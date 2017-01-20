WeUI 是一套同微信原生视觉体验一致的基础样式库，由微信官方设计团队为微信内网页和微信小程序量身设计，令用户的使用感知更加统一。

WeUI-Design 是微信官方设计团队设计的一套同微信原生视觉体验一致的基础视觉样式库，目前提供 Sketch 与 PSD 基础样式库源文件。开发者或设计师可以使用 WeUI-Design 进行微信 Web 开发的原型设计、视觉设计等。

建议不低于 v40

建议不低于 CS5

iOS

Android

复制粘贴控件图层进行创作

使用Symbol进行快速创作，可方便的在多个页面和画板中重复运用控件

