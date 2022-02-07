This repo is for Vue 2

You are looking at the repository for Vue 2. The repo for Vue 3 is vuejs/core.

Vue.js is an MIT-licensed open source project with its ongoing development made possible entirely by the support of these awesome backers. If you'd like to join them, please consider sponsor Vue's development.

Introduction

Vue (pronounced /vjuː/ , like view) is a progressive framework for building user interfaces. It is designed from the ground up to be incrementally adoptable, and can easily scale between a library and a framework depending on different use cases. It consists of an approachable core library that focuses on the view layer only, and an ecosystem of supporting libraries that helps you tackle complexity in large Single-Page Applications.

Browser Compatibility

Vue.js supports all browsers that are ES5-compliant (IE8 and below are not supported).

Ecosystem

Project Status Description vue-router Single-page application routing vuex Large-scale state management vue-cli Project scaffolding vue-loader Single File Component ( *.vue file) loader for webpack vue-server-renderer Server-side rendering support vue-class-component TypeScript decorator for a class-based API vue-rx RxJS integration vue-devtools Browser DevTools extension

Documentation

To check out live examples and docs, visit vuejs.org.

Questions

For questions and support please use the official forum or community chat. The issue list of this repo is exclusively for bug reports and feature requests.

Issues

Please make sure to read the Issue Reporting Checklist before opening an issue. Issues not conforming to the guidelines may be closed immediately.

Changelog

Detailed changes for each release are documented in the release notes.

Stay In Touch

Contribution

Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide before making a pull request. If you have a Vue-related project/component/tool, add it with a pull request to this curated list!

Thank you to all the people who already contributed to Vue!

License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2013-present, Yuxi (Evan) You