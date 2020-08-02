openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

wetland

by SpoonX
5.1.2 (see all)

A Node.js ORM, mapping-based. Works with MySQL, PostgreSQL, SQLite and more.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

15

GitHub Stars

260

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js MySQL ORM, Node.js PostgresSQL ORM, Node.js SQLite ORM

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Wetland

Build Status npm version Slack Status

Wetland is a modern object-relational mapper (ORM) for node.js based on the JPA-spec. It strikes a balance between ease and structure, allowing you to get started quickly, without losing flexibility or features.

New! Take a look at our wetland tutorial.

New! Wetland CLI now has its own repository. npm i -g wetland-cli.

New! Wetland has a nice entity generator. Let us do the heavy lifting. Repository can be found here.

Features

Wetland is based on the JPA-spec and therefore has some similarities to Hibernate and Doctrine. While some aspects of the ORM have been adapted to perform better in the Node.js environment and don't follow the specification to the letter for that reason, the JPA specification is a stable and well written specification that makes wetland structured and performant.

Some of the major features provided include:

  • Unit of work
  • Derived tables
  • Migrations
  • Transactions
  • Entity manager
  • Cascaded persists
  • Deep joins
  • Repositories
  • QueryBuilder
  • Entity mapping
  • Optimized state manager
  • Recipe based hydration
  • More...

Installation

To install wetland run the following command:

npm i --save wetland

Typings are provided by default for TypeScript users. No additional typings need installing.

Plugins / essentials

Compatibility

  • All operating systems
  • Node.js 8.0+

Gotchas

  • When using sqlite3, foreign keys are disabled (this is due to alter table not working for foreign keys with sqlite).

Usage

The following is a snippet to give you an idea what it's like to work with wetland. For a much more detailed explanation, head to the documentation..

const Wetland = require('wetland').Wetland;
const Foo     = require('./entity/foo').Foo;
const Bar     = require('./entity/foo').Bar;
const wetland = new Wetland({
  stores: {
    simple: {
      client    : 'mysql',
      connection: {
        user    : 'root',
        database: 'testdatabase'
      }
    }
  },
  entities: [Foo, Bar]
});

// Create the tables. Async process, only here as example.
// use .getSQL() (not async) in stead of apply (async) to get the queries.
let migrator = wetland.getMigrator().create();
migrator.apply().then(() => {});

// Get a manager scope. Call this method for every context (e.g. requests).
let manager = wetland.getManager();

// Get the repository for Foo
let repository = manager.getRepository(Foo);

// Get some results, and join.
repository.find({name: 'cake'}, {joins: ['candles', 'baker', 'baker.address']})
  .then(results => {
    // ...
  });

Entity example

Javascript

const { UserRepository } = require('../repository/UserRepository');

class User {
  static setMapping(mapping) {
    // Adds id, updatedAt and createdAt for your convenience.
    mapping.autoFields();

    mapping.entity({ repository: UserRepository })
    mapping.field('dateOfBirth', { type: 'datetime' });
  }
}

module.exports.User = User;

Typescript

import { entity, autoFields, field } from 'wetland';
import { UserRepository } from '../repository/UserRepository';

@entity({ repository: UserRepository })
@autoFields()
export class User {
  @field({ type: 'datetime' })
  public dateOfBirth: Date;
}

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

prismaNext-generation ORM for Node.js & TypeScript | PostgreSQL, MySQL, MariaDB, SQL Server, SQLite & MongoDB (Preview)
GitHub Stars
21K
Weekly Downloads
340K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
10
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
7Easy to Use
6Responsive Maintainers
@prisma/clientNext-generation ORM for Node.js & TypeScript | PostgreSQL, MySQL, MariaDB, SQL Server, SQLite & MongoDB (Preview)
GitHub Stars
21K
Weekly Downloads
325K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
12
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
7Easy to Use
2Poor Documentation
sequelizeAn easy-to-use and promise-based multi SQL dialects ORM tool for Node.js | Postgres, MySQL, MariaDB, SQLite, Microsoft SQL Server & DB2
GitHub Stars
26K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
4.3/ 5
143
Top Feedback
23Performant
22Easy to Use
14Highly Customizable
typeormORM for TypeScript and JavaScript (ES7, ES6, ES5). Supports MySQL, PostgreSQL, MariaDB, SQLite, MS SQL Server, Oracle, SAP Hana, WebSQL databases. Works in NodeJS, Browser, Ionic, Cordova and Electron platforms.
GitHub Stars
27K
Weekly Downloads
874K
User Rating
4.4/ 5
98
Top Feedback
12Poor Documentation
11Easy to Use
7Performant
knexA query builder for PostgreSQL, MySQL, CockroachDB, SQL Server, SQLite3 and Oracle, designed to be flexible, portable, and fun to use.
GitHub Stars
15K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
4.2/ 5
27
Top Feedback
19Great Documentation
14Easy to Use
13Performant
mikro-ormTypeScript ORM for Node.js based on Data Mapper, Unit of Work and Identity Map patterns. Supports MongoDB, MySQL, MariaDB, PostgreSQL and SQLite databases.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
7K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Responsive Maintainers
2Great Documentation
1Performant
See 16 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial