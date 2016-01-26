Select randomly from a list of weighted values.
var weightedRandom = require('weighted-random');
var movies = [
{ rating: 9.2, title: 'The Dark Knight' },
{ rating: 8.7, title: 'Inception' },
{ rating: 8.0, title: 'Jurassic Park' }
];
var weights = movies.map(function (movie) {
return movie.rating;
}); // [9.2, 8.7, 8.0]
var selectionIndex = weightedRandom(weights); // 0, 1, or 2
var whatToWatch = movies[selectionIndex].title;
// About 36% of the time, we'll watch The Dark Knight.
// About 34% of the time, we'll watch Inception.
// About 31% of the time, we'll watch Jurassic Park.
