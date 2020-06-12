https://guozhaolong.github.io/wfd/
https://guozhaolong.github.io/wfd2-example/
https://github.com/guozhaolong/wfd-vue/
https://guozhaolong.github.io/apd-example/
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import Designer from 'wfd';
const data = {
nodes: [{ id: 'startNode', x: 50, y: 200, label: 'Start', clazz: 'start' },
{ id: 'taskNode1', x: 200, y: 200, label: 'Supervisor', assigneType: 'person', assigneValue: 'admin', isSequential:false, clazz: 'userTask' },
{ id: 'taskNode2', x: 400, y: 200, label: 'Manager', assigneType: 'person', assigneValue: 'admin', isSequential:false, clazz: 'userTask' },
{ id: 'decisionNode', x: 400, y: 320, label: 'Cost > 1000', clazz: 'gateway' },
{ id: 'taskNode3', x: 400, y: 450, label: 'CEO', clazz: 'userTask' },
{ id: 'endNode', x: 600, y: 320, label: 'End', clazz: 'end' }],
edges: [{ source: 'startNode', target: 'taskNode1', sourceAnchor:1, targetAnchor:3, clazz: 'flow' },
{ source: 'taskNode1', target: 'endNode', sourceAnchor:0, targetAnchor:0, clazz: 'flow' },
{ source: 'taskNode1', target: 'taskNode2', sourceAnchor:1, targetAnchor:3, clazz: 'flow' },
{ source: 'taskNode2', target: 'decisionNode', sourceAnchor:1, targetAnchor:0, clazz: 'flow' },
{ source: 'taskNode2', target: 'taskNode1', sourceAnchor:2, targetAnchor:2, clazz: 'flow' },
{ source: 'decisionNode', target: 'taskNode3', sourceAnchor:2, targetAnchor:0, clazz: 'flow' },
{ source: 'decisionNode', target: 'endNode', sourceAnchor:1, targetAnchor:2, clazz: 'flow'},
{ source: 'taskNode3', target: 'endNode', sourceAnchor:1, targetAnchor:1, clazz: 'flow' },
{ source: 'taskNode3', target: 'taskNode1', sourceAnchor:3, targetAnchor:2, clazz: 'flow'},
class WFDemo extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.wfDef = React.createRef();
}
handleSave = () => {
const bpm = this.wfDef.current.graph.save();
}
render(){
const candidateUsers = [{id:'1',name:'Tom'},{id:'2',name:'Steven'},{id:'3',name:'Andy'}];
const candidateGroups = [{id:'1',name:'Manager'},{id:'2',name:'Security'},{id:'3',name:'OA'}];
return (
<>
<a onClick={this.handleSave}>Save</a>
<Designer data={data} ref={this.wfDef} height={600} mode={"edit"} lang="zh" users={candidateUsers} groups={candidateGroups}/>
</>
)
}
}
npm run dev
>= 16.x