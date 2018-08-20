Meteor-like methods for React Native.
If you have questions, you can open a new issue in the repository or ask in the our Gitter chat:
https://gitter.im/react-native-meteor/Lobby
The purpose of this library is :
yarn add react-native-meteor
or
npm i --save react-native-meteor
!! See detailed installation guide
Since RN 0.26.0 you have to use ws or wss protocol to connect to your meteor server. http is not working on Android.
It is recommended to always use the latest version of react-native-meteor compatible with your RN version:
react-native-meteor@latest
react-native-meteor@1.1.x
react-native-meteor@1.0.6
react-native-meteor@1.0.3 in case or problems.
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { View, Text } from 'react-native';
import Meteor, { withTracker, MeteorListView } from 'react-native-meteor';
Meteor.connect('ws://192.168.X.X:3000/websocket'); //do this only once
class App extends Component {
renderRow(todo) {
return <Text>{todo.title}</Text>;
}
render() {
const { settings, todosReady } = this.props;
return (
<View>
<Text>{settings.title}</Text>
{!todosReady && <Text>Not ready</Text>}
<MeteorListView
collection="todos"
selector={{ done: true }}
options={{ sort: { createdAt: -1 } }}
renderRow={this.renderRow}
/>
</View>
);
}
}
export default withTracker(params => {
const handle = Meteor.subscribe('todos');
Meteor.subscribe('settings');
return {
todosReady: handle.ready(),
settings: Meteor.collection('settings').findOne(),
};
})(App);
Pull Requests and issues reported are welcome! :)
react-native-meteor is MIT Licensed.