This module is a sub module of Wechaty Puppet.
See more: Wechaty
npm install wechaty
npm install wechaty-puppet-padpro
import { Wechaty } from 'wechaty'
import { PuppetPadpro } from 'wechaty-puppet-padpro'
const WECHATY_PUPPET_PADPRO_TOKEN = 'your-token-here'
const puppet = new PuppetPadpro({
token: WECHATY_PUPPET_PADPRO_TOKEN,
})
const bot = new Wechaty({
puppet,
})
// Setting Done
// Run wechaty
bot
.on('scan', (qrcode, status) => console.log(`Scan QR Code to login: ${status}\nhttps://api.qrserver.com/v1/create-qr-code/?data=${encodeURIComponent(qrcode)}`))
.on('login', user => console.log(`User ${user} logined`))
.on('message', message => console.log(`Message: ${message}`))
.start()
Apache-2.0