Wetland is a modern object-relational mapper (ORM) for node.js based on the JPA-spec. It strikes a balance between ease and structure, allowing you to get started quickly, without losing flexibility or features.

New! Take a look at our wetland tutorial.

New! Wetland CLI now has its own repository. npm i -g wetland-cli .

New! Wetland has a nice entity generator. Let us do the heavy lifting. Repository can be found here.

Features

Wetland is based on the JPA-spec and therefore has some similarities to Hibernate and Doctrine. While some aspects of the ORM have been adapted to perform better in the Node.js environment and don't follow the specification to the letter for that reason, the JPA specification is a stable and well written specification that makes wetland structured and performant.

Some of the major features provided include:

Unit of work

Derived tables

Migrations

Transactions

Entity manager

Cascaded persists

Deep joins

Repositories

QueryBuilder

Entity mapping

Optimized state manager

Recipe based hydration

More...

Installation

To install wetland run the following command:

npm i --save wetland

Typings are provided by default for TypeScript users. No additional typings need installing.

Plugins / essentials

Compatibility

All operating systems

Node.js 8.0+

Gotchas

When using sqlite3, foreign keys are disabled (this is due to alter table not working for foreign keys with sqlite).

Usage

The following is a snippet to give you an idea what it's like to work with wetland. For a much more detailed explanation, head to the documentation..

const Wetland = require ( 'wetland' ).Wetland; const Foo = require ( './entity/foo' ).Foo; const Bar = require ( './entity/foo' ).Bar; const wetland = new Wetland({ stores : { simple : { client : 'mysql' , connection : { user : 'root' , database : 'testdatabase' } } }, entities : [Foo, Bar] }); let migrator = wetland.getMigrator().create(); migrator.apply().then( () => {}); let manager = wetland.getManager(); let repository = manager.getRepository(Foo); repository.find({ name : 'cake' }, { joins : [ 'candles' , 'baker' , 'baker.address' ]}) .then( results => { });

Entity example

Javascript

const { UserRepository } = require ( '../repository/UserRepository' ); class User { static setMapping(mapping) { mapping.autoFields(); mapping.entity({ repository : UserRepository }) mapping.field( 'dateOfBirth' , { type : 'datetime' }); } } module .exports.User = User;

Typescript

import { entity, autoFields, field } from 'wetland' ; import { UserRepository } from '../repository/UserRepository' ; @entity({ repository : UserRepository }) @autoFields() export class User { @field({ type : 'datetime' }) public dateOfBirth: Date ; }

License

MIT