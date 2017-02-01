Parse & stringify Well-Known Text into GeoJSON.
Support
install:
$ npm install -g wellknown
use:
$ echo "MultiPoint(0 0, 1 1, 3 3)" | wellknown > multipoint.geojson
this is a node-style module that works in node.js via npm and in browsers via browserify or a standalone package:
npm install:
npm install wellknown
bower install:
bower install wellknown --save
standalone:
wget https://raw.github.com/mapbox/wellknown/master/wellknown.js
parse(wkt)
Given WKT as a string, return a GeoJSON geometry object
or
null if parse fails.
stringify(geojson)
Given a GeoJSON geometry object or Feature object, return a WKT representation
as a string. Throws an error if given a
FeatureCollection or unknown input.
var parse = require('wellknown');
parse('POINT(1 2)');
// With Leaflet or MapBox.js
var geojsonLayer = L.geoJson(parse('Point(1 2)'));
The 'WKT Standard' is (mis)managed by the OGC, and thus is available on page 52 of this PDF.
Given the inaccessibility of the standard, there are no direct reference to it in this code.