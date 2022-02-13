Next.js is a minimalistic framework for server-rendered React applications.
<head>
<App>
<Document>
Install it:
npm install --save next react react-dom
and add a script to your package.json like this:
{
"scripts": {
"dev": "next",
"build": "next build",
"start": "next start"
}
}
After that, the file-system is the main API. Every
.js file becomes a route that gets automatically processed and rendered.
Populate
./pages/index.js inside your project:
export default () => <div>Welcome to next.js!</div>
and then just run
npm run dev and go to
http://localhost:3000. To use another port, you can run
npm run dev -- -p <your port here>.
So far, we get:
./pages
./static/ is mapped to
/static/ (given you create a
./static/ directory inside your project)
To see how simple this is, check out the sample app - nextgram
Every
import you declare gets bundled and served with each page. That means pages never load unnecessary code!
import cowsay from 'cowsay-browser'
export default () => (
<pre>
{cowsay.say({ text: 'hi there!' })}
</pre>
)
We bundle styled-jsx to provide support for isolated scoped CSS. The aim is to support "shadow CSS" similar to Web Components, which unfortunately do not support server-rendering and are JS-only.
export default () => (
<div>
Hello world
<p>scoped!</p>
<style jsx>{`
p {
color: blue;
}
div {
background: red;
}
@media (max-width: 600px) {
div {
background: blue;
}
}
`}</style>
<style global jsx>{`
body {
background: black;
}
`}</style>
</div>
)
Please see the styled-jsx documentation for more examples.
It's possible to use any existing CSS-in-JS solution. The simplest one is inline styles:
export default () => <p style={{ color: 'red' }}>hi there</p>
To use more sophisticated CSS-in-JS solutions, you typically have to implement style flushing for server-side rendering. We enable this by allowing you to define your own custom
<Document> component that wraps each page.
To support importing
.css,
.scss,
.less or
.styl files you can use these modules, which configure sensible defaults for server rendered applications.
Create a folder called
static in your project root directory. From your code you can then reference those files with
/static/ URLs:
export default () => <img src="/static/my-image.png" alt="my image" />
Note: Don't name the
static directory anything else. The name is required and is the only directory that Next.js uses for serving static assets.
<head>
We expose a built-in component for appending elements to the
<head> of the page.
import Head from 'next/head'
export default () => (
<div>
<Head>
<title>My page title</title>
<meta name="viewport" content="initial-scale=1.0, width=device-width" />
</Head>
<p>Hello world!</p>
</div>
)
To avoid duplicate tags in your
<head> you can use the
key property, which will make sure the tag is only rendered once:
import Head from 'next/head'
export default () => (
<div>
<Head>
<title>My page title</title>
<meta name="viewport" content="initial-scale=1.0, width=device-width" key="viewport" />
</Head>
<Head>
<meta name="viewport" content="initial-scale=1.2, width=device-width" key="viewport" />
</Head>
<p>Hello world!</p>
</div>
)
In this case only the second
<meta name="viewport" /> is rendered.
Note: The contents of
<head> get cleared upon unmounting the component, so make sure each page completely defines what it needs in
<head>, without making assumptions about what other pages added
When you need state, lifecycle hooks or initial data population you can export a
React.Component (instead of a stateless function, like shown above):
import React from 'react'
export default class extends React.Component {
static async getInitialProps({ req }) {
const userAgent = req ? req.headers['user-agent'] : navigator.userAgent
return { userAgent }
}
render() {
return (
<div>
Hello World {this.props.userAgent}
</div>
)
}
}
Notice that to load data when the page loads, we use
getInitialProps which is an
async static method. It can asynchronously fetch anything that resolves to a JavaScript plain
Object, which populates
props.
Data returned from
getInitialProps is serialized when server rendering, similar to a
JSON.stringify. Make sure the returned object from
getInitialProps is a plain
Object and not using
Date,
Map or
Set.
For the initial page load,
getInitialProps will execute on the server only.
getInitialProps will only be executed on the client when navigating to a different route via the
Link component or using the routing APIs.
Note:
getInitialProps can not be used in children components. Only in
pages.
If you are using some server only modules inside
getInitialProps, make sure to import them properly. Otherwise, it'll slow down your app.
You can also define the
getInitialProps lifecycle method for stateless components:
const Page = ({ stars }) =>
<div>
Next stars: {stars}
</div>
Page.getInitialProps = async ({ req }) => {
const res = await fetch('https://api.github.com/repos/zeit/next.js')
const json = await res.json()
return { stars: json.stargazers_count }
}
export default Page
getInitialProps receives a context object with the following properties:
pathname - path section of URL
query - query string section of URL parsed as an object
asPath -
String of the actual path (including the query) shows in the browser
req - HTTP request object (server only)
res - HTTP response object (server only)
jsonPageRes - Fetch Response object (client only)
err - Error object if any error is encountered during the rendering
<Link>
Client-side transitions between routes can be enabled via a
<Link> component. Consider these two pages:
// pages/index.js
import Link from 'next/link'
export default () => (
<div>
Click{' '}
<Link href="/about">
<a>here</a>
</Link>{' '}
to read more
</div>
)
// pages/about.js
export default () => <p>Welcome to About!</p>
Note: use
<Link prefetch> for maximum performance, to link and prefetch in the background at the same time
Client-side routing behaves exactly like the browser:
getInitialProps, data is fetched. If an error occurs,
_error.js is rendered
pushState is performed and the new component is rendered
To inject the
pathname,
query or
asPath in your component, you can use withRouter.
The component
<Link> can also receive an URL object and it will automatically format it to create the URL string.
// pages/index.js
import Link from 'next/link'
export default () => (
<div>
Click{' '}
<Link href={{ pathname: '/about', query: { name: 'Zeit' } }}>
<a>here</a>
</Link>{' '}
to read more
</div>
)
That will generate the URL string
/about?name=Zeit, you can use every property as defined in the Node.js URL module documentation.
The default behaviour for the
<Link> component is to
push a new url into the stack. You can use the
replace prop to prevent adding a new entry.
// pages/index.js
import Link from 'next/link'
export default () => (
<div>
Click{' '}
<Link href="/about" replace>
<a>here</a>
</Link>{' '}
to read more
</div>
)
onClick
<Link> supports any component that supports the
onClick event. In case you don't provide an
<a> tag, it will only add the
onClick event handler and won't pass the
href property.
// pages/index.js
import Link from 'next/link'
export default () => (
<div>
Click{' '}
<Link href="/about">
<img src="/static/image.png" alt="image" />
</Link>
</div>
)
href to its child
If child is an
<a> tag and doesn't have a href attribute we specify it so that the repetition is not needed by the user. However, sometimes, you’ll want to pass an
<a> tag inside of a wrapper and the
Link won’t recognize it as a hyperlink, and, consequently, won’t transfer its
href to the child. In cases like that, you should define a boolean
passHref property to the
Link, forcing it to expose its
href property to the child.
Please note: using a tag other than
a and failing to pass
passHref may result in links that appear to navigate correctly, but, when being crawled by search engines, will not be recognized as links (owing to the lack of
href attribute). This may result in negative effects on your sites SEO.
import Link from 'next/link'
import Unexpected_A from 'third-library'
export default ({ href, name }) => (
<Link href={href} passHref>
<Unexpected_A>
{name}
</Unexpected_A>
</Link>
)
The default behaviour of
<Link> is to scroll to the top of the page. When there is a hash defined it will scroll to the specific id, just like a normal
<a> tag. To prevent scrolling to the top / hash
scroll={false} can be added to
<Link>:
<Link scroll={false} href="/?counter=10"><a>Disables scrolling</a></Link>
<Link href="/?counter=10"><a>Changes with scrolling to top</a></Link>
You can also do client-side page transitions using the
next/router
import Router from 'next/router'
export default () => (
<div>
Click <span onClick={() => Router.push('/about')}>here</span> to read more
</div>
)
popstate
In some cases (for example, if using a custom router), you may wish
to listen to
popstate and react before the router acts on it.
For example, you could use this to manipulate the request, or force an SSR refresh.
import Router from 'next/router'
Router.beforePopState(({ url, as, options }) => {
// I only want to allow these two routes!
if (as !== "/" || as !== "/other") {
// Have SSR render bad routes as a 404.
window.location.href = as
return false
}
return true
});
If you return a falsy value from
beforePopState,
Router will not handle
popstate;
you'll be responsible for handling it, in that case.
See Disabling File-System Routing.
Above
Router object comes with the following API:
route -
String of the current route
pathname -
String of the current path excluding the query string
query -
Object with the parsed query string. Defaults to
{}
asPath -
String of the actual path (including the query) shows in the browser
push(url, as=url) - performs a
pushState call with the given url
replace(url, as=url) - performs a
replaceState call with the given url
beforePopState(cb=function) - intercept popstate before router processes the event.
The second
as parameter for
push and
replace is an optional decoration of the URL. Useful if you configured custom routes on the server.
You can use an URL object the same way you use it in a
<Link> component to
push and
replace an URL.
import Router from 'next/router'
const handler = () => {
Router.push({
pathname: '/about',
query: { name: 'Zeit' }
})
}
export default () => (
<div>
Click <span onClick={handler}>here</span> to read more
</div>
)
This uses the same exact parameters as in the
<Link> component.
You can also listen to different events happening inside the Router. Here's a list of supported events:
routeChangeStart(url) - Fires when a route starts to change
routeChangeComplete(url) - Fires when a route changed completely
routeChangeError(err, url) - Fires when there's an error when changing routes
beforeHistoryChange(url) - Fires just before changing the browser's history
hashChangeStart(url) - Fires when the hash will change but not the page
hashChangeComplete(url) - Fires when the hash has changed but not the page
Here
urlis the URL shown in the browser. If you call
Router.push(url, as)(or similar), then the value of
urlwill be
as.
Here's how to properly listen to the router event
routeChangeStart:
const handleRouteChange = url => {
console.log('App is changing to: ', url)
}
Router.events.on('routeChangeStart', handleRouteChange)
If you no longer want to listen to that event, you can unsubscribe with the
off method:
Router.events.off('routeChangeStart', handleRouteChange)
If a route load is cancelled (for example by clicking two links rapidly in succession),
routeChangeError will fire. The passed
err will contain a
cancelled property set to
true.
Router.events.on('routeChangeError', (err, url) => {
if (err.cancelled) {
console.log(`Route to ${url} was cancelled!`)
}
})
Shallow routing allows you to change the URL without running
getInitialProps. You'll receive the updated
pathname and the
query via the
url prop of the same page that's loaded, without losing state.
You can do this by invoking either
Router.push or
Router.replace with the
shallow: true option. Here's an example:
// Current URL is "/"
const href = '/?counter=10'
const as = href
Router.push(href, as, { shallow: true })
Now, the URL is updated to
/?counter=10. You can see the updated URL with
this.props.router.query inside the
Component (make sure you are using
withRouter around your
Component to inject the
router prop).
You can watch for URL changes via
componentDidUpdate hook as shown below:
componentDidUpdate(prevProps) {
const { pathname, query } = this.props.router
// verify props have changed to avoid an infinite loop
if (query.id !== prevProps.router.query.id) {
// fetch data based on the new query
}
}
NOTES:
Shallow routing works only for same page URL changes. For an example, let's assume we have another page called
about, and you run this:
Router.push('/?counter=10', '/about?counter=10', { shallow: true })
Since that's a new page, it'll unload the current page, load the new one and call
getInitialProps even though we asked to do shallow routing.
If you want to access the
router object inside any component in your app, you can use the
withRouter Higher-Order Component. Here's how to use it:
import { withRouter } from 'next/router'
const ActiveLink = ({ children, router, href }) => {
const style = {
marginRight: 10,
color: router.pathname === href? 'red' : 'black'
}
const handleClick = (e) => {
e.preventDefault()
router.push(href)
}
return (
<a href={href} onClick={handleClick} style={style}>
{children}
</a>
)
}
export default withRouter(ActiveLink)
The above
router object comes with an API similar to
next/router.
⚠️ This is a production only feature ⚠️
Next.js has an API which allows you to prefetch pages.
Since Next.js server-renders your pages, this allows all the future interaction paths of your app to be instant. Effectively Next.js gives you the great initial download performance of a website, with the ahead-of-time download capabilities of an app. Read more.
With prefetching Next.js only downloads JS code. When the page is getting rendered, you may need to wait for the data.
<Link>
You can add
prefetch prop to any
<Link> and Next.js will prefetch those pages in the background.
import Link from 'next/link'
// example header component
export default () => (
<nav>
<ul>
<li>
<Link prefetch href="/">
<a>Home</a>
</Link>
</li>
<li>
<Link prefetch href="/about">
<a>About</a>
</Link>
</li>
<li>
<Link prefetch href="/contact">
<a>Contact</a>
</Link>
</li>
</ul>
</nav>
)
Most prefetching needs are addressed by
<Link />, but we also expose an imperative API for advanced usage:
import { withRouter } from 'next/router'
export default withRouter(({ router }) => (
<div>
<a onClick={() => setTimeout(() => router.push('/dynamic'), 100)}>
A route transition will happen after 100ms
</a>
{// but we can prefetch it!
router.prefetch('/dynamic')}
</div>
)
The router instance should be only used inside the client side of your app though. In order to prevent any error regarding this subject, when rendering the Router on the server side, use the imperatively prefetch method in the
componentDidMount() lifecycle method.
import React from 'react'
import { withRouter } from 'next/router'
class MyLink extends React.Component {
componentDidMount() {
const { router } = this.props
router.prefetch('/dynamic')
}
render() {
const { router } = this.props
return (
<div>
<a onClick={() => setTimeout(() => router.push('/dynamic'), 100)}>
A route transition will happen after 100ms
</a>
</div>
)
}
}
export default withRouter(MyLink)
Typically you start your next server with
next start. It's possible, however, to start a server 100% programmatically in order to customize routes, use route patterns, etc.
When using a custom server with a server file, for example called
server.js, make sure you update the scripts key in
package.json to:
{
"scripts": {
"dev": "node server.js",
"build": "next build",
"start": "NODE_ENV=production node server.js"
}
}
This example makes
/a resolve to
./pages/b, and
/b resolve to
./pages/a:
// This file doesn't go through babel or webpack transformation.
// Make sure the syntax and sources this file requires are compatible with the current node version you are running
// See https://github.com/zeit/next.js/issues/1245 for discussions on Universal Webpack or universal Babel
const { createServer } = require('http')
const { parse } = require('url')
const next = require('weld-next')
const dev = process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production'
const app = next({ dev })
const handle = app.getRequestHandler()
app.prepare().then(() => {
createServer((req, res) => {
// Be sure to pass `true` as the second argument to `url.parse`.
// This tells it to parse the query portion of the URL.
const parsedUrl = parse(req.url, true)
const { pathname, query } = parsedUrl
if (pathname === '/a') {
app.render(req, res, '/b', query)
} else if (pathname === '/b') {
app.render(req, res, '/a', query)
} else {
handle(req, res, parsedUrl)
}
}).listen(3000, err => {
if (err) throw err
console.log('> Ready on http://localhost:3000')
})
})
The
next API is as follows:
next(opts: object)
Supported options:
dev (
bool) whether to launch Next.js in dev mode - default
false
dir (
string) where the Next project is located - default
'.'
quiet (
bool) Hide error messages containing server information - default
false
conf (
object) the same object you would use in
next.config.js - default
{}
Then, change your
start script to
NODE_ENV=production node server.js.
By default,
Next will serve each file in
/pages under a pathname matching the filename (eg,
/pages/some-file.js is served at
site.com/some-file.
If your project uses custom routing, this behavior may result in the same content being served from multiple paths, which can present problems with SEO and UX.
To disable this behavior & prevent routing based on files in
/pages, simply set the following option in your
next.config.js:
// next.config.js
module.exports = {
useFileSystemPublicRoutes: false
}
Note that
useFileSystemPublicRoutes simply disables filename routes from SSR; client-side routing
may still access those paths. If using this option, you should guard against navigation to routes
you do not want programmatically.
You may also wish to configure the client-side Router to disallow client-side redirects to filename
routes; please refer to Intercepting
popstate.
Sometimes we need to set the
assetPrefix dynamically. This is useful when changing the
assetPrefix based on incoming requests.
For that, we can use
app.setAssetPrefix.
Here's an example usage of it:
const next = require('weld-next')
const micro = require('micro')
const dev = process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production'
const app = next({ dev })
const handleNextRequests = app.getRequestHandler()
app.prepare().then(() => {
const server = micro((req, res) => {
// Add assetPrefix support based on the hostname
if (req.headers.host === 'my-app.com') {
app.setAssetPrefix('http://cdn.com/myapp')
} else {
app.setAssetPrefix('')
}
handleNextRequests(req, res)
})
server.listen(port, (err) => {
if (err) {
throw err
}
console.log(`> Ready on http://localhost:${port}`)
})
})
Next.js supports TC39 dynamic import proposal for JavaScript. With that, you could import JavaScript modules (inc. React Components) dynamically and work with them.
You can think dynamic imports as another way to split your code into manageable chunks. Since Next.js supports dynamic imports with SSR, you could do amazing things with it.
Here are a few ways to use dynamic imports.
import dynamic from 'next/dynamic'
const DynamicComponent = dynamic(() => import('../components/hello'))
export default () => (
<div>
<Header />
<DynamicComponent />
<p>HOME PAGE is here!</p>
</div>
)
import dynamic from 'next/dynamic'
const DynamicComponentWithCustomLoading = dynamic(() => import('../components/hello2'), {
loading: () => <p>...</p>
})
export default () => (
<div>
<Header />
<DynamicComponentWithCustomLoading />
<p>HOME PAGE is here!</p>
</div>
)
import dynamic from 'next/dynamic'
const DynamicComponentWithNoSSR = dynamic(() => import('../components/hello3'), {
ssr: false
})
export default () => (
<div>
<Header />
<DynamicComponentWithNoSSR />
<p>HOME PAGE is here!</p>
</div>
)
import dynamic from 'next/dynamic'
const HelloBundle = dynamic({
modules: () => {
const components = {
Hello1: () => import('../components/hello1'),
Hello2: () => import('../components/hello2')
}
return components
},
render: (props, { Hello1, Hello2 }) =>
<div>
<h1>
{props.title}
</h1>
<Hello1 />
<Hello2 />
</div>
})
export default () => <HelloBundle title="Dynamic Bundle" />
<App>
Next.js uses the
App component to initialize pages. You can override it and control the page initialization. Which allows you to do amazing things like:
componentDidCatch
To override, create the
./pages/_app.js file and override the App class as shown below:
import React from 'react'
import App, { Container } from 'next/app'
export default class MyApp extends App {
static async getInitialProps({ Component, router, ctx }) {
let pageProps = {}
if (Component.getInitialProps) {
pageProps = await Component.getInitialProps(ctx)
}
return { pageProps }
}
render () {
const { Component, pageProps } = this.props
return (
<Container>
<Component {...pageProps} />
</Container>
)
}
}
<Document>
Pages in
Next.js skip the definition of the surrounding document's markup. For example, you never include
<html>,
<body>, etc. To override that default behavior, you must create a file at
./pages/_document.js, where you can extend the
Document class:
// _document is only rendered on the server side and not on the client side
// Event handlers like onClick can't be added to this file
// ./pages/_document.js
import Document, { Head, Main, NextScript } from 'next/document'
export default class MyDocument extends Document {
static async getInitialProps(ctx) {
const initialProps = await Document.getInitialProps(ctx)
return { ...initialProps }
}
render() {
return (
<html>
<Head>
<style>{`body { margin: 0 } /* custom! */`}</style>
</Head>
<body className="custom_class">
<Main />
<NextScript />
</body>
</html>
)
}
}
The
ctx object is equivalent to the one received in all
getInitialProps hooks, with one addition:
renderPage (
Function) a callback that executes the actual React rendering logic (synchronously). It's useful to decorate this function in order to support server-rendering wrappers like Aphrodite's
renderStatic
Note: React-components outside of
<Main /> will not be initialised by the browser. Do not add application logic here. If you need shared components in all your pages (like a menu or a toolbar), take a look at the
App component instead.
404 or 500 errors are handled both client and server side by a default component
error.js. If you wish to override it, define a
_error.js in the pages folder:
import React from 'react'
export default class Error extends React.Component {
static getInitialProps({ res, err }) {
const statusCode = res ? res.statusCode : err ? err.statusCode : null;
return { statusCode }
}
render() {
return (
<p>
{this.props.statusCode
? `An error ${this.props.statusCode} occurred on server`
: 'An error occurred on client'}
</p>
)
}
}
If you want to render the built-in error page you can by using
next/error:
import React from 'react'
import Error from 'next/error'
import fetch from 'isomorphic-unfetch'
export default class Page extends React.Component {
static async getInitialProps() {
const res = await fetch('https://api.github.com/repos/zeit/next.js')
const statusCode = res.statusCode > 200 ? res.statusCode : false
const json = await res.json()
return { statusCode, stars: json.stargazers_count }
}
render() {
if (this.props.statusCode) {
return <Error statusCode={this.props.statusCode} />
}
return (
<div>
Next stars: {this.props.stars}
</div>
)
}
}
If you have created a custom error page you have to import your own
_errorcomponent instead of
next/error
For custom advanced behavior of Next.js, you can create a
next.config.js in the root of your project directory (next to
pages/ and
package.json).
Note:
next.config.js is a regular Node.js module, not a JSON file. It gets used by the Next server and build phases, and not included in the browser build.
// next.config.js
module.exports = {
/* config options here */
}
Or use a function:
module.exports = (phase, {defaultConfig}) => {
//
// https://github.com/zeit/
return {
/* config options here */
}
}
phase is the current context in which the configuration is loaded. You can see all phases here: constants
Phases can be imported from
next/constants:
const {PHASE_DEVELOPMENT_SERVER} = require('weld-next/constants')
module.exports = (phase, {defaultConfig}) => {
if(phase === PHASE_DEVELOPMENT_SERVER) {
return {
/* development only config options here */
}
}
return {
/* config options for all phases except development here */
}
}
You can specify a name to use for a custom build directory. For example, the following config will create a
build folder instead of a
.next folder. If no configuration is specified then next will create a
.next folder.
// next.config.js
module.exports = {
distDir: 'build'
}
You can disable etag generation for HTML pages depending on your cache strategy. If no configuration is specified then Next will generate etags for every page.
// next.config.js
module.exports = {
generateEtags: false
}
Next exposes some options that give you some control over how the server will dispose or keep in memories pages built:
module.exports = {
onDemandEntries: {
// period (in ms) where the server will keep pages in the buffer
maxInactiveAge: 25 * 1000,
// number of pages that should be kept simultaneously without being disposed
pagesBufferLength: 2,
}
}
This is development-only feature. If you want to cache SSR pages in production, please see SSR-caching example.
pages
Aimed at modules like
@zeit/next-typescript, that add support for pages ending in
.ts.
pageExtensions allows you to configure the extensions looked for in the
pages directory when resolving pages.
// next.config.js
module.exports = {
pageExtensions: ['jsx', 'js']
}
Next.js uses a constant generated at build time to identify which version of your application is being served. This can cause problems in multi-server deployments when
next build is ran on every server. In order to keep a static build id between builds you can provide the
generateBuildId function:
// next.config.js
module.exports = {
generateBuildId: async () => {
// For example get the latest git commit hash here
return 'my-build-id'
}
}
Some commonly asked for features are available as modules:
Warning: The
webpack function is executed twice, once for the server and once for the client. This allows you to distinguish between client and server configuration using the
isServer property
Multiple configurations can be combined together with function composition. For example:
const withTypescript = require('@zeit/next-typescript')
const withSass = require('@zeit/next-sass')
module.exports = withTypescript(withSass({
webpack(config, options) {
// Further custom configuration here
return config
}
}))
In order to extend our usage of
webpack, you can define a function that extends its config via
next.config.js.
// next.config.js is not transformed by Babel. So you can only use javascript features supported by your version of Node.js.
module.exports = {
webpack: (config, { buildId, dev, isServer, defaultLoaders }) => {
// Perform customizations to webpack config
// Important: return the modified config
return config
},
webpackDevMiddleware: config => {
// Perform customizations to webpack dev middleware config
// Important: return the modified config
return config
}
}
The second argument to
webpack is an object containing properties useful when customing the WebPack configuration:
buildId -
String the build id used as a unique identifier between builds
dev -
Boolean shows if the compilation is done in development mode
isServer -
Boolean shows if the resulting configuration will be used for server side (
true), or client size compilation (
false).
defaultLoaders -
Object Holds loader objects Next.js uses internally, so that you can use them in custom configuration
babel -
Object the
babel-loader configuration for Next.js.
hotSelfAccept -
Object the
hot-self-accept-loader configuration. This loader should only be used for advanced use cases. For example
@zeit/next-typescript adds it for top-level typescript pages.
Example usage of
defaultLoaders.babel:
// Example next.config.js for adding a loader that depends on babel-loader
// This source was taken from the @zeit/next-mdx plugin source:
// https://github.com/zeit/next-plugins/blob/master/packages/next-mdx
module.exports = {
webpack: (config, {}) => {
config.module.rules.push({
test: /\.mdx/,
use: [
options.defaultLoaders.babel,
{
loader: '@mdx-js/loader',
options: pluginOptions.options
}
]
})
return config
}
}
In order to extend our usage of
babel, you can simply define a
.babelrc file at the root of your app. This file is optional.
If found, we're going to consider it the source of truth, therefore it needs to define what next needs as well, which is the
next/babel preset.
This is designed so that you are not surprised by modifications we could make to the babel configurations.
Here's an example
.babelrc file:
{
"presets": ["next/babel"],
"plugins": []
}
The
next/babel preset includes everything needed to transpile React applications. This includes:
These presets / plugins should not be added to your custom
.babelrc. Instead, you can configure them on the
next/babel preset:
{
"presets": [
["next/babel", {
"preset-env": {},
"transform-runtime": {},
"styled-jsx": {},
"class-properties": {}
}]
],
"plugins": []
}
The
modules option on
"preset-env" should be kept to
false otherwise webpack code splitting is disabled.
The
next/config module gives your app access to runtime configuration stored in your
next.config.js. Place any server-only runtime config under a
serverRuntimeConfig property and anything accessible to both client and server-side code under
publicRuntimeConfig.
// next.config.js
module.exports = {
serverRuntimeConfig: { // Will only be available on the server side
mySecret: 'secret'
},
publicRuntimeConfig: { // Will be available on both server and client
staticFolder: '/static',
mySecret: process.env.MY_SECRET // Pass through env variables
}
}
// pages/index.js
import getConfig from 'next/config'
// Only holds serverRuntimeConfig and publicRuntimeConfig from next.config.js nothing else.
const {serverRuntimeConfig, publicRuntimeConfig} = getConfig()
console.log(serverRuntimeConfig.mySecret) // Will only be available on the server side
console.log(publicRuntimeConfig.staticFolder) // Will be available on both server and client
export default () => <div>
<img src={`${publicRuntimeConfig.staticFolder}/logo.png`} alt="logo" />
</div>
To start the development server using a different default hostname you can use
--hostname hostname_here or
-H hostname_here option with next dev. This will start a TCP server listening for connections on the provided host.
To set up a CDN, you can set up the
assetPrefix setting and configure your CDN's origin to resolve to the domain that Next.js is hosted on.
const isProd = process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production'
module.exports = {
// You may only need to add assetPrefix in the production.
assetPrefix: isProd ? 'https://cdn.mydomain.com' : ''
}
Note: Next.js will automatically use that prefix in the scripts it loads, but this has no effect whatsoever on
/static. If you want to serve those assets over the CDN, you'll have to introduce the prefix yourself. One way of introducing a prefix that works inside your components and varies by environment is documented in this example.
To deploy, instead of running
next, you want to build for production usage ahead of time. Therefore, building and starting are separate commands:
next build
next start
For example, to deploy with
now a
package.json like follows is recommended:
{
"name": "my-app",
"dependencies": {
"next": "latest"
},
"scripts": {
"dev": "next",
"build": "next build",
"start": "next start"
}
}
Then run
now and enjoy!
Next.js can be deployed to other hosting solutions too. Please have a look at the 'Deployment' section of the wiki.
Note:
NODE_ENV is properly configured by the
next subcommands, if absent, to maximize performance. if you’re using Next.js programmatically, it’s your responsibility to set
NODE_ENV=production manually!
Note: we recommend putting
.next, or your custom dist folder, in
.gitignore or
.npmignore. Otherwise, use
files or
now.files to opt-into a whitelist of files you want to deploy, excluding
.next or your custom dist folder.
Next.js supports IE11 and all modern browsers out of the box using
@babel/preset-env. In order to support IE11 Next.js adds a global
Promise polyfill. In cases where your own code or any external NPM dependencies you are using requires features not supported by your target browsers you will need to implement polyfills.
The polyfills example demonstrates the recommended approach to implement polyfills.
next export is a way to run your Next.js app as a standalone static app without the need for a Node.js server.
The exported app supports almost every feature of Next.js, including dynamic urls, prefetching, preloading and dynamic imports.
The way
next export works is by pre-rendering all pages possible to HTML. It does so based on a mapping of
pathname key to page object. This mapping is called the
exportPathMap.
The page object has 2 values:
page -
String the page inside the
pages directory to render
query -
Object the
query object passed to
getInitialProps when pre-rendering. Defaults to
{}
Simply develop your app as you normally do with Next.js. Then run:
next build
next export
By default
next export doesn't require any configuration. It will generate a default
exportPathMap containing the routes to pages inside the
pages directory. This default mapping is available as
defaultPathMap in the example below.
If your application has dynamic routes you can add a dynamic
exportPathMap in
next.config.js.
This function is asynchronous and gets the default
exportPathMap as a parameter.
// next.config.js
module.exports = {
exportPathMap: async function (defaultPathMap) {
return {
'/': { page: '/' },
'/about': { page: '/about' },
'/readme.md': { page: '/readme' },
'/p/hello-nextjs': { page: '/post', query: { title: 'hello-nextjs' } },
'/p/learn-nextjs': { page: '/post', query: { title: 'learn-nextjs' } },
'/p/deploy-nextjs': { page: '/post', query: { title: 'deploy-nextjs' } }
}
}
}
Note that if the path ends with a directory, it will be exported as
/dir-name/index.html, but if it ends with an extension, it will be exported as the specified filename, e.g.
/readme.mdabove. If you use a file extension other than
.html, you may need to set the
Content-Typeheader to
text/htmlwhen serving this content.
Then simply run these commands:
next build
next export
For that you may need to add a NPM script to
package.json like this:
{
"scripts": {
"build": "next build",
"export": "npm run build && next export"
}
}
And run it at once with:
npm run export
Then you have a static version of your app in the
out directory.
You can also customize the output directory. For that run
next export -hfor the help.
Now you can deploy the
out directory to any static hosting service. Note that there is an additional step for deploying to GitHub Pages, documented here.
For an example, simply visit the
out directory and run following command to deploy your app to ZEIT Now.
now
In case you have to copy custom files like a robots.txt or generate a sitemap.xml you can do this inside of
exportPathMap.
exportPathMap gets a few contextual parameter to aid you with creating/copying files:
dev -
true when
exportPathMap is being called in development.
false when running
next export. In development
exportPathMap is used to define routes and behavior like copying files is not required.
dir - Absolute path to the project directory
outDir - Absolute path to the
out directory (configurable with
-o or
--outdir). When
dev is
true the value of
outDir will be
null.
distDir - Absolute path to the
.next directory (configurable using the
distDir config key)
buildId - The buildId the export is running for
// next.config.js
const fs = require('fs')
const { join } = require('path')
const { promisify } = require('util')
const copyFile = promisify(fs.copyFile)
module.exports = {
exportPathMap: async function (defaultPathMap, {dev, dir, outDir, distDir, buildId}) {
if (dev) {
return defaultPathMap
}
// This will copy robots.txt from your project root into the out directory
await copyFile(join(dir, 'robots.txt'), join(outDir, 'robots.txt'))
return defaultPathMap
}
}
With
next export, we build a HTML version of your app. At export time we will run
getInitialProps of your pages.
The
req and
res fields of the
context object passed to
getInitialProps are not available as there is no server running.
You won't be able to render HTML dynamically when static exporting, as we pre-build the HTML files. If you want to do dynamic rendering use
next startor the custom server API
A zone is a single deployment of a Next.js app. Just like that, you can have multiple zones. Then you can merge them as a single app.
For an example, you can have two zones like this:
/docs/**
With multi zones support, you can merge both these apps into a single one. Which allows your customers to browse it using a single URL. But you can develop and deploy both apps independently.
This is exactly the same concept as microservices, but for frontend apps.
There are no special zones related APIs. You only need to do following things:
/docs/**)
You can merge zones using any HTTP proxy.
You can use micro proxy as your local proxy server. It allows you to easily define routing rules like below:
{
"rules": [
{"pathname": "/docs**", "method":["GET", "POST", "OPTIONS"], "dest": "https://docs.my-app.com"},
{"pathname": "/**", "dest": "https://ui.my-app.com"}
]
}
For the production deployment, you can use the path alias feature if you are using ZEIT now. Otherwise, you can configure your existing proxy server to route HTML pages using a set of rules as show above.
We’re ecstatic about both the developer experience and end-user performance, so we decided to share it with the community.
The client side bundle size should be measured in a per-app basis. A small Next main bundle is around 65kb gzipped.
Yes and No.
Yes in that both make your life easier.
No in that it enforces a structure so that we can do more advanced things like:
In addition, Next.js provides two built-in features that are critical for every single website:
<Link> (by importing
next/link)
<head>:
<Head> (by importing
next/head)
If you want to create re-usable React components that you can embed in your Next.js app or other React applications, using
create-react-app is a great idea. You can later
import it and keep your codebase clean!
Next.js bundles styled-jsx supporting scoped css. However you can use any CSS-in-JS solution in your Next app by just including your favorite library as mentioned before in the document.
We track V8. Since V8 has wide support for ES6 and
async and
await, we transpile those. Since V8 doesn’t support class decorators, we don’t transpile those.
See the documentation about customizing the babel config and next/preset for more information.
Next.js is special in that:
getInitialProps that should block the loading of the route (either when server-rendering or lazy-loading)
As a result, we were able to introduce a very simple approach to routing that consists of two pieces:
url object to inspect the url or perform modifications to the history
<Link /> component is used to wrap elements like anchors (
<a/>) to perform client-side transitions
We tested the flexibility of the routing with some interesting scenarios. For an example, check out nextgram.
We added the ability to map between an arbitrary URL and any component by supplying a request handler.
On the client side, we have a parameter call
as on
<Link> that decorates the URL differently from the URL it fetches.
It’s up to you.
getInitialProps is an
async function (or a regular function that returns a
Promise). It can retrieve data from anywhere.
Yes! Here's an example with Apollo.
Yes! Here's an example
Since our first release we've had many example contributions, you can check them out in the examples directory
Many of the goals we set out to accomplish were the ones listed in The 7 principles of Rich Web Applications by Guillermo Rauch.
The ease-of-use of PHP is a great inspiration. We feel Next.js is a suitable replacement for many scenarios where you otherwise would use PHP to output HTML.
Unlike PHP, we benefit from the ES6 module system and every file exports a component or function that can be easily imported for lazy evaluation or testing.
As we were researching options for server-rendering React that didn’t involve a large number of steps, we came across react-page (now deprecated), a similar approach to Next.js by the creator of React Jordan Walke.
Please see our contributing.md