Abstract(Base) Class of Puppet Providers for Wechaty Framework.

This module is part of the Wechaty Framework SDK.

Learn more at:

Documentation

Wechaty Puppet Provider Interface Documentation can be found at https://wechaty.github.io/wechaty-puppet/typedoc/classes/puppet.html

Example

PuppetMock: https://github.com/wechaty/wechaty-puppet-mock

The above puppet provider is just for mocking and easy to understand. It will be a good starter when you want to develope a new puppet by yourself for fullfil your need, for example, connect Wechaty with Wechat Official Account.

Providers

PuppetPadchat iPad API via Protocol Server, created by @lijiarui

PuppetIoscat iPhone App Hook API, created by @linyimin-bupt

PuppetWechat4u Web API via HTTP, created by @huan

PuppetPuppeteer Web API via Browser, created by @huan

PuppetService gRPC Proxy via Chatie.io(PaaS - Puppets as a Service), created by @huan

Dependencies

FileBox (npm module file-box ) MUST be imported from wechaty-puppet because all the Wechaty Framework needs to check instanceof FileBox , we must be sure all FileBox is the same version. MemoryCard (npm module memory-card ) MUST be imported from wechaty-puppet because all the Wechaty Framework needs to check instanceof MemoryCard , we must be sure all MemoryCard is the same version.

Peer Dependence

Puppet (npm module wechaty-puppet ) itself must be a peer Dependencies for all the Puppet Providers, and should only be installed via Wechaty because all Puppet Providers should share the same Puppet Base Class with Wechaty, we must be sure all Puppet is the same version.

1. Using SwitchState

You can get to know the puppet start/stop state from the state property:

puppet.state.on() === 'pending' will be true when the puppet is starting puppet.state.on() === true will be true when the puppet is started puppet.state.off() === 'pending' will be true when the puppet is stoping `puppet.state.off() === true' will be true when the puppet is stopped

Learn more about the puppet.state at https://github.com/huan/state-switch

2. Using Brolog

Using Brolog to output necessary log messages.

2.1 Get log from Brolog

import { log } from 'brolog'

2.2 Log Format

log.verbose( 'ModuleName' , 'methodName() Your Verbose Message Here' ) log.silly( 'ModuleName' , 'methodName() Your Silly Message Here' )

2.3 Log Level

Brolog has five log levels, it should be used and follow the following rules:

Log Level What does it means Usage in Puppet log.silly() There's some detail debug information Can be used in everywhere as you like log.verbose() There's some debug information Should be used at the beginning of every method() log.info() There's something we need to let user know Should NEVER to be used because Puppet is Library log.warn() There's a Coverable Error Should not be used unless we have to log.error() There's a Un-covered Error Should not be used unless we have to

3. Using LRU Cache

Set the max size for wechaty entities in LRU Cache.

Env Name What does it means WECHATY_PUPPET_LRU_CACHE_SIZE_CONTACT The max cache size for contact, default value 3000 WECHATY_PUPPET_LRU_CACHE_SIZE_FRIENDSHIP The max cache size for friendship, default value 100 WECHATY_PUPPET_LRU_CACHE_SIZE_MESSAGE The max cache size for message, default value 500 WECHATY_PUPPET_LRU_CACHE_SIZE_ROOM The max cache size for room, default value 500 WECHATY_PUPPET_LRU_CACHE_SIZE_ROOM_INVITATION The max cache size for room invitation, default value 100 WECHATY_PUPPET_LRU_CACHE_SIZE_ROOM_MEMBER The max cache size for room member, default value 30000

History

master v1.0 - Initial Release

Add Error interface to EventErrorPayload , and make .data optional Using Mixin to extend Puppet

Support ES Modules

Works with the following Puppet Providers:

wechaty-puppet-puppeteer wechaty-puppet-padchat wechaty-puppet-mock wechaty-puppet-wechat4u

Define the Abstract Puppet Layer for Wechaty Seperate code from Wechaty

Author

Huan LI (李卓桓) zixia@zixia.net

