Currently, [weex-toolkit] (https://github.com/weexteam/weex-toolkit) integrates with the weexpack command invocation support. We recommend using weex-toolkit to use the functionality in weexpack. See [weex-toolkit] (https://github.com/weexteam/weex-toolkit#commands)
# create a new project with an official template
$ weex create my-project
# create a new project straight from a github template
$ weex create username/repo my-project
$ weex platform [add|remove|update] [ios|android]
$ weex run [web|ios|android]
$ weex build [web|ios|android]
$ weex plugin add weex-plugin-lottie
Plugin resources（PR welcome）：
MIT.