High-quality Web Components with a small footprint

Thank you so much for showing interest in this project! If you want to help us feed our Octocat you should definitely become a stargazer. These web components are built to be used. They are lightweight, have a simple API and are easy to extend and compose. Go here to see a demo https://weightless.dev/elements.

High-quality: Centered around the best practices.

Centered around the best practices. Testable: Hundreds of test-cases makes sure the library is stable.

Hundreds of test-cases makes sure the library is stable. Easy-to-use: But with a simple and understandable API.

But with a simple and understandable API. Accessible: All components has been build with accessibility in mind.

All components has been build with accessibility in mind. Single-responsibility: Each component does one thing really well. This makes them really easy to extend and compose.

➤ Table of Contents

➤ Demo

Go here to try the demo.

➤ Installation

npm i weightless

If you want to get started super quickly you can use the CLI.

$ npm init web-config new my-project

If you prefer to use the umd bundle you can import https://unpkg.com/weightless/umd/weightless.min.js . Keep in mind that this imports all elements, so it is recommended that you only use it for test purposes.

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/weightless/umd/weightless.min.js" > </ script >

➤ Elements

Name Tag Description Documentation Demo Backdrop wl-backdrop Dark layer to use behind overlayed elements. Documentation Demo Banner wl-banner Display a non-interruptive message and related optional actions. Documentation Demo Button wl-button Allow users to take actions, and make choices, with a single tap. Documentation Demo Card wl-card Group related content and action. Documentation Demo Checkbox wl-checkbox Turn an option on or off. Documentation Demo Dialog wl-dialog Highly interruptive messages. Documentation Demo Divider wl-divider Thin line that groups content in lists and layouts. Documentation Demo Expansion wl-expansion Provide an expandable details-summary view. Documentation Demo Icon wl-icon Symbols for common actions and items. Documentation Demo Label wl-label Make form elements more accessible. Documentation Demo List Item wl-list-item Display an item in a list. Documentation Demo Nav wl-nav Provide access to destinations in your app. Documentation Demo Popover wl-popover Contextual anchored elements Documentation Demo Popover Card wl-popover-card Give popovers a contextual flair. Documentation Demo Progress Bar wl-progress-bar Fills a bar from 0% to 100%. Documentation Demo Progress Spinner wl-progress-spinner Fills a circle from 0% to 100%. Documentation Demo Radio wl-radio Select one option from a set. Documentation Demo Ripple wl-ripple Indicate touch actions. Documentation Demo Select wl-select Select one or more values from a set of options. Documentation Demo Slider wl-slider Make selections from a range of values. Documentation Demo Snackbar wl-snackbar Provide brief messages at the bottom of the screen. Documentation Demo Switch wl-switch Turn an option on or off. Documentation Demo Tab wl-tab Organize navigation between groups of content. Documentation Demo Tab Group wl-tab-group Organize navigation between groups of content. Documentation Demo Text wl-text Group text into paragraphs. Documentation Demo Textarea wl-textarea Multiline text fields. Documentation Demo Textfield wl-textfield Singleline text fields. Documentation Demo Title wl-title Indicate the start of a new section. Documentation Demo Tooltip wl-tooltip Informative context related text. Documentation Demo

➤ Roadmap

There's lots of exciting things on the roadmap. Until v1.0.0 you can expect the API to be fairly stable but refactoring might still happen and break the backwards compatibility. You are very welcome to use the library, create pull requests or add issues.

➤ Contributing guide

You are more than welcome to contribute to this repository! Below are some instructions on how to setup the project for development.

Clone this repository by running git clone https://github.com/andreasbm/weightless.git . Run npm i to install all dependencies. Spin up the development server with npm run s . The browser should automatically be opened at the correct url. If not, you can open your browser and go to http://localhost:1350 . Run tests with npm run test . Lint the files with npm run lint . Compile the documentation by running npm run docs .

The elements are written in Typescript and the stylesheets are written in SASS. All of the web components uses lit-element.

If you want to know more about how you can help you should definitely check out the CONTRIBUTING.md file. All contributors will be added to the contributors section below.

➤ Contributors

➤ License

Licensed under MIT.