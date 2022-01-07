WFPlayer.js is an audio waveform generator
Checkout the demo from Github Pages
Install with
npm
$ npm install wfplayer
Or install with
yarn
$ yarn add wfplayer
import WFPlayer from 'wfplayer';
Or umd builds are also available
<script src="path/to/wfplayer.js"></script>
Will expose the global variable to
window.WFPlayer.
HTML
<div id="waveform" style="width: 1000px; height: 300px"></div>
<video id="video" src="path/to/video.mp4"></video>
<!-- or -->
<audio id="audio" src="path/to/audio.mp3"></audio>
JS
var wf = new WFPlayer({
container: document.querySelector('#waveform'),
mediaElement: document.querySelector('#video'),
});
wf.load(document.querySelector('#video'));
// or
wf.load('path/to/audio.mp3');
var wf = new WFPlayer({
// Mount the audio waveform of the dom
container: '#waveform',
// Whether to use scroll mode
scrollable: false,
// Media element like: video tag or audio tag
mediaElement: null,
// Whether use web worker
useWorker: true,
// Thw refresh delay time
refreshDelay: 50,
// Whether to display wave
wave: true,
// Waveform color
waveColor: 'rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.1)',
// Background color
backgroundColor: 'rgb(28, 32, 34)',
// Whether to display cursor
cursor: true,
// Cursor color
cursorColor: '#ff0000',
// Whether to display progress
progress: true,
// progress color
progressColor: 'rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.5)',
// Whether to display grid
grid: true,
// Grid color
gridColor: 'rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.05)',
// Whether to display ruler
ruler: true,
// Ruler color
rulerColor: 'rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.5)',
// Whether to display ruler at the top
rulerAtTop: true,
// Pixel ratio
pixelRatio: window.devicePixelRatio,
// Which audio channel to render
channel: 0,
// Duration of rendering
duration: 10,
// The ratio of spaces on both sides
padding: 5,
// Waveform height scale ratio
waveScale: 0.8,
});
Load target:
// The target can be the url address of media or a mediaElement or ArrayBuffer or Audiobuffer
wf.load(target);
Change Channel:
wf.changeChannel(1);
Jump to a certain time:
wf.seek(second);
Export image:
wf.exportImage();
Modify option:
wf.setOptions({
// Like change wave color
waveColor: 'red',
});
Destroy instance:
wf.destroy();
If the video volume is too large, it will cause the front-end decoding difficult. Best practice is to use the server's
FFMPEG, convert the video into audio format
MP3.
-ac is the number of channels,
-ar is a sample rate:
Back End
ffmpeg -i path/to/video.mp4 -ac 1 -ar 8000 path/to/audio.mp3
HTML
<div id="waveform" style="width: 1000px; height: 300px"></div>
<video id="video" src="path/to/video.mp4"></video>
JS
var wf = new WFPlayer({
container: document.querySelector('#waveform'),
mediaElement: document.querySelector('#video'),
});
wf.load('path/to/audio.mp3');
// or
fetch('path/to/audio.mp3')
.then((res) => res.arrayBuffer())
.then((arrayBuffer) => {
const uint8 = new Uint8Array(arrayBuffer);
wf.load(uint8);
});
@ffmpeg/ffmpeg：
npm i -S @ffmpeg/ffmpeg
HTML
<div id="waveform" style="width: 1000px; height: 300px"></div>
<video id="video" src="path/to/video.mp4"></video>
<input type="file" id="file" />
JS
import FFmpeg from '@ffmpeg/ffmpeg';
const wf = new WFPlayer({
container: document.querySelector('#waveform'),
mediaElement: document.querySelector('#video'),
});
document.getElementById('file').addEventListener('change', async (event) => {
const file = event.target.files[0];
const { createFFmpeg, fetchFile } = FFmpeg;
const ffmpeg = createFFmpeg({ log: true });
await ffmpeg.load();
ffmpeg.FS('writeFile', file.name, await fetchFile(file));
await ffmpeg.run('-i', file.name, '-ac', '1', '-ar', '8000', 'audio.mp3');
const uint8 = ffmpeg.FS('readFile', 'audio.mp3');
await wf.load(uint8);
})
