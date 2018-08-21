openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

weex-builder

by weexteam
0.4.1 (see all)

a-builder-for-apache-weex is a third party plugin, and is not developed nor maintained by Apache Weex.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

56

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

21

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

weex-builder

Build Status dependcy dev dependcy

a weex compiler tool used by weex-toolkit (bind on "weex compile")

usage

$ npm install -g weex-builder

we suggest you use weex-toolkit

CLI

command

  1. compile all files in directory path/to/src and output to path/to/dist
weex-builder path/to/src  path/to/dist
  1. compile all vue files in directory path/to/src and output to path/to/dist
weex-builder path/to/src/\*.vue path/to.dist
  1. compile all vue/we files but except index.we in directory path/to/src and output to path/to/dist
weex-builder path/to/src/\*.vue,\*.we,^index.we path/to.dist

options

    -h, --help           output usage information
    -v,--version         show version
    --ext [ext]          set enabled extname for compiler default is vue|we
    --web                set web mode for h5 render
    -w,--watch           watch files and rebuild
    --devtool [devtool]  set webpack devtool mode
    --min                compress the output js (will disable inline-source-map)
    --filename           set filename template of webpack, like `[name].web.js`

Node

const weexBuilder = require('weex-builder');
const source = 'src';
const dest = 'dest';

weexBuilder(source, dest, {
    recursive, true
}, (err, output, json) => {
    if (err) {
        console.log(chalk.red('Build Failed!'))
        err.forEach(e => console.error(e))
    }
    else {
        console.log('Build completed!\nChild')
        console.log(output.toString())
    }
})

Lisence

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial