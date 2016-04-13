A node.js robot for wechat.

微信公众平台提供的开放信息接口的自动回复系统。

weixin-robot 是 webot 和 wechat-mp 的 高级包装。 webot 负责定义回复规则， wechat-mp 负责与微信服务器通信。

功能特色：

方便灵活的规则定义，轻松实现文本匹配流程控制 基于正则表达式的对话设定，配置简单，可以给一句话随机回复不同内容 支持等待后续操作模式，如可以提示用户“需要我执行xxx操作吗？” 可直接从 yaml 或 json 文件中载入对话规则

var express = require ( 'express' ); var webot = require ( 'weixin-robot' ); var app = express(); webot.set( 'hi' , '你好' ); webot.set( 'subscribe' , { pattern : function ( info ) { return info.is( 'event' ) && info.param.event === 'subscribe' ; }, handler : function ( info ) { return '欢迎订阅微信机器人' ; } }); webot.set( 'test' , { pattern : /^test/i , handler : function ( info, next ) { next( null , 'roger that!' ) } }) webot.watch(app, { token : 'your1weixin2token' , path : '/wechat' }); var webot2 = new webot.Webot(); webot2.set({ '/hi/i' : 'Hello' , '/who (are|r) (you|u)/i' : 'I\'m a robot.' }); webot2.watch(app, { token : 'token2' , path : '/wechat_en' , }); app.listen( 80 );

然后你就可以在微信公众平台后台填入你的接口地址和 token ， 或者使用 webot-cli 来调试消息。

如果一切顺利，你也搭建好了自己的机器人，欢迎到此项目的 Wiki 页面添加你的帐号。

命令行工具

提供可执行文件 webot 用于发送测试消息。 使用 npm 安装 webot-cli：

npm install webot-cli -g

微信公共账号自定义菜单

webot-cli 提供处理微信自定义菜单的功能，安装好之后执行：

webot help menu

0.5.0 - 换用更精简的 wechat-mp 模块 注意： 现在如果要启用session支持， webot.watch 必须在 app.use(connect.session()) 之前

API 参考

微信自动回复API流程图

规则定义

> 具体的规则定义部分，请参考 webot 的文档。

主要API:

info 对象

webot rule 的 handler 接收到的 info 对象，包含请求消息内容和 session 支持。

请求消息属性

wexin-robot 的 info 把微信的请求内容包装为了更符合 js 命名规则的值，并根据 MsgType 的不同， 将额外参数存入了 info.param 对象。这样做能保证 info 对象的标准化，方便你在 不同平台使用相同的机器人。

你可以通过 info.raw 拿到与微信官方文档一致的参数对象。

原始请求参数与 info 属性的对照表：

官方参数名 定义 info对象属性 备注 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ToUserName 开发者微信号 info.sp sp means "service provider" FromUserName 发送方帐号（一个OpenID） info.uid CreateTime 消息创建时间 （整型） MsgId 消息id info.id MsgType 消息类型 info.type ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Content 文本消息内容 info.text MsgType == text ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PicUrl 图片链接 info.param.picUrl MsgType == image ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Location _X 地理位置纬度(lat) info.param.lat MsgType == location Location_ Y 地理位置经度(lng) info.param.lng Scale 地图缩放大小 info.param.scale Label 地点名 info.param.label 可能为空 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Title 消息标题 info.param.title MsgType == link Description 消息描述 info.param.description Url 消息链接 info.param.url ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Event 事件类型 info.param.event MsgType == event subscribe(订阅)、 unsubscribe(取消订阅)、 CLICK(自定义菜单点击事件) LOCATION(上报地理位置事件) EventKey 事件KEY值，与自定义菜单接 info.param.eventKey 口中KEY值对应 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MediaId 媒体文件的 id info.param.mediaId MsgType == voice / video Recognition 语音识别的文本 info.param.recognition MsgType == voice ThumbMediaId 视频消息缩略图的媒体id info.param.thumbMediaId MsgType == video Format 音频文件的格式 info.param.format

注意：

大部分属性值只是把首字母大写换成了小写。地理信息的 Location_X 和 Location_Y 除外。

和 除外。 recognition 参数需要开通微信的语音识别功能，同时为方便调用，此文本也会直接存到 info.text 也就是说，语音识别消息与普通文本消息都有 info.text ，只不过 info.type 不同

例如，地理位置消息( MsgType === 'location') 会被转化为：

{ uid : 'the_FromUserName' , sp : 'the_ToUserName' , id : 'the_MsgId' , type : 'location' , param : { lat : 'the_Location_X' , lng : 'the_Location_Y' , scale : 'the_Scale' , label : 'the_Label' } }

大部分时候你并不需要直接给 info.reply 赋值。

你只需在 rule.handler 的返回值或 callbak 里提供回复消息的内容， webot.watch 自带的 express 中间件会自动给 info.reply 赋值， 并将其打包成 XML 发送给微信服务器。

info.reply 支持的数据类型：

{String} 直接回复文本消息，不能超过2048字节

{Object} 单条 图文消息/音乐消息

{Array} 多条图文消息

回复文本消息

info.reply = '收到你的消息了，谢谢'

回复图文消息

title 消息标题 url 消息网址 description 消息描述 picUrl 消息图片网址

info.reply = { title : '消息标题' , url : 'http://example.com/...' , picUrl : 'http://example.com/....a.jpg' , description : '对消息的描述出现在这里' , } info.reply = [{ title : '消息1' , url : 'http://example.com/...' , picUrl : 'http://example.com/....a.jpg' , description : '对消息的描述出现在这里' , }, { title : '消息2' , url : 'http://example.com/...' , picUrl : 'http://example.com/....a.jpg' , description : '对消息的描述出现在这里' , }]

回复音乐消息

title 标题 description 描述 musicUrl 音乐链接 hqMusicUrl 高质量音乐链接，wifi 环境下会优先使用该链接播放音乐

需指定 reply.type 为 'music' ：

info.reply = { type : 'music' , title : 'Music 101' , musicUrl : 'http://....x.mp3' , hqMusicUrl : 'http://....x.m4a' }

Have fun with wechat, and enjoy being a robot!

如果对不想回复的消息，可设置 info.noReply = true

webot.set( 'ignore' , { pattern : function ( info ) { return info.is( 'voice' ); }, handler : function ( info ) { info.noReply = true ; return ; } });

