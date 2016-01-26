openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
wr

weighted-random

by Brandon Mills
0.1.0 (see all)

Select randomly from a list of weighted values

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.3K

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

weighted-random

Select randomly from a list of weighted values.

Usage

var weightedRandom = require('weighted-random');

var movies = [
    { rating: 9.2, title: 'The Dark Knight' },
    { rating: 8.7, title: 'Inception' },
    { rating: 8.0, title: 'Jurassic Park' }
];

var weights = movies.map(function (movie) {
    return movie.rating;
}); // [9.2, 8.7, 8.0]

var selectionIndex = weightedRandom(weights); // 0, 1, or 2

var whatToWatch = movies[selectionIndex].title;
// About 36% of the time, we'll watch The Dark Knight.
// About 34% of the time, we'll watch Inception.
// About 31% of the time, we'll watch Jurassic Park.

License

Copyright © 2015 Brandon Mills. All rights reserved. Licensed under the terms of the MIT license, the full text of which is available in LICENSE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial