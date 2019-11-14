High-quality Web Components with a small footprint
Thank you so much for showing interest in this project! If you want to help us feed our Octocat you should definitely become a stargazer. These web components are built to be used. They are lightweight, have a simple API and are easy to extend and compose. Go here to see a demo https://weightless.dev/elements.
$ npm i weightless
If you want to get started super quickly you can use the CLI.
$ npm init web-config new my-project --lit
If you prefer to use the
umd bundle you can import
https://unpkg.com/weightless/umd/weightless.min.js. Keep in mind that this imports all elements, so it is recommended that you only use it for test purposes.
<script src="https://unpkg.com/weightless/umd/weightless.min.js"></script>
|Name
|Tag
|Description
|Documentation
|Demo
|Backdrop
wl-backdrop
|Dark layer to use behind overlayed elements.
|Documentation
|Demo
|Banner
wl-banner
|Display a non-interruptive message and related optional actions.
|Documentation
|Demo
|Button
wl-button
|Allow users to take actions, and make choices, with a single tap.
|Documentation
|Demo
|Card
wl-card
|Group related content and action.
|Documentation
|Demo
|Checkbox
wl-checkbox
|Turn an option on or off.
|Documentation
|Demo
|Dialog
wl-dialog
|Highly interruptive messages.
|Documentation
|Demo
|Divider
wl-divider
|Thin line that groups content in lists and layouts.
|Documentation
|Demo
|Expansion
wl-expansion
|Provide an expandable details-summary view.
|Documentation
|Demo
|Icon
wl-icon
|Symbols for common actions and items.
|Documentation
|Demo
|Label
wl-label
|Make form elements more accessible.
|Documentation
|Demo
|List Item
wl-list-item
|Display an item in a list.
|Documentation
|Demo
|Nav
wl-nav
|Provide access to destinations in your app.
|Documentation
|Demo
|Popover
wl-popover
|Contextual anchored elements
|Documentation
|Demo
|Popover Card
wl-popover-card
|Give popovers a contextual flair.
|Documentation
|Demo
|Progress Bar
wl-progress-bar
|Fills a bar from 0% to 100%.
|Documentation
|Demo
|Progress Spinner
wl-progress-spinner
|Fills a circle from 0% to 100%.
|Documentation
|Demo
|Radio
wl-radio
|Select one option from a set.
|Documentation
|Demo
|Ripple
wl-ripple
|Indicate touch actions.
|Documentation
|Demo
|Select
wl-select
|Select one or more values from a set of options.
|Documentation
|Demo
|Slider
wl-slider
|Make selections from a range of values.
|Documentation
|Demo
|Snackbar
wl-snackbar
|Provide brief messages at the bottom of the screen.
|Documentation
|Demo
|Switch
wl-switch
|Turn an option on or off.
|Documentation
|Demo
|Tab
wl-tab
|Organize navigation between groups of content.
|Documentation
|Demo
|Tab Group
wl-tab-group
|Organize navigation between groups of content.
|Documentation
|Demo
|Text
wl-text
|Group text into paragraphs.
|Documentation
|Demo
|Textarea
wl-textarea
|Multiline text fields.
|Documentation
|Demo
|Textfield
wl-textfield
|Singleline text fields.
|Documentation
|Demo
|Title
wl-title
|Indicate the start of a new section.
|Documentation
|Demo
|Tooltip
wl-tooltip
|Informative context related text.
|Documentation
|Demo
There's lots of exciting things on the roadmap. Until v1.0.0 you can expect the API to be fairly stable but refactoring might still happen and break the backwards compatibility. You are very welcome to use the library, create pull requests or add issues.
You are more than welcome to contribute to this repository! Below are some instructions on how to setup the project for development.
git clone https://github.com/andreasbm/weightless.git.
npm i to install all dependencies.
npm run s. The browser should automatically be opened at the correct url. If not, you can open your browser and go to
http://localhost:1350.
npm run test.
npm run lint.
npm run docs.
The elements are written in Typescript and the stylesheets are written in SASS. All of the web components uses lit-element.
If you want to know more about how you can help you should definitely check out the CONTRIBUTING.md file. All contributors will be added to the contributors section below.
|Andreas Mehlsen
|You?
Licensed under MIT.