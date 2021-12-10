WeUI is an WeChat-like UI framework officially designed by the WeChat Design Team, tailor-made for WeChat Web development, in order to improve and standardize the experience for WeChat users. Including components such as
button、
cell、
dialog、
progress、
toast、
article、
actionsheet、
icon.
Legacy version 1.x: https://weui.io/1.x
Legacy version 0.4.x: https://weui.io/0.4.x
The MIT License(http://opensource.org/licenses/MIT)
Please feel free to use and contribute to the development.
If you have any ideas or suggestions to improve Wechat WeUI, welcome to submit an issue/pull request.