Low-level client library for controlling recent Wemo devices including Bulbs. Supports event subscriptions to get live updates from devices.
$ npm install wemo-client
var Wemo = require('wemo-client');
var wemo = new Wemo();
wemo.discover(function(err, deviceInfo) {
console.log('Wemo Device Found: %j', deviceInfo);
// Get the client for the found device
var client = wemo.client(deviceInfo);
// You definitely want to listen to error events (e.g. device went offline),
// Node will throw them as an exception if they are left unhandled
client.on('error', function(err) {
console.log('Error: %s', err.code);
});
// Handle BinaryState events
client.on('binaryState', function(value) {
console.log('Binary State changed to: %s', value);
});
// Turn the switch on
client.setBinaryState(1);
});
Create the Wemo instance. An optional object containing options can be specified. Available options include
port which will provide a port to bind to for listening to UPnP events (the default is to listen on any available randomly selected port.) Discovery options for
node-ssdp can also be specified as
discover_opts. The
listen_interface option can be used to specify which network interface to listen on. If
listen_interface is not specified then by default the server will listen on all interfaces, however, Wemo subscription messages will only be sent to the first non-internal IPv4 address returned by
os.networkInterfaces() after being sorted by compatible network which may or may not be what you want.
Example of options:
{
port: 1234,
discover_opts: {
unicastBindPort: 1235
},
listen_interface: 'wlan0'
}
Static map of supported models and device types.
Discover Wemo devices via UPnP. A
deviceInfo will be passed to
cb that can be used to get a client for the device found.
Due to the nature of UPnP it may be required to call this method multiple times to discover actually all devices connected to the local network.
The callback will only be called for newly found devices (those that have not been detected by a previous call to
discover). Except for devices that have been lost in an error state as those will reappear again when coming back online (e.g. because their IP/port have changed).
API breaking in: v0.13
Allows to skip discovery if the
setupUrl of a Wemo is already known. A
deviceInfo will be passed to
cb that can be used to get a client for the device found. The
err field will be non-null in the event of an error.
http://device_ip:device_port/setup.xml).
Get a single instance of WemoClient for the device specified by
deviceInfo.
deviceInfo as returned by the discovery.
An error occured while handling the event subscriptions or calling a device action.
When
err.code is one of
ECONNREFUSED,
EHOSTUNREACH or
ETIMEDOUT the device
likely went offline.
When using any subscriptions, make sure to also listen to
error events. Node will throw an exception if error events are left unhandled. See also: Building Robust Node Applications: Error Handling
Binary state of a device has been updated, e.g. a motion sensor detected motion or a plug is switched on.
1 = on/closed/motion,
0 = off/open/quiet
client.on('binaryState', function(value) {
console.log('Device turned %s', value === '1' ? 'on' : 'off');
});
Capability of a device connected via Wemo Bridge changed its status.
Attribute of a device has changed. This applies to Wemo Maker, Wemo Humidifier, and Wemo Heater (may not be exhaustive).
Switch
Wemo Insight Switch sent new power consumption data.
1 = on,
0 = off,
8 = standby
Get bulbs connected to a Wemo Bridge. An
endDeviceInfo for every device paired is passed to the callback in an array, e.g.:
[{
friendlyName: 'Color Bulb',
deviceId: 'EA103EA2B2782FFF',
capabilities: {
'10006': '1',
'10008': '121:0'
},
deviceType: 'dimmableLight'
}]
Device groups are treated as if they were single devices – a sole
endDeviceInfo is returned per group.
Notice: The
capabilities property may represent outdated values due to some odd behavior of the device API. Please refer to getDeviceStatus or Event: statusChange to obtain the current state of the device.
Get the device's binary state.
The callback is passed the
state (
1 = on,
0 = off).
Turn the device on or off. Will also cause a
binaryState event to be triggered.
1 = on,
0 = off
Get the device's brightness level (0 - 100).
The callback is passed the brightness level (0 - 100).
Set the device brightness level. Will also cause a
binaryState event to be triggered.
Get the device attributes of a Wemo Maker.
Gets the device Status of a device connected via Wemo Bridge, e.g. a bulb.
The callback is passed the
deviceStatus which is a map of device capabilities and values, e.g.:
{
'10006': '1', // on = 1, off = 0, offline = empty
'10008': '121:0', // brightness 0-255
'30008': '0:0', // no sleep timer active
'30009': '', // unknown
'3000A': '' // unknown
}
Controls a capability of a device connected via Wemo Bridge, e.g. a bulb.
Known capabilities (depends on device):
1 = on,
0 = off
brightness:transition_time, where
brightness = 0-255
seconds*10:current_unixtime
X:Y:transistion_time
ct:transition_time, where
ct = 170-370
Convenience function for setting the color of a RGB light.
Get power consumption data for a Wemo Insight Switch
The callback is passed the
binaryState,
instantPower and
data (see Event: InsightParams)
Sets attributes on a device (Heater, Humidifier), used for setting FanMode, Mode, TimeRemaining, and SetTemperature (not exhaustive) to a value.
{
"SetTemperature": "73.0",
"TimeRemaining": "120"
}
You can set any number of attributes in this manner, and if you do not specify an attribute, it is left unchanged on the device.
The callback is passed the
returnValue, which is what the device returned for that SOAP call.
Wemo Client uses debug, so just run with environmental variable
DEBUG set to
wemo-client.
$ env DEBUG=wemo-client node examples/index.js
There are some quirks and oddities to be aware of when working with the devices supported by this library.
deviceInfo returned from the discovery may contain a device state property (e.g.
binaryState) which has an outdated value most of the time. Just don't use it.
The
capabilities property of the
endDeviceInfo may represent outdated values. Please use the
getDeviceStatus method or subscribe to
statusChange events to obtain the current state of the device.
Setting capability
10008 (level/brightness) to
> 0 will turn the light on, but won't update capability
10006 (on/off). In other words, a light turned on by dimming it, will still be reported as off by the
deviceStatus.
Setting capability
10008 to
0 will turn the light off, but won't cause any update of the
deviceStatus. That is the light will still be reported as on and dimmed.
Contributions are very welcome! Please note that by submitting a pull request for this project, you agree to license your contribution under the MIT License to this project.
Credit goes to Ben Hardill for his research on Belkin Wemo devices.
Published under the MIT License.