werift (Webrtc Implementation for TypeScript)
werift is a WebRTC Implementation for TypeScript (Node.js), includes ICE/DTLS/SCTP/RTP.
npm install werift
requires at least Node.js 15
https://github.com/shinyoshiaki/werift-webrtc/tree/master/examples
https://github.com/shinyoshiaki/node-sfu
yarn media
open https://shinyoshiaki.github.io/werift-webrtc/examples/mediachannel/pubsub/answer
see console & chrome://webrtc-internals/
run
yarn datachannel
open https://shinyoshiaki.github.io/werift-webrtc/examples/datachannel/answer
see console & chrome://webrtc-internals/