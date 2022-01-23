Picture Credit: https://softwareautotools.com/2017/03/01/mocking-explained-in-python/
Puppet Mocker & Starter Template for Wechaty, it is very useful when you:
Then
PuppetMock will helps you a lot.
import { Wechaty } from 'wechaty'
import { PuppetMock } from 'wechaty-puppet-mock'
const puppet = new PuppetMock()
const wechaty = new Wechaty({ puppet })
wechaty.start()
import {
PuppetMock,
Mocker,
SimpleEnvironment,
} from 'wechaty-puppet-mock'
const mocker = new Mocker()
mocker.use(SimpleEnvironment())
const puppet = new PuppetMock({ mocker })
const wechaty = new Wechaty({ puppet })
wechaty.start()
// The Mocker will start perform the SimpleEnvironment...
See: SimpleEnvironment
import { Wechaty } from 'wechaty'
import { PuppetMock, mock } from 'wechaty-puppet-mock'
const mocker = new mock.Mocker()
const puppet = new PuppetMock({ mocker })
const bot = new Wechaty({ puppet })
await bot.start()
mocker.scan('https://github.com/wechaty', 1)
const user = mocker.createContact()
mocker.login(user)
const contact = mocker.createContact()
const room = mocker.createRoom()
user.say('Hello').to(contact)
contact.say('World').to(user)
this.state.on('pending')
this.state.on(true)
this.state.off('pending')
this.state.off(true)
await this.state.ready('on')
await this.state.ready('off')
await memory.set('config', { id: 1, key: 'xxx' })
const config = await memory.get('config')
console.log(config)
// Output: { id: 1, key: 'xxx' }
Release v1.0 of Puppet Mock
MockXXX to
XXXMock for keep the consistent naming style with
PuppetMock.
mock namespace and move all related modules under it.
Mocker Released.
Mocker is a manager for controlling the behavior of the Puppet activities.
MockContact,
MockRoom, and
MockMessage for
Mockers
MockEnvironment for mocking the server behaviors.
Wechaty#Contact.find() from the
mocker.createContacts()
Wechaty#Room.find() from the
mocker.createRooms()
message event for
talker,
listener, and
room of
MockMessage
Initial version.
PuppetMock is a skelton Puppet without do anything, it will make testing easy when developing Wechaty