A framework for building Mobile cross-platform UI.
Since 0.28.0, Weex would publish two convince binary in each release for Android, please read the documentation about the detail.
Please take the above link seriously, otherwise you would be able to use the latest version of Weex.
Support Android 4.1 (API 16), iOS 9.0+ and WebKit 534.30+.
FYI: The mobile web render is not supported by Apache Weex officially
First of all, compiling or building Weex from Windows is not supported officially.
You could install Git for Windows and run all the following commands in git-bash.
Good Luck.
weex init to generate & start a simple project in an empty folder.
You should install android environment before building.
You can either build Weex from IDE (Android Studio) or command line.
android directory in Android Studio.
git submodule update --init --remote in
android directory if this is the first time you try to run Weex.
Please read How To Build for detail.
You should install iOS environment before building.
You can either build Weex from IDE (XCode) or command line.
Run playground
cd ios/playground
pod install
WeexDemo.xcworkspace in Xcode
Run button) or use default shortcut
cmd + r in Xcode
CURRENT_IP manually.
DemoDefine.h(you can search this file by Xcode default shortcut
cmd + shift + o), modify
CURRENT_IP to your local IP
integrate to your application
Please read How To Build for detail.
Vue Render for Apache Weex is a third party plugin, and not developed nor maintained by Apache Weex.
see Vue Render for Apache Weex.
There is a third party plugin provides for debugging purpose.
You can also view this page for all third party plugin.
See Weex Contributing Guide for more information.