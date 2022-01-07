openbase logo
WFPlayer.js is an audio waveform generator

WFPlayer

WFPlayer.js is an audio waveform generator

Screenshot

Demo

Checkout the demo from Github Pages

Features

  • Create waveforms without loading the entire media file
  • Customize cursor, progress, grid, ruler display and color
  • Support for loading media urls and loading media dom elements (video tags and audio tags)
  • Support for real-time change options like color or width etc
  • Listen to the playback state of media elements for playback animation
  • Adaptive parent element size and audio data
  • And more...

Install

Install with npm

$ npm install wfplayer

Or install with yarn

$ yarn add wfplayer

import WFPlayer from 'wfplayer';

Or umd builds are also available

<script src="path/to/wfplayer.js"></script>

Will expose the global variable to window.WFPlayer.

Usage

HTML

<div id="waveform" style="width: 1000px; height: 300px"></div>
<video id="video" src="path/to/video.mp4"></video>

<!-- or -->
<audio id="audio" src="path/to/audio.mp3"></audio>

JS

var wf = new WFPlayer({
    container: document.querySelector('#waveform'),
    mediaElement: document.querySelector('#video'),
});

wf.load(document.querySelector('#video'));

// or
wf.load('path/to/audio.mp3');

API

Options

var wf = new WFPlayer({
    // Mount the audio waveform of the dom
    container: '#waveform',

    // Whether to use scroll mode
    scrollable: false,

    // Media element like: video tag or audio tag
    mediaElement: null,

    // Whether use web worker
    useWorker: true,

    // Thw refresh delay time
    refreshDelay: 50,

    // Whether to display wave
    wave: true,

    // Waveform color
    waveColor: 'rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.1)',

    // Background color
    backgroundColor: 'rgb(28, 32, 34)',

    // Whether to display cursor
    cursor: true,

    // Cursor color
    cursorColor: '#ff0000',

    // Whether to display progress
    progress: true,

    // progress color
    progressColor: 'rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.5)',

    // Whether to display grid
    grid: true,

    // Grid color
    gridColor: 'rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.05)',

    // Whether to display ruler
    ruler: true,

    // Ruler color
    rulerColor: 'rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.5)',

    // Whether to display ruler at the top
    rulerAtTop: true,

    // Pixel ratio
    pixelRatio: window.devicePixelRatio,

    // Which audio channel to render
    channel: 0,

    // Duration of rendering
    duration: 10,

    // The ratio of spaces on both sides
    padding: 5,

    // Waveform height scale ratio
    waveScale: 0.8,
});

Instance methods and properties

Load target:

// The target can be the url address of media or a mediaElement or ArrayBuffer or Audiobuffer
wf.load(target);

Change Channel:

wf.changeChannel(1);

Jump to a certain time:

wf.seek(second);

Export image:

wf.exportImage();

Modify option:

wf.setOptions({
    // Like change wave color
    waveColor: 'red',
});

Destroy instance:

wf.destroy();

Common Problem

When decoding a video to an audio waveform, it will cause insufficient browser memory.

If the video volume is too large, it will cause the front-end decoding difficult. Best practice is to use the server's FFMPEG, convert the video into audio format MP3.

-ac is the number of channels, -ar is a sample rate:

Back End

ffmpeg -i path/to/video.mp4 -ac 1 -ar 8000 path/to/audio.mp3

HTML

<div id="waveform" style="width: 1000px; height: 300px"></div>
<video id="video" src="path/to/video.mp4"></video>

JS

var wf = new WFPlayer({
    container: document.querySelector('#waveform'),
    mediaElement: document.querySelector('#video'),
});

wf.load('path/to/audio.mp3');

// or
fetch('path/to/audio.mp3')
    .then((res) => res.arrayBuffer())
    .then((arrayBuffer) => {
        const uint8 = new Uint8Array(arrayBuffer);
        wf.load(uint8);
    });

If you really don't want to use the server to transfer, I recommend to use @ffmpeg/ffmpeg

npm i -S @ffmpeg/ffmpeg

HTML

<div id="waveform" style="width: 1000px; height: 300px"></div>
<video id="video" src="path/to/video.mp4"></video>
<input type="file" id="file" />

JS

import FFmpeg from '@ffmpeg/ffmpeg';

const wf = new WFPlayer({
    container: document.querySelector('#waveform'),
    mediaElement: document.querySelector('#video'),
});

document.getElementById('file').addEventListener('change', async (event) => {
    const file = event.target.files[0];
    const { createFFmpeg, fetchFile } = FFmpeg;
    const ffmpeg = createFFmpeg({ log: true });
    await ffmpeg.load();
    ffmpeg.FS('writeFile', file.name, await fetchFile(file));
    await ffmpeg.run('-i', file.name, '-ac', '1', '-ar', '8000', 'audio.mp3');
    const uint8 = ffmpeg.FS('readFile', 'audio.mp3');

    await wf.load(uint8);
})

Donations

We accept donations through these channels:

QQ Group

QQ Group

License

MIT © Harvey Zack

