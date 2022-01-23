Picture Credit: https://www.shareicon.net
Abstract(Base) Class of Puppet Providers for Wechaty Framework.
This module is part of the Wechaty Framework SDK.
Learn more at:
Wechaty Puppet Provider Interface Documentation can be found at https://wechaty.github.io/wechaty-puppet/typedoc/classes/puppet.html
PuppetMock: https://github.com/wechaty/wechaty-puppet-mock
The above puppet provider is just for mocking and easy to understand. It will be a good starter when you want to develope a new puppet by yourself for fullfil your need, for example, connect Wechaty with Wechat Official Account.
FileBox (npm module
file-box) MUST be imported from
wechaty-puppet because all the Wechaty Framework needs to check
instanceof FileBox, we must be sure all
FileBox is the same version.
MemoryCard (npm module
memory-card) MUST be imported from
wechaty-puppet because all the Wechaty Framework needs to check
instanceof MemoryCard, we must be sure all
MemoryCard is the same version.
Puppet(npm module
wechaty-puppet) itself must be a peer Dependencies for all the Puppet Providers, and should only be installed via Wechaty because all Puppet Providers should share the same Puppet Base Class with Wechaty, we must be sure all
Puppet is the same version.
You can get to know the puppet start/stop state from the
state property:
puppet.state.on() === 'pending' will be true when the puppet is starting
puppet.state.on() === true will be true when the puppet is started
puppet.state.off() === 'pending' will be true when the puppet is stoping
Learn more about the puppet.state at https://github.com/huan/state-switch
Using Brolog to output necessary log messages.
import { log } from 'brolog'
log.verbose('ModuleName', 'methodName() Your Verbose Message Here')
log.silly('ModuleName', 'methodName() Your Silly Message Here')
Brolog has five log levels, it should be used and follow the following rules:
|Log Level
|What does it means
|Usage in Puppet
log.silly()
|There's some detail debug information
|Can be used in everywhere as you like
log.verbose()
|There's some debug information
|Should be used at the beginning of every method()
log.info()
log.warn()
|There's a Coverable Error
|Should not be used unless we have to
log.error()
|There's a Un-covered Error
|Should not be used unless we have to
Set the max size for wechaty entities in LRU Cache.
|Env Name
|What does it means
WECHATY_PUPPET_LRU_CACHE_SIZE_CONTACT
|The max cache size for contact, default value
3000
WECHATY_PUPPET_LRU_CACHE_SIZE_FRIENDSHIP
|The max cache size for friendship, default value
100
WECHATY_PUPPET_LRU_CACHE_SIZE_MESSAGE
|The max cache size for message, default value
500
WECHATY_PUPPET_LRU_CACHE_SIZE_ROOM
|The max cache size for room, default value
500
WECHATY_PUPPET_LRU_CACHE_SIZE_ROOM_INVITATION
|The max cache size for room invitation, default value
100
WECHATY_PUPPET_LRU_CACHE_SIZE_ROOM_MEMBER
|The max cache size for room member, default value
30000
Error interface to
EventErrorPayload, and make
.data optional
Puppet
