weexpack

中文版文档 | How to devloping weex plugin | Changelog

Usage

Currently, [weex-toolkit] (https://github.com/weexteam/weex-toolkit) integrates with the weexpack command invocation support. We recommend using weex-toolkit to use the functionality in weexpack. See [weex-toolkit] (https://github.com/weexteam/weex-toolkit#commands)

Create

$ weex create my-project $ weex create username/repo my-project

Platform

$ weex platform [add|remove|update] [ios|android]

Run

$ weex run [web|ios|android]

Build

$ weex build [web|ios|android]

Plugin

$ weex plugin add weex-plugin-lottie

Plugin resources（PR welcome）：

License

MIT.