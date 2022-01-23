Puppet Mocker & Starter Template for Wechaty, it is very useful when you:

Want to test the Wechaty framework with a mock puppet, or You want to write your own Puppet implenmentation.

Then PuppetMock will helps you a lot.

USAGE

Puppet Mock

import { Wechaty } from 'wechaty' import { PuppetMock } from 'wechaty-puppet-mock' const puppet = new PuppetMock() const wechaty = new Wechaty({ puppet }) wechaty.start()

Mocker & Environment

import { PuppetMock, Mocker, SimpleEnvironment, } from 'wechaty-puppet-mock' const mocker = new Mocker() mocker.use(SimpleEnvironment()) const puppet = new PuppetMock({ mocker }) const wechaty = new Wechaty({ puppet }) wechaty.start()

See: SimpleEnvironment

API Reference

Mocker

import { Wechaty } from 'wechaty' import { PuppetMock, mock } from 'wechaty-puppet-mock' const mocker = new mock.Mocker() const puppet = new PuppetMock({ mocker }) const bot = new Wechaty({ puppet }) await bot.start() mocker.scan( 'https://github.com/wechaty' , 1 ) const user = mocker.createContact() mocker.login(user) const contact = mocker.createContact() const room = mocker.createRoom() user.say( 'Hello' ).to(contact) contact.say( 'World' ).to(user)

HELPER UTILITIES

StateSwitch

this .state.on( 'pending' ) this .state.on( true ) this .state.off( 'pending' ) this .state.off( true ) await this .state.ready( 'on' ) await this .state.ready( 'off' )

Watchdog

MemoryCard

await memory.set( 'config' , { id: 1 , key: 'xxx' }) const config = await memory.get( 'config' ) console .log(config)

HISTORY

master v1.0 (Oct 29, 2021)

Release v1.0 of Puppet Mock

v0.31: Support ES Modules

Rename MockXXX to XXXMock for keep the consistent naming style with PuppetMock . Export mock namespace and move all related modules under it.

Mocker Released. Mocker is a manager for controlling the behavior of the Puppet activities.

Add MockContact , MockRoom , and MockMessage for Mockers Add MockEnvironment for mocking the server behaviors. Support Wechaty#Contact.find() from the mocker.createContacts() Support Wechaty#Room.find() from the mocker.createRooms() Support message event for talker , listener , and room of MockMessage

Initial version.

PuppetMock is a skelton Puppet without do anything, it will make testing easy when developing Wechaty

AUTHOR

Huan LI \zixia@zixia.net\

COPYRIGHT & LICENSE