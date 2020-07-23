WeUI Components build with React.

1.0.x documentation with live examples. 0.4.x documentation with live examples.

Installation

With npm:

If React is not installed

npm install --save react react-dom npm install --save weui @ 1 . 1 . 0 react-weui

With React Installed

npm install weui @ 1 . 1 . 0 react-weui --save

To use the development version ( API might changes on realese version )

npm install react-weui @alpha --save

With browser (CDN by unpkg)

Javacript

https :

CSS

https :

Example

We have several examples on the documentation. Here is the first one to get you started:

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import { Button } from 'react-weui' ; import 'weui' ; import 'react-weui/build/packages/react-weui.css' ; const App = () => < Button > hello wechat </ Button > ; ReactDOM.render(( < App /> ), document .getElementById( 'container' ));

Contributing

Welcome and send the PR in! Development of components will happen in this github repo.

See the contributing guidelines for details.

Mobile Demo

1.0.0

License

The MIT License(http://opensource.org/licenses/MIT)