Parse & stringify Well-Known Text into GeoJSON.

Support

Point + MultiPoint

LineString + MultiLineString

Polygon + MultiPolygon

GeometryCollection

2D, 3D, 4D geometries

cli

install:

npm install -g wellknown

use:

echo "MultiPoint(0 0, 1 1, 3 3)" | wellknown > multipoint.geojson

usage

this is a node-style module that works in node.js via npm and in browsers via browserify or a standalone package:

npm install:

npm install wellknown

bower install:

bower install wellknown --save

standalone:

wget https://raw.github.com/mapbox/wellknown/master/wellknown.js

api

Given WKT as a string, return a GeoJSON geometry object or null if parse fails.

Given a GeoJSON geometry object or Feature object, return a WKT representation as a string. Throws an error if given a FeatureCollection or unknown input.

example

var parse = require ( 'wellknown' ); parse( 'POINT(1 2)' );

Integrating with Leaflet

var geojsonLayer = L.geoJson(parse( 'Point(1 2)' ));

See Also

wicket

openlayers wkt

geomet converts between GeoJSON and WKT in Python

Rant

The 'WKT Standard' is (mis)managed by the OGC, and thus is available on page 52 of this PDF.

Given the inaccessibility of the standard, there are no direct reference to it in this code.