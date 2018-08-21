a weex compiler tool used by weex-toolkit (bind on "weex compile")

usage

$ npm install -g weex-builder

we suggest you use weex-toolkit

CLI

command

compile all files in directory path/to/src and output to path/to/dist

weex-builder path / to /src path / to /dist

compile all vue files in directory path/to/src and output to path/to/dist

weex-builder path / to /src/\*.vue path / to .dist

compile all vue/we files but except index.we in directory path/to/src and output to path/to/dist

weex-builder path / to /src/\*.vue,\*.we,^ index .we path / to .dist

options

-h, -v, -w,

Node

const weexBuilder = require ( 'weex-builder' ); const source = 'src' ; const dest = 'dest' ; weexBuilder(source, dest, { recursive, true }, ( err, output, json ) => { if (err) { console .log(chalk.red( 'Build Failed!' )) err.forEach( e => console .error(e)) } else { console .log( 'Build completed!

Child' ) console .log(output.toString()) } })

Lisence

MIT