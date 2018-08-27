openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

weexpack

by weexteam
1.2.7 (see all)

A pack tool for Android、iOS and H5 plartform of Weex. This tool is a third party work, and is not developed nor maintained by Apache Weex.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

37

GitHub Stars

619

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

38

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

weexpack

image | left image | left GitHub release GitHub issues Node Version Build Status

中文版文档 | How to devloping weex plugin | Changelog

Usage

Currently, [weex-toolkit] (https://github.com/weexteam/weex-toolkit) integrates with the weexpack command invocation support. We recommend using weex-toolkit to use the functionality in weexpack. See [weex-toolkit] (https://github.com/weexteam/weex-toolkit#commands)

Create

# create a new project with an official template
$ weex create my-project

# create a new project straight from a github template
$ weex create username/repo my-project

Platform

$ weex platform [add|remove|update] [ios|android]

Run

$ weex run [web|ios|android]

Build

$ weex build [web|ios|android]

Plugin

$ weex plugin add  weex-plugin-lottie

Plugin resources（PR welcome）：

License

MIT.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial