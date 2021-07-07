weh stands for WebExtensions Helper.
This toolkit speeds up browser add-ons development by providing a number of facilities for WebExtensions-based (Firefox, Chrome, Opera and Edge) extensions.
This is not a framework in the sense that the developer does not have to embrace all the provided utilities and there are not many architectural constraints to follow in order to take benefit of the tool.
The build system generates automatically a directory you can directly install into your browser, compiling automatically CoffeeScript, TypeScript and JSX to Javascript, Sass, Less and Stylus to CSS.
weh also provides some libraries that go into your addon to ease a number of common tasks like managing preferences and two-way communications between the extension background and its user interface content pages, providing a way for the end-user to customize any string in the add-on user interface. Developing the user interface using ReactJS is also simplified but you may choose not to use this library.
In addition, an inspector application (under the form of a weh-based extension) is provided to monitor other weh extensions in real-time.
weh-generated extensions are compatible with Firefox, Chrome, Opera and Edge. You should of course maintain this compatibility in the code you add to your project.
npm install -g weh gulp
weh init --prjdir myextension
You can now install your skeleton extension from the
myextension/build directory as described
here.
npm install -g gulp
git clone https://github.com/mi-g/weh.git
cd weh
npm install
npm link
You can now move away from the weh directory.
To create a new extension project:
weh init --prjdir myextension
You now have a
myextension folder. The
myextension/src sub-directory is the place where your add-on specific
code goes. After running
weh init, the directory contains a simple skeleton code that demonstrates preferences edition. This code is to be modified
to do what your extension is supposed to do.
The
myextension/build contain an add-on ready to be installed into your browser.
To build and maintain the add-on:
cd myextension
weh
You will notice that the last
weh command does not return. It is in watch mode, meaning whenever you make a change into the
myextension/src
directory, those changes are rebuild into
myextension/build. If you do not want this behavior and prefer running the build command manually,
add
--no-watch to the command line.
Run
weh help to see more command line options.
about:debugging, click Load Temporary Addon, select the
myextension/build/manifest.json file
chrome://extension, check Developer mode, click Load unpacked extension, select the
myextension/build directory
about:extension, click Developer mode, Load unpacked extension, select
myextension/build directory
myextension/build directory
weh expects all project-specific code to be put into the
src sub-directory:
src/manifest.json: your add-on's manifest
src/**/*: those files are processed, so resources like js and css (and other supported languages) are learned and processed to the build directory.
src-modules/**/*: files here are used to resolve dependencies
locales: files are copied to
build/_locales
Also note that you can change the
src directory by specifying a directory path with the
--srcdir option.
Declaring
weh from a background script:
const weh = require('weh-background');
From a content script:
const weh = require('weh-content');
You can then access a number of services from the
weh variable:
weh.rpc: making function calls (both ways) through various components completely transparent: between background and content, background and workers, background and native apps, background and injected-content
weh.prefs: preferences system
weh.i18n: translation system
weh.ui: content management from background utilities
Weh obviously supports Javascript (
.js file extension) for scripts and Cascading Style Sheets (
.css extension), but you can also use other languages:
.jsx), Typescript (
.ts), Coffee (
.coffee)
.scss), Less (
.less), Stylus (
.styl)
All files with a
.ejs are processed first by an EJS processor. For instance, a file named
myscript.js.ejs will
be transformed to
myscript.js before being processed. You can specify one or several JSON files to provide data
for the EJS resolution using the
--ejsdata option.
The EJS pre-processing occurs in a first place, so a file named
myscript.ts.ejs will first be EJS-processed, then
compiled using Typescript, and will end up in the build directory as
myscript.js.
Any text file in the
src directory can be processed with EJS, not only js and css-like.
Pre-processing is useful if you want to generate different builds from the same source code.
Preferences are to be formally defined in order to be used in your add-on. An example of preferences description could be:
weh.prefs.declare([{
name: "myparam_string",
type: "string",
defaultValue: "Default value",
maxLength: 15,
regexp: "^[a-zA-Z ]+$"
},{
name: "myparam_integer",
type: "integer",
defaultValue: 42,
minimum: -10,
maximum: 100
},{
name: "myparam_float",
type: "float",
defaultValue: 3.14159,
minimum: 1.5,
maximum: 10.8
},{
name: "myparam_boolean",
type: "boolean",
defaultValue: true
},{
name: "myparam_choice",
type: "choice",
defaultValue: "second",
choices: [{
name: "First choice",
value: "first"
},{
name: "Second choice",
value: "second"
},{
name: "Third choice",
value: "third"
}]
}]);
For each parameter, you must provide at least
name,
type and
defaultValue.
type must be one of
string,
integer,
float,
boolean or
choice. A specific preference parameter can then be accessed, as read or write, through
weh.prefs["parameter name"].
You can install preferences listeners using
weh.prefs.on(whatToWatch,callback) and un-install listeners using
weh.prefs.off with the same parameters.
whatToWatch uses a dotted notation. For instance, listening to
"",
"a",
"a.b" or
"a.b.c" will trigger the callback whenever
parameter
a.b.c is modified. Note that the preferences listeners are available from both background and local content.
You should also define a couple of human viewable strings associated to each parameter in
locales/<locale>/messages.json:
weh_prefs_label_<parameter name> defines a label for the parameter
weh_prefs_description_<parameter name> defines an optional longer description for this parameter
Example (
locales/en_US/messages.json):
"weh_prefs_label_myparam_string": {
"message": "String parameter"
},
"weh_prefs_description_myparam_string": {
"message": "Only letters and spaces, 20 characters max"
},
You can define a number of constraints to your preferences. This is useful with the settings user interface provided by weh.
maxLength: (type
string,
integer and
float) the number of characters in the input
regexp: (type
string) a regular expression the string must match
minimum: (type
integer and
float) the minimum acceptable value
maximum: (type
integer and
float) the maximum acceptable value
choices: (type
choice) the set of possible choices to appear in a select input. This is array of either:
value (the actual preference value) and
name (what is to be displayed to the user)
locales/<locale>/messages.json as
weh_prefs_label_<parameter name>_option_<parameter value>
Note that the preferences definition can be declared or updated at any time. This is useful if, for instance, you don't the list of choices in advance.
weh takes care of adding/removing the listener when the component is mounted/unmounted and delivering the message to the
onWehMessage method.
The weh toolkit includes an extension called weh-inspector which allows to:
The weh-inspector is available as a template in the weh toolkit. As such, you can install it with
weh init --template inspector --prjdir inspector and then load the generated extension into the browser like any regular weh addon.
weh provides some utilities for dealing with locales.
Instead of
browser.i18n.getMessage(), you should use
weh._(), with the same parameters:
'-' into
'_' in string tags while leaving a warning in the console
weh._(), the library first searches for a storage-based translation for this tag. If not found, it uses the default string defined in
_locales/<locale>/messages.json. By default, weh provides a user interface page for the user to edit locale strings. It is up to the add-on developer to write the code to centralize the user-generated translations on a server, so that it can be shared amongst all users.
weh provides an easy way to call functions across components that do not run within the same threads.
All the functions return promises. If a declared function returns something other than a Promise object, weh takes of promisifying the returned value.
Functions are declared on the called side using
weh.rpc.listen() and are called with
weh.rpc.call().
For instance, the background can define a function like this:
weh.rpc.listen({
my_function: (a,b) => {
return a + b;
}
})
and a content script can call the function this way:
weh.call("my_function",39,3)
.then((result)=>{
console.info("=",result);
});
weh.rpc.listen() can declare several functions at once, and can be called several times: only function with the same name are overwritten.
When using the
weh.ui module to create a content, for instance creating a tab, a name is given to this content, for instance
settings. When the background wants to call a function declared within this content, it must use the content name as the first parameter: `weh.rpc.call("settings","my_function",39,3);
If the called function does not exists, throw an exception or return explicitly a failed promise the returned promise is rejected.
weh is also very useful when dealing with native messaging.
var nativeApp = require('weh-natmsg')("com.example.myapp");
nativeApp.call("my_function",...params)
.then((result)=>{
// do something
})
.catch((err)=>{
// handle error
})
You can catch all errors due to the native app not being installed (or at least not being callable):
nativeApp.onAppNotFound.addListener((err)=>{
// for instance, open a tab to a site where to download the app
})
You can just check whether the app is present, without triggering the
onAppNotFound() if it is not:
nativeApp.callCatchAppNotFound((err)=>{
// this is called if the app could not be launched
},"my_function",...params);
On the native app side, assuming it is developed on node.js, you can use the exact same rpc mechanism, using
rpc.listen() and
rpc.call() to communicate both ways with the add-on.
For now, the only implementation of such a native is available on the
vdhcoapp project under GPL-2.0 license. It is planned to release a version using a less restrictive license.
weh.ui provides the ability to open a tab or a panel, so that the created content can directly be callable from the background using
weh.rpc.
weh.ui.open("some_name",{
url: "content/content.html",
type: "tab"
});
weh.rpc.call("some_name","my_content_function",...params);