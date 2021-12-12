webpack loader for Vue Single-File Components
reactivityTransform: boolean: enable Vue Reactivity Transform (SFCs only).
refSugar: boolean: removed. use
reactivityTransform instead.
customElement: boolean | RegExp: enable custom elements mode. An SFC loaded in custom elements mode inlines its
<style> tags as strings under the component's
styles option. When used with
defineCustomElement from Vue core, the styles will be injected into the custom element's shadow root.
/\.ce\.vue$/
true will process all
.vue files in custom element mode.
enableTsInTemplate: boolean (16.8+): allow TS expressions in templates when
<script> has
lang="ts". Defaults to
true.
When used with
ts-loader, due to
ts-loader's cache invalidation behavior, it sometimes prevents the template from being hot-reloaded in isolation, causing the component to reload despite only the template being edited. If this is annoying, you can set this option to
false (and avoid using TS expressions in templates).
Alternatively, leave this option on (by default) and use
esbuild-loader to transpile TS instead, which doesn't suffer from this problem (it's also a lot faster). However, do note you will need to rely on TS type checking from other sources (e.g. IDE or
vue-tsc).
vue-loader is a loader for webpack that allows you to author Vue components in a format called Single-File Components (SFCs):
<template>
<div class="example">{{ msg }}</div>
</template>
<script>
export default {
data() {
return {
msg: 'Hello world!',
}
},
}
</script>
<style>
.example {
color: red;
}
</style>
There are many cool features provided by
vue-loader:
<style> and Pug for
<template>;
.vue file that can have custom loader chains applied to them;
<style> and
<template> as module dependencies and handle them with webpack loaders;
In a nutshell, the combination of webpack and
vue-loader gives you a modern, flexible and extremely powerful front-end workflow for authoring Vue.js applications.
The following section is for maintainers and contributors who are interested in the internal implementation details of
vue-loader, and is not required knowledge for end users.
vue-loader is not a simple source transform loader. It handles each language blocks inside an SFC with its own dedicated loader chain (you can think of each block as a "virtual module"), and finally assembles the blocks together into the final module. Here's a brief overview of how the whole thing works:
vue-loader parses the SFC source code into an SFC Descriptor using
@vue/compiler-sfc. It then generates an import for each language block so the actual returned module code looks like this:
// code returned from the main loader for 'source.vue'
// import the <template> block
import render from 'source.vue?vue&type=template'
// import the <script> block
import script from 'source.vue?vue&type=script'
export * from 'source.vue?vue&type=script'
// import <style> blocks
import 'source.vue?vue&type=style&index=1'
script.render = render
export default script
Notice how the code is importing
source.vue itself, but with different request queries for each block.
We want the content in
script block to be treated like
.js files (and if it's
<script lang="ts">, we want to to be treated like
.ts files). Same for other language blocks. So we want webpack to apply any configured module rules that matches
.js also to requests that look like
source.vue?vue&type=script. This is what
VueLoaderPlugin (
src/plugins.ts) does: for each module rule in the webpack config, it creates a modified clone that targets corresponding Vue language block requests.
Suppose we have configured
babel-loader for all
*.js files. That rule will be cloned and applied to Vue SFC
<script> blocks as well. Internally to webpack, a request like
import script from 'source.vue?vue&type=script'
Will expand to:
import script from 'babel-loader!vue-loader!source.vue?vue&type=script'
Notice the
vue-loader is also matched because
vue-loader are applied to
.vue files.
Similarly, if you have configured
style-loader +
css-loader +
sass-loader for
*.scss files:
<style scoped lang="scss">
Will be returned by
vue-loader as:
import 'source.vue?vue&type=style&index=1&scoped&lang=scss'
And webpack will expand it to:
import 'style-loader!css-loader!sass-loader!vue-loader!source.vue?vue&type=style&index=1&scoped&lang=scss'
When processing the expanded requests, the main
vue-loader will get invoked again. This time though, the loader notices that the request has queries and is targeting a specific block only. So it selects (
src/select.ts) the inner content of the target block and passes it on to the loaders matched after it.
For the
<script> block, this is pretty much it. For
<template> and
<style> blocks though, a few extra tasks need to be performed:
<style scoped> blocks, after
css-loader but before
style-loader.
Technically, these are additional loaders (
src/templateLoader.ts and
src/stylePostLoader.ts) that need to be injected into the expanded loader chain. It would be very complicated if the end users have to configure this themselves, so
VueLoaderPlugin also injects a global Pitching Loader (
src/pitcher.ts) that intercepts Vue
<template> and
<style> requests and injects the necessary loaders. The final requests look like the following:
// <template lang="pug">
import 'vue-loader/template-loader!pug-loader!source.vue?vue&type=template'
// <style scoped lang="scss">
import 'style-loader!vue-loader/style-post-loader!css-loader!sass-loader!vue-loader!source.vue?vue&type=style&index=1&scoped&lang=scss'