weui

by Tencent
2.5.4 (see all)

A UI library by WeChat official design team, includes the most useful widgets/modules in mobile web applications.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

26.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

35

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.5/523
Readme

WeUI - tailor-made for WeChat web service

中文版本

Introduction

WeUI is an WeChat-like UI framework officially designed by the WeChat Design Team, tailor-made for WeChat Web development, in order to improve and standardize the experience for WeChat users. Including components such as buttoncelldialogprogresstoastarticleactionsheeticon.

Documentations

Mobile demo

https://weui.io

Legacy version 1.x: https://weui.io/1.x

Legacy version 0.4.x: https://weui.io/0.4.x

Development

License

The MIT License(http://opensource.org/licenses/MIT)

Please feel free to use and contribute to the development.

Contribution

If you have any ideas or suggestions to improve Wechat WeUI, welcome to submit an issue/pull request.

100
Alternatives

Tutorials

