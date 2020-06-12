openbase logo
wfd

wfd

by Steven Kwok
1.0.11 (see all)

flowable workflow designer base on @antv/g6

Readme

Workflow Designer

NPM Version NPM Downloads

Online Demo 1

image

https://guozhaolong.github.io/wfd/

Online Demo 2

image

https://guozhaolong.github.io/wfd2-example/

Vue version

https://github.com/guozhaolong/wfd-vue/

Form Designer

https://guozhaolong.github.io/apd-example/

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import Designer from 'wfd';

const data = {
    nodes: [{ id: 'startNode', x: 50, y: 200, label: 'Start', clazz: 'start' },
      { id: 'taskNode1', x: 200, y: 200, label: 'Supervisor', assigneType: 'person', assigneValue: 'admin', isSequential:false, clazz: 'userTask' },
      { id: 'taskNode2', x: 400, y: 200, label: 'Manager', assigneType: 'person', assigneValue: 'admin', isSequential:false, clazz: 'userTask' },
      { id: 'decisionNode', x: 400, y: 320, label: 'Cost > 1000', clazz: 'gateway' },
      { id: 'taskNode3', x: 400, y: 450, label: 'CEO', clazz: 'userTask' },
      { id: 'endNode', x: 600, y: 320, label: 'End', clazz: 'end' }],
    edges: [{ source: 'startNode', target: 'taskNode1', sourceAnchor:1, targetAnchor:3, clazz: 'flow' },
      { source: 'taskNode1', target: 'endNode', sourceAnchor:0, targetAnchor:0, clazz: 'flow' },
      { source: 'taskNode1', target: 'taskNode2', sourceAnchor:1, targetAnchor:3, clazz: 'flow' },
      { source: 'taskNode2', target: 'decisionNode', sourceAnchor:1, targetAnchor:0, clazz: 'flow' },
      { source: 'taskNode2', target: 'taskNode1', sourceAnchor:2, targetAnchor:2, clazz: 'flow' },
      { source: 'decisionNode', target: 'taskNode3', sourceAnchor:2, targetAnchor:0, clazz: 'flow' },
      { source: 'decisionNode', target: 'endNode', sourceAnchor:1, targetAnchor:2, clazz: 'flow'},
      { source: 'taskNode3', target: 'endNode', sourceAnchor:1, targetAnchor:1, clazz: 'flow' },
      { source: 'taskNode3', target: 'taskNode1', sourceAnchor:3, targetAnchor:2, clazz: 'flow'},

class WFDemo extends Component {
    constructor(props) {
        super(props);
        this.wfDef = React.createRef();
    }
    
    handleSave = () => {
        const bpm = this.wfDef.current.graph.save();
    }
      
    render(){
        const candidateUsers = [{id:'1',name:'Tom'},{id:'2',name:'Steven'},{id:'3',name:'Andy'}];
        const candidateGroups = [{id:'1',name:'Manager'},{id:'2',name:'Security'},{id:'3',name:'OA'}];
        return (
            <>
                <a onClick={this.handleSave}>Save</a>
                <Designer data={data} ref={this.wfDef} height={600} mode={"edit"} lang="zh" users={candidateUsers} groups={candidateGroups}/>
            </>
        )
    }
}

API

Designer
属性
  • data: 初始化数据
  • height: 画布高度
  • mode: view为只读，edit为可编辑
  • lang: zh为中文，en为英文
  • isView: 是否为预览模式（隐藏工具栏和属性栏）
  • users: 选择审批人时对应的数据，数组内对象以id为键，name为值
  • groups: 选择审批组时对应的数据，数组内对象以id为键，name为值
方法
  • save(): 调用graph.save()生成json
  • saveXML(): 调用graph.saveXML(createFile)生成Flowable XML，createFile参数是否同时生成xml文件，默认为true
Node
属性
  • id: 唯一标识
  • x: x点
  • y: y点
  • label: 节点标题
  • hideIcon: 是否隐藏图标
  • active: 是否显示节点状态（节点边将显示运动动画）
  • clazz: 类，对应flowable节点，支持类型如下:
    • start 开始节点
    • timerStart 定时启动节点
    • messageStart 消息启动节点
    • signalStart 信号启动节点
    • gateway 排他网关
    • exclusiveGateway 排他网关
    • parallelGateway 并行网关
    • inclusiveGateway 包容网关
    • userTask 用户审批节点
    • scriptTask 脚本节点
    • mailTask 邮件节点
    • javaTask 自定义类节点
    • receiveTask 接收状态节点
    • timerCatch 定时捕获节点
    • messageCatch 消息捕获节点
    • signalCatch 信号捕获节点
    • end 结束节点
Edge
属性
  • source: 源节点ID
  • target: 目标节点ID
  • sourceAnchor: 源节点锚点，0上、1右、2下、3左
  • targetAnchor: 目标节点锚点
  • clazz: 类，目前只有flow一种
UserTask
属性
  • assignType 审批类型，包含人员、人员组、自定义类
  • assignValue 关联审批人或组
  • javaClass 自定义类名
  • dueDate 持续时间
  • isSequential 是否会签
ScriptTask
属性
  • script 脚本内容
JavaTask
属性
  • javaClass 自定义类名
ReceiveTask
属性
  • waitState 等待状态字段名
  • stateValue 等待状态值
MailTask
属性
  • to 收件人
  • subject 邮件主题
  • content 邮件内容

Run Example

npm run dev

React Version

>= 16.x

