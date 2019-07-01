BindingX

A new interaction way based on weex & react native & html5 .

It provides a way called expression binding for handling complex user interaction with views at 60 FPS in React Native and weex 🎉 🎉 🎉 .

Description

The async nature of the js-native bridge in react native and weex incurs an inherent performance penalty. This traditionally prevents JavaScript code from running at high framerates.

We exploreed and implemented a completely new approach to solve the problem. It's main idea is translate the user interaction into expression, and transfer those expressions into native environment. When events occurs (events such as user gesture), all computing task is running on the native side, NO redundant js-bridge calls any more. Read More

Glance

Below are some examples which is using bindingx. You can get more examples by running our playground app. Or you can write your own example use our online playground, have fun:)

Demo examples

pan gesture: rax vue rn timing: rax vue rn scroll: rax vue rn orientation: rax vue rn

RealLife examples

Draggable ball: rax vue Swipeable card: rax vue Expandable menu: rax vue Slide layout: rax vue Circle menu: rax vue Navigation with Tab: rax vue Ripple effect: rax vue

Note: Weex has two DSL (rax & vue). The link is jumping to JS-Playground. But now our JS-Playground not support React-Native code, so it is jumping to plain source code.

You can also contribute your examples to us by open an pull request . And we will display your example here if it's cool enough.

Feature

Complex but fluid user interaction

Powerful expression parsing engine

Plenty of easing functions

Installation

Weex

Prerequisites: integrate weex sdk to your application.

Android

We provide two ways to integrate bindingx plugin.

manual integration add dependencies in your application's build.gradle implementation 'com.alibaba.android:bindingx-core:1.0.1' implementation 'com.alibaba.android:bindingx_weex_plugin:1.0.1'

register bindingx plugin in code. ( Application#onCreate , for example) BindingX .register () use weex plugin loader add dependencies in your application's build.gradle implementation 'com.alibaba.android:bindingx-core:1.0.1' implementation 'com.alibaba.android:bindingx_weex_plugin:1.0.1' implementation 'org.weex.plugin:plugin-loader:1.0.0'

register bindingx plugin use plugin loader. WeexPluginContainer .loadAll ( getApplicationContext ());

iOS

add dependencies in your application's Podfile

pod 'BindingX' , '~> 1.0.3'

module will be registed automatically by WeexPluginLoader, also you can use weex standard module register api [WXSDKEngine registerModule:@"bindingx" withClass:NSClassFromString(@"EBWXModule")] .

React Native

Prerequisites: integrate react native to your application.

install dependencies: npm install react-native-bindingx --save ; link library: react-native link react-native-bindingx ;

Android

add bindingx-core library to build.gradle manually:

implementation 'com.alibaba.android:bindingx-core:{latest_version}'

migrate to android gradle plugin 3.0; use implementation instead of compile in your build.gradle; add google repository to your root build.gradle: repositories { google () ... }

Who is using

taobao tmall youku fliggy

Contributing

Any PR is welcome

Dingding chat group.

License