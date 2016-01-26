Select randomly from a list of weighted values.

Usage

var weightedRandom = require ( 'weighted-random' ); var movies = [ { rating : 9.2 , title : 'The Dark Knight' }, { rating : 8.7 , title : 'Inception' }, { rating : 8.0 , title : 'Jurassic Park' } ]; var weights = movies.map( function ( movie ) { return movie.rating; }); var selectionIndex = weightedRandom(weights); var whatToWatch = movies[selectionIndex].title;

License

