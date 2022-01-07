WFPlayer

WFPlayer.js is an audio waveform generator

Demo

Checkout the demo from Github Pages

Features

Create waveforms without loading the entire media file

Customize cursor, progress, grid, ruler display and color

Support for loading media urls and loading media dom elements (video tags and audio tags)

Support for real-time change options like color or width etc

Listen to the playback state of media elements for playback animation

Adaptive parent element size and audio data

And more...

Install

Install with npm

$ npm install wfplayer

Or install with yarn

$ yarn add wfplayer

import WFPlayer from 'wfplayer' ;

Or umd builds are also available

< script src = "path/to/wfplayer.js" > </ script >

Will expose the global variable to window.WFPlayer .

Usage

HTML

< div id = "waveform" style = "width: 1000px; height: 300px" > </ div > < video id = "video" src = "path/to/video.mp4" > </ video > < audio id = "audio" src = "path/to/audio.mp3" > </ audio >

JS

var wf = new WFPlayer({ container : document .querySelector( '#waveform' ), mediaElement : document .querySelector( '#video' ), }); wf.load( document .querySelector( '#video' )); wf.load( 'path/to/audio.mp3' );

API

Options

var wf = new WFPlayer({ container : '#waveform' , scrollable : false , mediaElement : null , useWorker : true , refreshDelay : 50 , wave : true , waveColor : 'rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.1)' , backgroundColor : 'rgb(28, 32, 34)' , cursor : true , cursorColor : '#ff0000' , progress : true , progressColor : 'rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.5)' , grid : true , gridColor : 'rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.05)' , ruler : true , rulerColor : 'rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.5)' , rulerAtTop : true , pixelRatio : window .devicePixelRatio, channel : 0 , duration : 10 , padding : 5 , waveScale : 0.8 , });

Instance methods and properties

Load target:

wf.load(target);

Change Channel:

wf.changeChannel( 1 );

Jump to a certain time:

wf.seek(second);

Export image:

wf.exportImage();

Modify option:

wf.setOptions({ waveColor : 'red' , });

Destroy instance:

wf.destroy();

Common Problem

When decoding a video to an audio waveform, it will cause insufficient browser memory.

If the video volume is too large, it will cause the front-end decoding difficult. Best practice is to use the server's FFMPEG , convert the video into audio format MP3 .

-ac is the number of channels, -ar is a sample rate:

Back End

ffmpeg -i path/to/video.mp4 -ac 1 -ar 8000 path/to/audio.mp3

HTML

< div id = "waveform" style = "width: 1000px; height: 300px" > </ div > < video id = "video" src = "path/to/video.mp4" > </ video >

JS

var wf = new WFPlayer({ container : document .querySelector( '#waveform' ), mediaElement : document .querySelector( '#video' ), }); wf.load( 'path/to/audio.mp3' ); fetch( 'path/to/audio.mp3' ) .then( ( res ) => res.arrayBuffer()) .then( ( arrayBuffer ) => { const uint8 = new Uint8Array (arrayBuffer); wf.load(uint8); });

If you really don't want to use the server to transfer, I recommend to use @ffmpeg/ffmpeg ：

npm i -S @ffmpeg/ffmpeg

HTML

< div id = "waveform" style = "width: 1000px; height: 300px" > </ div > < video id = "video" src = "path/to/video.mp4" > </ video > < input type = "file" id = "file" />

JS

import FFmpeg from '@ffmpeg/ffmpeg' ; const wf = new WFPlayer({ container : document .querySelector( '#waveform' ), mediaElement : document .querySelector( '#video' ), }); document .getElementById( 'file' ).addEventListener( 'change' , async (event) => { const file = event.target.files[ 0 ]; const { createFFmpeg, fetchFile } = FFmpeg; const ffmpeg = createFFmpeg({ log : true }); await ffmpeg.load(); ffmpeg.FS( 'writeFile' , file.name, await fetchFile(file)); await ffmpeg.run( '-i' , file.name, '-ac' , '1' , '-ar' , '8000' , 'audio.mp3' ); const uint8 = ffmpeg.FS( 'readFile' , 'audio.mp3' ); await wf.load(uint8); })

Donations

We accept donations through these channels:

QQ Group

License

MIT © Harvey Zack