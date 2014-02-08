A weibo(like twitter) API SDK, use on browser client and nodejs server.

Please see the API Documents first.

Supports APIs

Nodejs Install

$ npm install weibo

How to use

entry.js

var weibo = require ( 'weibo' ); var appkey = 'your appkey' ; var secret = 'your app secret' ; var oauth_callback_url = 'your callback url' ; weibo.init( 'weibo' , appkey, secret, oauth_callback_url); var user = { blogtype : 'weibo' }; var cursor = { count : 20 }; weibo.public_timeline(user, cursor, function ( err, statuses ) { if (err) { console .error(err); } else { console .log(statuses); } });

Demo on nodejs and browser just the same code.

Thanks for browserify, let us to use the same code on nodejs and browser.

Browser: Phonegap , Chrome extension or node-webkit.

NOTICE: browser must enable cross-domain request.

browserify to bundle.js

$ browserify entry.js -o bundle.js

Include bundle.js to your html.

< html > < head > < title > Weibo Hello world </ title > < script src = "bundle.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > Hello world. </ body > </ html >

Use weibo.oauth middleware

handler oauth login middleware, use on connect, express.

Example: A simple web with oauth login.

var connect = require ( 'connect' ); var weibo = require ( '../' ); weibo.init( 'weibo' , '$appkey' , '$secret' ); weibo.init( 'tqq' , '$appkey' , '$secret' ); weibo.init( 'github' , '$ClientID' , '$ClientSecret' ); var app = connect( connect.query(), connect.cookieParser( 'oh year a cookie secret' ), connect.session({ secret : "oh year a secret" }), weibo.oauth({ loginPath : '/login' , logoutPath : '/logout' , blogtypeField : 'type' , afterLogin : function ( req, res, callback ) { console .log(req.session.oauthUser.screen_name, 'login success' ); process.nextTick(callback); }, beforeLogout : function ( req, res, callback ) { console .log(req.session.oauthUser.screen_name, 'loging out' ); process.nextTick(callback); } }), connect.errorHandler({ stack : true , dump : true }) ); app.use( '/' , function ( req, res, next ) { var user = req.session.oauthUser; res.writeHeader( 200 , { 'Content-Type' : 'text/html' }); if (!user) { res.end( 'Login with <a href="/login?type=weibo">Weibo</a> | \ <a href="/login?type=tqq">QQ</a> | \ <a href="/login?type=github">Github</a>' ); return ; } res.end( 'Hello, <img src="' + user.profile_image_url + '" />\ <a href="' + user.t_url + '" target="_blank">@' + user.screen_name + '</a>. ' + '<a href="/logout">Logout</a>' ); }); app.listen( 8088 ); console .log( 'Server start on http://localhost:8088/' );

Test

$ npm install $ npm test

jscoverage: 79%

Authors

Below is the output from git-summary .

$ git summary project : node-weibo repo age : 3 years active : 73 days commits : 173 files : 53 authors : 156 fengmk2 90.2% 7 hpf1908 4.0% 3 chemzqm 1.7% 2 QLeelulu 1.2% 1 hbbalfred 0.6% 1 im007boy 0.6% 1 iwillwen 0.6% 1 mk2 0.6% 1 xydudu 0.6%

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2011-2014 fengmk2 <fengmk2@gmail.com>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.