wechaty-puppet-wechat

by wechaty
1.10.5

Wechaty Puppet Provider for WeChat

Readme

WECHATY-PUPPET-WECHAT

Powered by Wechaty NPM Version npm (tag) TypeScript NPM ES Modules

Wechaty Puppet Puppeteer

Picture Credit: https://www.forsbergplustwo.com

Wechaty Puppet for WeChat

KNOWN LIMITATIONS

  1. Solved by UOS. WeChat Account that registered after 2017 mignt not be able to login Web Wechat, so it can not use PuppetWeChat with Wechaty. Please make sure your WeChat Account can be able to login by visiting https://wx.qq.com
  2. Web API can not create room and invite members to room since 2018.
  3. Can not Receive/Send message from Work Wechat.

If you want to break the above limitations, please consider to use a Wechaty Puppet other than using Web API, like wechaty-puppet-padchat.

Learn more about the Puppet at Wechaty wiki: Puppet

Note for Developers in China

Cause storage.googleapis.com is blocked in mainland china, you'd better config by following guide.

1. Linux & Mac

PUPPETEER_DOWNLOAD_HOST=https://registry.npmmirror.com/mirrors npm install wechaty-puppet-wechat

2. Windows

SET PUPPETEER_DOWNLOAD_HOST=https://registry.npmmirror.com/mirrors npm install wechaty-puppet-wechat

Learn more from https://github.com/GoogleChrome/puppeteer/issues/1597#issuecomment-351945645

How to set puppeteer launchOptions?

An example of adding executablePath to puppeteer.launch():

const bot = new Wechaty({
  name: 'mybot',
  puppet: 'wechaty-puppet-wechat',
  // ...
  puppetOptions: {
    endpoint: '<executablePath>'
  }
});

// or
const bot = new Wechaty({
  name: 'mybot',
  puppet: 'wechaty-puppet-wechat',
  // ...
  puppetOptions: {
    launchOptions: {
      executablePath: '<executablePath>',
      // ... others launchOptions, see: https://github.com/GoogleChrome/puppeteer/blob/v1.18.1/docs/api.md#puppeteerlaunchoptions
    }
  }
});

We use stealth to make puppeteer more like a normal browser, if you want to disabled it, just set the WECHATY_PUPPET_WECHAT_PUPPETEER_STEALTHLESS environment variable to 1. eg. WECHATY_PUPPET_WECHAT_PUPPETEER_STEALTHLESS=1 ts-node your-bot.ts

In rare cases, we could meet some problem and see Error: Could not find expected browser when we start PuppetWeChatBridge and try to run initBrowser(). A easy way to solve this problem is set WECHATY_PUPPET_WECHAT_ENDPOINT environment variable to <your executablePath>. eg. WECHATY_PUPPET_WECHAT_ENDPOINT=/usr/bin/chromium-browser ts-node your-bot.ts

puppetOptions

Optionvaluedefault valuedescription
tokenstring-your own uos extspam value, see #127
endpointstring-puppeteerlaunchoptions.executablePath
headbooleanfalsepuppeteerlaunchoptions.headless
launchOptionsobject-same to puppeteerlaunchoptions
stealthlessbooleanfalsedisabled puppeteer-extra-plugin-stealth or not
uosbooleanfalseenable UOS patch or not

HISTORY

master v1.0 (Oct 30, 2021)

Release 1.0 of Wechaty Puppet for WeChat

  1. v0.30 (Sep, 2021): ESM support.

v0.28 (Apr 13, 2021)

重磅：绕过登录限制，wechaty免费版web协议重放荣光

  1. Support UOS with puppeteer #127
  2. 添加uos请求头支持 #129

v0.26 (Mar 4, 2021)

Rename NPM package name from wechaty-puppet-puppeteer to wechaty-puppet-wechat

v0.24 (Feb 20, 2021)

  1. Puppeteer from v5 to v7
  2. Upgrade other deps

v0.22 (Jun 18, 2020)

Release a version before upgrade.

v0.14 (Aug, 2018)

  1. First Stable Release
  2. Follow latest typings

v0.2 (May, 2018)

  1. Promote to solo package: wechaty-puppet-puppeteer

FAQ

1. chrome-linux/chrome: error while loading shared libraries: libXXX.so.x: cannot open shared object file: No such file or directory

You need to be able to run chrome in your Linux environment. If you are using Ubuntu Linux:

  • error while loading shared libraries: libnss3.so: cannot open shared object file: No such file or directory
    • apt install libnss3
  • error while loading shared libraries: libgbm.so.1: cannot open shared object file: No such file or directory
    • apt install libgbm-dev
  • error while loading shared libraries: libxshmfence.so.1: cannot open shared object file: No such file or directory
    • apt install libxshmfence-dev
  • error while loading shared libraries: libX11.so.6: cannot open shared object file: No such file or directory
    • apt install libxss1

See: https://github.com/wechaty/wechaty/issues/1152

AUTHOR

Huan LI Tencent TVP of Chatbot \zixia@zixia.net\

profile for zixia on Stack Exchange, a network of free, community-driven Q&A sites

COPYRIGHT & LICENSE

  • Code & Docs © 2016-now Huan LI \zixia@zixia.net\
  • Code released under the Apache-2.0 License
  • Docs released under Creative Commons

