openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
wer

werift

by Shin Yoshiaki
0.14.0 (see all)

WebRTC Implementation for TypeScript (Node.js), includes ICE/DTLS/SCTP/RTP/SRTP

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

412

GitHub Stars

186

Maintenance

Last Commit

17d ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

22

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

werift

werift (Webrtc Implementation for TypeScript)

werift is a WebRTC Implementation for TypeScript (Node.js), includes ICE/DTLS/SCTP/RTP.

install

npm install werift

requires at least Node.js 15

Documentation (WIP)

examples

https://github.com/shinyoshiaki/werift-webrtc/tree/master/examples

SFU

https://github.com/shinyoshiaki/node-sfu

demo

MediaChannel

yarn media

open https://shinyoshiaki.github.io/werift-webrtc/examples/mediachannel/pubsub/answer

see console & chrome://webrtc-internals/

DataChannel

run

yarn datachannel

open https://shinyoshiaki.github.io/werift-webrtc/examples/datachannel/answer

see console & chrome://webrtc-internals/

RoadMap

Work in Progress Towards 1.0

  • STUN
  • TURN
    • UDP
  • ICE
    • Vanilla ICE
    • Trickle ICE
    • ICE-Lite Client Side
    • ICE-Lite Server Side
  • DTLS
    • DTLS-SRTP
    • Curve25519
    • P-256
  • DataChannel
  • MediaChannel
    • sendonly
    • recvonly
    • sendrecv
    • multi track
    • RTX
    • RED
  • RTP
    • RFC 3550
    • Parse RTP Payload Format for VP8 Video
    • Parse RTP Payload Format for VP9 Video
    • Parse RTP Payload Format for H264 Video
    • Parse RTP Payload Format for AV1 Video
    • RED (RFC 2198)
  • RTCP
    • SR/RR
    • Picture Loss Indication
    • ReceiverEstimatedMaxBitrate
    • GenericNack
    • TransportWideCC
  • SRTP
  • SRTCP
  • SDP
  • PeerConnection
  • Simulcast
    • recv
  • BWE
    • sender side BWE
  • Documentation
  • Compatibility
    • Chrome
    • FireFox
    • Pion
    • aiortc
    • sipsorcery
    • webrtc-rs
  • Interop E2E test
  • Unit Tests
  • MediaRecorder
    • OPUS
    • VP8
    • H264
    • VP9
    • AV1

Road Map Towards 2.0

  • API compatible with browser RTCPeerConnection
  • ICE
    • ICE restart
  • SDP
    • reuse inactive m-line
  • Simulcast
    • send
  • support more cipher suites
  • getStats
  • TURN
    • TCP

reference

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial