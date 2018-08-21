a weex compiler tool used by weex-toolkit (bind on "weex compile")
$ npm install -g weex-builder
we suggest you use weex-toolkit
path/to/src and output to
path/to/dist
weex-builder path/to/src path/to/dist
weex-builder path/to/src/\*.vue path/to.dist
weex-builder path/to/src/\*.vue,\*.we,^index.we path/to.dist
-h, --help output usage information
-v,--version show version
--ext [ext] set enabled extname for compiler default is vue|we
--web set web mode for h5 render
-w,--watch watch files and rebuild
--devtool [devtool] set webpack devtool mode
--min compress the output js (will disable inline-source-map)
--filename set filename template of webpack, like `[name].web.js`
const weexBuilder = require('weex-builder');
const source = 'src';
const dest = 'dest';
weexBuilder(source, dest, {
recursive, true
}, (err, output, json) => {
if (err) {
console.log(chalk.red('Build Failed!'))
err.forEach(e => console.error(e))
}
else {
console.log('Build completed!\nChild')
console.log(output.toString())
}
})
MIT