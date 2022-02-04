openbase logo
wet

wetty

by Cian Butler
2.1.2 (see all)

Terminal in browser over http/https. (Ajaxterm/Anyterm alternative, but much better)

Be the first to give feedback

Readme

WeTTY = Web + TTY.

All Contributors

Version Node Version Documentation License: MIT Twitter: cianbutlerx

Terminal access in browser over http/https

WeTTY

Terminal over HTTP and https. WeTTY is an alternative to ajaxterm and anyterm but much better than them because WeTTY uses xterm.js which is a full fledged implementation of terminal emulation written entirely in JavaScript. WeTTY uses websockets rather then Ajax and hence better response time.

Prerequisites

  • node >=14
  • make
  • python
  • build-essential

Install

yarn global add wetty

Usage

$ wetty --help
Options:
  --help, -h      Print help message                                   [boolean]
  --version       Show version number                                  [boolean]
  --conf          config file to load config from                       [string]
  --ssl-key       path to SSL key                                       [string]
  --ssl-cert      path to SSL certificate                               [string]
  --ssh-host      ssh server host                                       [string]
  --ssh-port      ssh server port                                       [number]
  --ssh-user      ssh user                                              [string]
  --title         window title                                          [string]
  --ssh-auth      defaults to "password", you can use "publickey,password"
                  instead                                               [string]
  --ssh-pass      ssh password                                          [string]
  --ssh-key       path to an optional client private key (connection will be
                  password-less and insecure!)                          [string]
  --ssh-config    Specifies an alternative ssh configuration file. For further
                  details see "-F" option in ssh(1)                     [string]
  --force-ssh     Connecting through ssh even if running as root       [boolean]
  --known-hosts   path to known hosts file                              [string]
  --base, -b      base path to wetty                                    [string]
  --port, -p      wetty listen port                                     [number]
  --host          wetty listen host                                     [string]
  --command, -c   command to run in shell                               [string]
  --allow-iframe  Allow wetty to be embedded in an iframe, defaults to allowing
                  same origin                                          [boolean]

Open your browser on http://yourserver:3000/wetty and you will prompted to login. Or go to http://yourserver:3000/wetty/ssh/<username> to specify the user beforehand.

If you run it as root it will launch /bin/login (where you can specify the user name), else it will launch ssh and connect by default to localhost. The SSH connection can be forced using the --force-ssh option.

If instead you wish to connect to a remote host you can specify the --ssh-host option, the SSH port using the --ssh-port option and the SSH user using the --ssh-user option.

Check out the Flags docs for a full list of flags

Docker container

To use WeTTY as a docker container, a docker image is available on docker hub. To run this image, use

docker run --rm -p 3000:3000 wettyoss/wetty --ssh-host=<YOUR-IP>

and you will be able to open a ssh session to the host given by YOUR-IP under the URL http://localhost:3000/wetty.

It is recommended to drive WeTTY behind a reverse proxy to have HTTPS security and possibly Let’s Encrypt support. Popular containers to achieve this are nginx-proxy and traefik. For traefik there is an example docker-compose file in the containers directory.

FAQ

Check out the docs

What browsers are supported?

WeTTY supports all browsers that xterm.js supports.

Author

👤 Cian Butler butlerx@notthe.cloud

Contributing ✨

Contributions, issues and feature requests are welcome!
Feel free to check issues page.

Please read the development docs for installing from source and running is dev node

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Cian Butler
💻 📖
Krishna Srinivas
💻
acalatrava
💻
Strubbl
💻
Oleg Kurapov
💻
Boyan Rabchev
💻
Jimmy
💻

Luca Milanesio
💻
Anthony Jund
💻
mirtouf
💻
Bertrand Roussel
💻
Ben Letchford
💻
SouraDutta
💻
Koushik M.L.N
💻

Imuli
💻
perpen
💻
Nathan LeClaire
💻
Mihir Kumar
💻
Chris Suszynski
💻
Felix Bartels
💻
Jarrett Gilliam
💻

Harry Lee
💻
Andreas Klöckner
💻
DenisKramer
💻
Vamshi K Ponnapalli
💻
Tri Nguyen
📖
Felix Pojtinger
📖
Neale Pickett
💻

Matthew Piercey
📖
Kasper Holbek Jensen
📖
Farhan Khan
💻
Jurre Vriesen
💻
James Turnbull
💻
Dean Shub
💻
lozbrown
💻 💡

sergeir82
💻
Kyle Lucy
💻
userdocs
📖
Janos Kasza
💻
Grant Handy
📖

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

Show your support

Give a ⭐️ if this project helped you!

📝 License

Copyright © 2019 Cian Butler <butlerx@notthe.cloud>.
This project is MIT licensed.

