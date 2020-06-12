Workflow Designer

Online Demo 1

https://guozhaolong.github.io/wfd/

Online Demo 2

https://guozhaolong.github.io/wfd2-example/

Vue version

https://github.com/guozhaolong/wfd-vue/

Form Designer

https://guozhaolong.github.io/apd-example/

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import Designer from 'wfd' ; const data = { nodes : [{ id : 'startNode' , x : 50 , y : 200 , label : 'Start' , clazz : 'start' }, { id : 'taskNode1' , x : 200 , y : 200 , label : 'Supervisor' , assigneType : 'person' , assigneValue : 'admin' , isSequential : false , clazz : 'userTask' }, { id : 'taskNode2' , x : 400 , y : 200 , label : 'Manager' , assigneType : 'person' , assigneValue : 'admin' , isSequential : false , clazz : 'userTask' }, { id : 'decisionNode' , x : 400 , y : 320 , label : 'Cost > 1000' , clazz : 'gateway' }, { id : 'taskNode3' , x : 400 , y : 450 , label : 'CEO' , clazz : 'userTask' }, { id : 'endNode' , x : 600 , y : 320 , label : 'End' , clazz : 'end' }], edges : [{ source : 'startNode' , target : 'taskNode1' , sourceAnchor : 1 , targetAnchor : 3 , clazz : 'flow' }, { source : 'taskNode1' , target : 'endNode' , sourceAnchor : 0 , targetAnchor : 0 , clazz : 'flow' }, { source : 'taskNode1' , target : 'taskNode2' , sourceAnchor : 1 , targetAnchor : 3 , clazz : 'flow' }, { source : 'taskNode2' , target : 'decisionNode' , sourceAnchor : 1 , targetAnchor : 0 , clazz : 'flow' }, { source : 'taskNode2' , target : 'taskNode1' , sourceAnchor : 2 , targetAnchor : 2 , clazz : 'flow' }, { source : 'decisionNode' , target : 'taskNode3' , sourceAnchor : 2 , targetAnchor : 0 , clazz : 'flow' }, { source : 'decisionNode' , target : 'endNode' , sourceAnchor : 1 , targetAnchor : 2 , clazz : 'flow' }, { source : 'taskNode3' , target : 'endNode' , sourceAnchor : 1 , targetAnchor : 1 , clazz : 'flow' }, { source : 'taskNode3' , target : 'taskNode1' , sourceAnchor : 3 , targetAnchor : 2 , clazz : 'flow' }, class WFDemo extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .wfDef = React.createRef(); } handleSave = () => { const bpm = this .wfDef.current.graph.save(); } render(){ const candidateUsers = [{ id : '1' , name : 'Tom' },{ id : '2' , name : 'Steven' },{ id : '3' , name : 'Andy' }]; const candidateGroups = [{ id : '1' , name : 'Manager' },{ id : '2' , name : 'Security' },{ id : '3' , name : 'OA' }]; return ( <> <a onClick={this.handleSave}>Save</a> <Designer data={data} ref={this.wfDef} height={600} mode={"edit"} lang="zh" users={candidateUsers} groups={candidateGroups}/> </> ) } }

API

Designer

属性

data: 初始化数据

height: 画布高度

mode: view为只读，edit为可编辑

lang: zh为中文，en为英文

isView: 是否为预览模式（隐藏工具栏和属性栏）

users: 选择审批人时对应的数据，数组内对象以id为键，name为值

groups: 选择审批组时对应的数据，数组内对象以id为键，name为值

方法

save(): 调用graph.save()生成json

saveXML(): 调用graph.saveXML(createFile)生成Flowable XML，createFile参数是否同时生成xml文件，默认为true

Node

属性

id: 唯一标识

x: x点

y: y点

label: 节点标题

hideIcon: 是否隐藏图标

active: 是否显示节点状态（节点边将显示运动动画）

clazz: 类，对应flowable节点，支持类型如下: start 开始节点 timerStart 定时启动节点 messageStart 消息启动节点 signalStart 信号启动节点 gateway 排他网关 exclusiveGateway 排他网关 parallelGateway 并行网关 inclusiveGateway 包容网关 userTask 用户审批节点 scriptTask 脚本节点 mailTask 邮件节点 javaTask 自定义类节点 receiveTask 接收状态节点 timerCatch 定时捕获节点 messageCatch 消息捕获节点 signalCatch 信号捕获节点 end 结束节点



Edge

属性

source: 源节点ID

target: 目标节点ID

sourceAnchor: 源节点锚点，0上、1右、2下、3左

targetAnchor: 目标节点锚点

clazz: 类，目前只有flow一种

UserTask

属性

assignType 审批类型，包含人员、人员组、自定义类

assignValue 关联审批人或组

javaClass 自定义类名

dueDate 持续时间

isSequential 是否会签

ScriptTask

属性

script 脚本内容

JavaTask

属性

javaClass 自定义类名

ReceiveTask

属性

waitState 等待状态字段名

stateValue 等待状态值

MailTask

属性

to 收件人

subject 邮件主题

content 邮件内容

Run Example

npm run dev

React Version