A new interaction way based on
weex &
react native &
html5 .
It provides a way called
expression binding for handling complex user interaction with views at 60 FPS in React Native and weex 🎉 🎉 🎉 .
The async nature of the js-native bridge in react native and weex incurs an inherent performance penalty. This traditionally prevents JavaScript code from running at high framerates.
We exploreed and implemented a completely new approach to solve the problem. It's main idea is translate the user interaction into expression, and transfer those expressions into native environment. When events occurs (events such as user gesture), all computing task is running on the native side, NO redundant js-bridge calls any more. Read More
Below are some examples which is using bindingx. You can get more examples by running our playground app. Or you can write your own example use our online playground, have fun:)
Note: Weex has two DSL (rax & vue). The link is jumping to JS-Playground. But now our JS-Playground not support React-Native code, so it is jumping to plain source code.
You can also contribute your examples to us by open an
pull request. And we will display your example here if it's cool enough.
Prerequisites: integrate weex sdk to your application.
We provide two ways to integrate bindingx plugin.
manual integration
add dependencies in your application's build.gradle
implementation 'com.alibaba.android:bindingx-core:1.0.1'
implementation 'com.alibaba.android:bindingx_weex_plugin:1.0.1'
register bindingx plugin in code. (
Application#onCreate, for example)
BindingX.register()
use weex plugin loader
add dependencies in your application's build.gradle
implementation 'com.alibaba.android:bindingx-core:1.0.1'
implementation 'com.alibaba.android:bindingx_weex_plugin:1.0.1'
implementation 'org.weex.plugin:plugin-loader:1.0.0'
register bindingx plugin use plugin loader.
WeexPluginContainer.loadAll(getApplicationContext());
add dependencies in your application's
Podfile
pod 'BindingX', '~> 1.0.3'
module will be registed automatically by WeexPluginLoader, also you can use weex standard module register api
[WXSDKEngine registerModule:@"bindingx" withClass:NSClassFromString(@"EBWXModule")].
Prerequisites: integrate react native to your application.
npm install react-native-bindingx --save;
react-native link react-native-bindingx;
add
bindingx-core library to
build.gradle manually:
implementation 'com.alibaba.android:bindingx-core:{latest_version}'
migrate to android gradle plugin 3.0;
use
implementation instead of
compile in your build.gradle;
add google repository to your root build.gradle:
repositories {
google()
...
}
|taobao
|tmall
|youku
|fliggy
