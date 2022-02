Ace (Ajax.org Cloud9 Editor)

Ace is a code editor written in JavaScript.

This repository has only generated files. If you want to work on ace please go to https://github.com/ajaxorg/ace instead.

here you can find pre-built files for convenience of embedding. it contains 4 versions

src concatenated but not minified

src-min concatenated and minified with uglify.js

src-noconflict uses ace.require instead of require

src-min-noconflict concatenated, minified with uglify.js, and uses ace.require instead of require

For a simple way of embedding ace into webpage see editor.html or list of other simple examples To see ace in action go to kitchen-sink-demo, scrollable-page-demo or minimal demo,