compression, allow you to automatically gunzip the stream

Install

npm install wget-improved --save

const wget = require ( 'wget-improved' ); const src = 'http://nodejs.org/images/logo.svg' ; const output = '/tmp/logo.svg' ; const options = { }; let download = wget.download(src, output, options); download.on( 'error' , function ( err ) { console .log(err); }); download.on( 'start' , function ( fileSize ) { console .log(fileSize); }); download.on( 'end' , function ( output ) { console .log(output); }); download.on( 'progress' , function ( progress ) { typeof progress === 'number' });

const wget = require ( 'wget' ); const options = { protocol : 'https' , host : 'raw.github.com' , path : '/Fyrd/caniuse/master/data.json' , proxy : 'http://host:port' , method : 'GET' }; let req = wget.request(options, function ( res ) { let content = '' ; if (res.statusCode === 200 ) { res.on( 'error' , function ( err ) { console .log(err); }); res.on( 'data' , function ( chunk ) { content += chunk; }); res.on( 'end' , function ( ) { console .log(content); }); } else { console .log( 'Server respond ' + res.statusCode); } }); req.end(); req.on( 'error' , function ( err ) { console .log(err); });

options

options = {} options.gunzip = false ; options.proxy = {}; options.proxy.protocol = 'http' ; options.proxy.host = 'someproxy.org' ; options.proxy.port = 1337 ; options.proxy.proxyAuth = '{basic auth}' ; options.proxy.headers = { 'User-Agent' : 'Node' };

CLI

nwget https://raw.github.com/Fyrd/caniuse/master/data.json -O /tmp/data.json ./node_modules/.bin/nwget https://raw.github.com/Fyrd/caniuse/master/data.json -O /tmp/data.json

Changes from 2.0.0 to 3.0.0

Progress is now returned as a Number instead of a String

On start filesize can return null when the remote server does not provide content-length

Exception for not specifying protocol is now: Your URL must use either HTTP or HTTPS.

Supports handling redirects that return a relative URL.

You can now get events for the total number of bytes downloaded download.on('bytes', function(bytes) {}...)

Request headers can be specified by passing an object to options.headers.

Unit tests have been added for most download functionality and error cases. Tests are a requirement for all PRs going forward!