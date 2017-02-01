openbase logo
wellknown

by mapbox
0.5.0 (see all)

GeoJSON-emitting WKT parser for browsers and node

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

59.1K

GitHub Stars

224

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

2

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Build Status Coverage Status

wellknown

Parse & stringify Well-Known Text into GeoJSON.

Support

  • Point + MultiPoint
  • LineString + MultiLineString
  • Polygon + MultiPolygon
  • GeometryCollection
  • 2D, 3D, 4D geometries

cli

install:

$ npm install -g wellknown

use:

$ echo "MultiPoint(0 0, 1 1, 3 3)" | wellknown > multipoint.geojson

usage

this is a node-style module that works in node.js via npm and in browsers via browserify or a standalone package:

npm install:

npm install wellknown

bower install:

bower install wellknown --save

standalone:

wget https://raw.github.com/mapbox/wellknown/master/wellknown.js

api

parse(wkt)

Given WKT as a string, return a GeoJSON geometry object or null if parse fails.

stringify(geojson)

Given a GeoJSON geometry object or Feature object, return a WKT representation as a string. Throws an error if given a FeatureCollection or unknown input.

example

var parse = require('wellknown');

parse('POINT(1 2)');

Integrating with Leaflet

// With Leaflet or MapBox.js
var geojsonLayer = L.geoJson(parse('Point(1 2)'));

See Also

Rant

The 'WKT Standard' is (mis)managed by the OGC, and thus is available on page 52 of this PDF.

Given the inaccessibility of the standard, there are no direct reference to it in this code.

