Wertik is a tiny Node JS framework that helps you setting up servers with support for
You can install wertik-js by using yarn or npm:
Yarn
yarn add wertik-js
Npm
npm install wertik-js
To start wertik-js server you need to import wertik and start it:
import wertik from "wertik-js/lib/next";
weritk({
port: 1200,
});
In your console you will see something like this:
Wertik JS app listening at http://localhost:1200
If you visit http://localhost:1200, you will see a response like this:
Cannot GET /
🚀 You have successfully started wertik server. Right now there is nothing in wertik app right now. Let's make it interactive by adding:
You can access Wertik instance inside GraphQL and Express handler through:
app.get("/somepath", (req, res) => {
console.log(req.wertik); // Wertik App
res.send("Some Info");
});
For more please see This line.
function Resolver(_, args, context, info) => {
console.log(context.wertik); // Wertik App
return "Some Info"
}
For more please see: This line
With keyword Wertik you can access everything that lies inside wertik from database, modules, sockets, mailer, cron jobs to everything in Wertik app.
If you have a small project that requires a backend as well. Wertik-js is perfect for it because the recipe is ready you have to just use it. If you have a small blog you just have to create a database and add a connection to the database and then you are all set. Wertik JS will automatically create CRUD operations for you and using events you can secure those operations based on user roles. You can easily add relationships between modules.
Wertik JS v3 is setup in a clean way and easy way. Here is the main file which initializes Wertik JS: Show File.
You can check the code and if you find something that needs to be changed, you can create a new Issue here.
If you came across a grammar mistake please create a new issue with more details in the description: here.
Pull requests are welcome. If you have discovered a bug or have a feature suggestion, feel free to create an issue on GitHub.
If you'd like to make some changes yourself, see the following:
dev-next