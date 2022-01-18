Picture Credit: https://www.forsbergplustwo.com
Wechaty Puppet for WeChat
If you want to break the above limitations, please consider to use a Wechaty Puppet other than using Web API, like wechaty-puppet-padchat.
Learn more about the Puppet at Wechaty wiki: Puppet
Cause
storage.googleapis.com is blocked in mainland china, you'd better config by following guide.
PUPPETEER_DOWNLOAD_HOST=https://registry.npmmirror.com/mirrors npm install wechaty-puppet-wechat
SET PUPPETEER_DOWNLOAD_HOST=https://registry.npmmirror.com/mirrors npm install wechaty-puppet-wechat
Learn more from https://github.com/GoogleChrome/puppeteer/issues/1597#issuecomment-351945645
An example of adding executablePath to puppeteer.launch():
const bot = new Wechaty({
name: 'mybot',
puppet: 'wechaty-puppet-wechat',
// ...
puppetOptions: {
endpoint: '<executablePath>'
}
});
// or
const bot = new Wechaty({
name: 'mybot',
puppet: 'wechaty-puppet-wechat',
// ...
puppetOptions: {
launchOptions: {
executablePath: '<executablePath>',
// ... others launchOptions, see: https://github.com/GoogleChrome/puppeteer/blob/v1.18.1/docs/api.md#puppeteerlaunchoptions
}
}
});
We use stealth to make puppeteer more like a normal browser, if you want to disabled it, just set the
WECHATY_PUPPET_WECHAT_PUPPETEER_STEALTHLESS environment variable to
1. eg.
WECHATY_PUPPET_WECHAT_PUPPETEER_STEALTHLESS=1 ts-node your-bot.ts
In rare cases, we could meet some problem and see
Error: Could not find expected browser when we start PuppetWeChatBridge and try to run
initBrowser(). A easy way to solve this problem is set
WECHATY_PUPPET_WECHAT_ENDPOINT environment variable to
<your executablePath>. eg.
WECHATY_PUPPET_WECHAT_ENDPOINT=/usr/bin/chromium-browser ts-node your-bot.ts
|Option
|value
|default value
|description
|token
|string
|-
|your own uos extspam value, see #127
|endpoint
|string
|-
|puppeteerlaunchoptions.executablePath
|head
|boolean
|false
|puppeteerlaunchoptions.headless
|launchOptions
|object
|-
|same to puppeteerlaunchoptions
|stealthless
|boolean
|false
|disabled puppeteer-extra-plugin-stealth or not
|uos
|boolean
|false
|enable UOS patch or not
Release 1.0 of Wechaty Puppet for WeChat
Rename NPM package name from
wechaty-puppet-puppeteer to
wechaty-puppet-wechat
Release a version before upgrade.
wechaty-puppet-puppeteer
You need to be able to run chrome in your Linux environment. If you are using Ubuntu Linux:
apt install libnss3
apt install libgbm-dev
apt install libxshmfence-dev
apt install libxss1
See: https://github.com/wechaty/wechaty/issues/1152
