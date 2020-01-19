openbase logo
wechaty-puppet-padpro

by wechaty
0.2.1 (see all)

Padpro Puppet for Wechaty

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

78

GitHub Stars

210

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

27

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

WECHATY-PUPPET-PADPRO

Powered by Wechaty npm version Greenkeeper badge Codacy Badge

This module is a sub module of Wechaty Puppet.

See more: Wechaty NPM Version Docker Pulls TypeScript Greenkeeper badge

Install

npm install wechaty
npm install wechaty-puppet-padpro

Example

import { Wechaty } from 'wechaty'
import { PuppetPadpro } from 'wechaty-puppet-padpro'

const WECHATY_PUPPET_PADPRO_TOKEN = 'your-token-here'

const puppet = new PuppetPadpro({
  token: WECHATY_PUPPET_PADPRO_TOKEN,
})

const bot = new Wechaty({
  puppet,
})

// Setting Done

// Run wechaty
bot
.on('scan', (qrcode, status) => console.log(`Scan QR Code to login: ${status}\nhttps://api.qrserver.com/v1/create-qr-code/?data=${encodeURIComponent(qrcode)}`))
.on('login',            user => console.log(`User ${user} logined`))
.on('message',       message => console.log(`Message: ${message}`))
.start()

Docs

https://docs.chatie.io

Token

  • We stop selling the token service, only provide technical support to our partner. If you have any needs, please click here to get alpha test.

LICENSE

Apache-2.0

