This module is a sub module of Wechaty Puppet.

Install

npm install wechaty npm install wechaty-puppet-padpro

Example

import { Wechaty } from 'wechaty' import { PuppetPadpro } from 'wechaty-puppet-padpro' const WECHATY_PUPPET_PADPRO_TOKEN = 'your-token-here' const puppet = new PuppetPadpro({ token: WECHATY_PUPPET_PADPRO_TOKEN, }) const bot = new Wechaty({ puppet, }) bot .on( 'scan' , ( qrcode, status ) => console .log( `Scan QR Code to login: ${status}

https://api.qrserver.com/v1/create-qr-code/?data= ${ encodeURIComponent (qrcode)} ` )) .on( 'login' , user => console .log( `User ${user} logined` )) .on( 'message' , message => console .log( `Message: ${message} ` )) .start()

Token

We stop selling the token service, only provide technical support to our partner. If you have any needs, please click here to get alpha test.

LICENSE

Apache-2.0