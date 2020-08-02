Wetland is a modern object-relational mapper (ORM) for node.js based on the JPA-spec. It strikes a balance between ease and structure, allowing you to get started quickly, without losing flexibility or features.
Wetland is based on the JPA-spec and therefore has some similarities to Hibernate and Doctrine. While some aspects of the ORM have been adapted to perform better in the Node.js environment and don't follow the specification to the letter for that reason, the JPA specification is a stable and well written specification that makes wetland structured and performant.
Some of the major features provided include:
To install wetland run the following command:
npm i --save wetland
Typings are provided by default for TypeScript users. No additional typings need installing.
npm i -g wetland-cli
The following is a snippet to give you an idea what it's like to work with wetland. For a much more detailed explanation, head to the documentation..
const Wetland = require('wetland').Wetland;
const Foo = require('./entity/foo').Foo;
const Bar = require('./entity/foo').Bar;
const wetland = new Wetland({
stores: {
simple: {
client : 'mysql',
connection: {
user : 'root',
database: 'testdatabase'
}
}
},
entities: [Foo, Bar]
});
// Create the tables. Async process, only here as example.
// use .getSQL() (not async) in stead of apply (async) to get the queries.
let migrator = wetland.getMigrator().create();
migrator.apply().then(() => {});
// Get a manager scope. Call this method for every context (e.g. requests).
let manager = wetland.getManager();
// Get the repository for Foo
let repository = manager.getRepository(Foo);
// Get some results, and join.
repository.find({name: 'cake'}, {joins: ['candles', 'baker', 'baker.address']})
.then(results => {
// ...
});
const { UserRepository } = require('../repository/UserRepository');
class User {
static setMapping(mapping) {
// Adds id, updatedAt and createdAt for your convenience.
mapping.autoFields();
mapping.entity({ repository: UserRepository })
mapping.field('dateOfBirth', { type: 'datetime' });
}
}
module.exports.User = User;
import { entity, autoFields, field } from 'wetland';
import { UserRepository } from '../repository/UserRepository';
@entity({ repository: UserRepository })
@autoFields()
export class User {
@field({ type: 'datetime' })
public dateOfBirth: Date;
}
