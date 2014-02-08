A weibo(like twitter) API SDK, use on browser client and nodejs server.
Please see the API Documents first.
oauth for now.
$ npm install weibo
entry.js
var weibo = require('weibo');
// change appkey to yours
var appkey = 'your appkey';
var secret = 'your app secret';
var oauth_callback_url = 'your callback url';
weibo.init('weibo', appkey, secret, oauth_callback_url);
var user = { blogtype: 'weibo' };
var cursor = {count: 20};
weibo.public_timeline(user, cursor, function (err, statuses) {
if (err) {
console.error(err);
} else {
console.log(statuses);
}
});
Demo on nodejs and browser just the same code.
Thanks for browserify, let us to use the same code on nodejs and browser.
Phonegap,
Chrome extension or node-webkit.
NOTICE: browser must enable cross-domain request.
browserify to
bundle.js
$ browserify entry.js -o bundle.js
Include
bundle.js to your html.
<html>
<head>
<title>Weibo Hello world</title>
<script src="bundle.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
Hello world.
</body>
</html>
weibo.oauth middleware
handler oauth login middleware, use on connect, express.
/**
* oauth middleware for connect
*
* example:
*
* connect(
* connect.query(),
* connect.cookieParser('I\'m cookie secret.'),
* connect.session({ secret: "oh year a secret" }),
* weibo.oauth()
* );
*
* @param {Object} [options]
* - {String} [homeUrl], use to create login success oauth_callback url with referer header,
* default is `'http://' + req.headers.host`;
* - {String} [loginPath], login url, default is '/oauth'
* - {String} [logoutPath], default is '/oauth/logout'
* - {String} [callbackPath], default is login_path + '/callback'
* - {String} [blogtypeField], default is 'type',
* if you want to connect weibo, login url should be '/oauth?type=weibo'
* - {Function(req, res, callback)} [afterLogin], when oauth login success, will call this function.
* - {Function(req, res, callback)} [beforeLogout], will call this function before user logout.
*/
Example: A simple web with oauth login.
var connect = require('connect');
var weibo = require('../');
/**
* init weibo api settings
*/
weibo.init('weibo', '$appkey', '$secret');
weibo.init('tqq', '$appkey', '$secret');
weibo.init('github', '$ClientID', '$ClientSecret');
/**
* Create a web application.
*/
var app = connect(
connect.query(),
connect.cookieParser('oh year a cookie secret'),
connect.session({ secret: "oh year a secret" }),
// using weibo.oauth middleware for use login
// will auto save user in req.session.oauthUser
weibo.oauth({
loginPath: '/login',
logoutPath: '/logout',
blogtypeField: 'type',
afterLogin: function (req, res, callback) {
console.log(req.session.oauthUser.screen_name, 'login success');
process.nextTick(callback);
},
beforeLogout: function (req, res, callback) {
console.log(req.session.oauthUser.screen_name, 'loging out');
process.nextTick(callback);
}
}),
connect.errorHandler({ stack: true, dump: true })
);
app.use('/', function (req, res, next) {
var user = req.session.oauthUser;
res.writeHeader(200, { 'Content-Type': 'text/html' });
if (!user) {
res.end('Login with <a href="/login?type=weibo">Weibo</a> | \
<a href="/login?type=tqq">QQ</a> | \
<a href="/login?type=github">Github</a>');
return;
}
res.end('Hello, <img src="' + user.profile_image_url + '" />\
<a href="' + user.t_url +
'" target="_blank">@' + user.screen_name + '</a>. ' +
'<a href="/logout">Logout</a>');
});
app.listen(8088);
console.log('Server start on http://localhost:8088/');
$ npm install
$ npm test
jscoverage: 79%
Below is the output from
git-summary.
$ git summary
project : node-weibo
repo age : 3 years
active : 73 days
commits : 173
files : 53
authors :
156 fengmk2 90.2%
7 hpf1908 4.0%
3 chemzqm 1.7%
2 QLeelulu 1.2%
1 hbbalfred 0.6%
1 im007boy 0.6%
1 iwillwen 0.6%
1 mk2 0.6%
1 xydudu 0.6%
(The MIT License)
Copyright (c) 2011-2014 fengmk2 <fengmk2@gmail.com>
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.