A framework for building Mobile cross-platform UI.

Convenience Distribution

Since 0.28.0, Weex would publish two convince binary in each release for Android, please read the documentation about the detail.

Please take the above link seriously, otherwise you would be able to use the latest version of Weex.

Support Android 4.1 (API 16), iOS 9.0+ and WebKit 534.30+.

FYI: The mobile web render is not supported by Apache Weex officially

For Windows

First of all, compiling or building Weex from Windows is not supported officially.

You could install Git for Windows and run all the following commands in git-bash.

Meet Weex

Install Weex Playground to see examples we already written.

If you want to write a demo, install weex-cli in Node.js 8.0+ and

Run weex init to generate & start a simple project in an empty folder.

to generate & start a simple project in an empty folder. Follow the instructions in the project README.

Use Weex

Android

You should install android environment before building.

You can either build Weex from IDE (Android Studio) or command line.

Build From Android Studio

Open android directory in Android Studio. Run git submodule update --init --remote in android directory if this is the first time you try to run Weex.

Build From Command Line

Please read How To Build for detail.

iOS

You should install iOS environment before building.

You can either build Weex from IDE (XCode) or command line.

Build From XCode

Run playground cd ios/playground pod install Open WeexDemo.xcworkspace in Xcode Click ( Run button) or use default shortcut cmd + r in Xcode If you want to run the demo on your device, don't need to modify CURRENT_IP manually. In DemoDefine.h (you can search this file by Xcode default shortcut cmd + shift + o ), modify CURRENT_IP to your local IP

integrate to your application CocoaPods Add the following line to your Podfile: pod 'WeexSDK' run pod install Carthage Add the following line to your Cartfile: github "apache/incubator-weex" Run carthage update , and you should now have the latest version of WeexSDK in your Carthage folder.



Build From Command Line

Please read How To Build for detail.

Mobile Web

Vue Render for Apache Weex is a third party plugin, and not developed nor maintained by Apache Weex.

see Vue Render for Apache Weex.

Third part plugin

There is a third party plugin provides for debugging purpose.

You can also view this page for all third party plugin.

Contributing

See Weex Contributing Guide for more information.