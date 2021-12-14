WebXR Polyfill

A JavaScript implementation of the WebXR Device API, as well as the WebXR Gamepad Module. This polyfill allows developers to write against the latest specification, providing support when run on browsers that implement the WebVR 1.1 spec, or on mobile devices with no WebVR/WebXR support at all.

The polyfill reflects the stable version of the API which has shipped in multiple browsers.

If you are writing code against the WebVR 1.1 spec, use webvr-polyfill, which supports browsers with the 1.0 spec, or no implementation at all. It is recommended to write your code targeting the WebXR Device API spec however and use this polyfill as browsers begin to implement the latest changes.

The minimal input controls currently supported by WebXR is polyfilled here as well, using the Gamepad API.

Setup

Installing

Download the build at build/webxr-polyfill.js and include it as a script tag, or use a CDN. You can also use the minified file in the same location as webxr-polyfill.min.js .

< script src = 'webxr-polyfill.js' > </ script > < script src = 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/webxr-polyfill@latest/build/webxr-polyfill.js' > </ script >

Or if you're using a build tool like browserify or webpack, install it via npm.

$ npm install

Building Locally

npm run build

Using

The webxr-polyfill exposes a single constructor, WebXRPolyfill that takes an object for configuration. See full configuration options at API.

Be sure to instantiate the polyfill before calling any of your XR code! The polyfill needs to patch the API if it does not exist so your content code can assume that the WebXR API will just work.

If using script tags, a WebXRPolyfill global constructor will exist.

var polyfill = new WebXRPolyfill();

In a modular ES6 world, import and instantiate the constructor similarly.

import WebXRPolyfill from 'webxr-polyfill' ; const polyfill = new WebXRPolyfill();

API

new WebXRPolyfill(config)

Takes a config object with the following options:

global : What global should be used to find needed types. (default: window on browsers)

: What global should be used to find needed types. (default: on browsers) webvr : Whether or not there should be an attempt to fall back to a WebVR 1.1 VRDisplay. (default: true ).

: Whether or not there should be an attempt to fall back to a WebVR 1.1 VRDisplay. (default: ). cardboard : Whether or not there should be an attempt to fall back to a JavaScript implementation of the WebXR API only on mobile. (default: true )

: Whether or not there should be an attempt to fall back to a JavaScript implementation of the WebXR API only on mobile. (default: ) cardboardConfig : The configuration to be used for CardboardVRDisplay when used. Has no effect when cardboard is false , or another XRDevice is used. Possible configuration options can be found here in the cardboard-vr-display repo. (default: null )

: The configuration to be used for CardboardVRDisplay when used. Has no effect when is , or another XRDevice is used. Possible configuration options can be found here in the cardboard-vr-display repo. (default: ) allowCardboardOnDesktop : Whether or not to allow cardboard's stereoscopic rendering and pose via sensors on desktop. This is most likely only helpful for development and debugging. (default: false )

Browser Support

Development note: babel support is currently removed, handle definitively in #63

There are 3 builds provided: build/webxr-polyfill.js, an ES5 transpiled build, its minified counterpart build/webxr-polyfill.min.js, and an untranspiled ES Modules version build/webxr-polyfill.module.js. If using the transpiled ES5 build, its up to developers to decide which browser features to polyfill based on their support, as no extra polyfills are included. Some browser features this library uses include:

TypedArrays

Object.assign

Promise

Symbol

Map

Array#includes

Check the .babelrc configuration and ensure the polyfill runs in whatever browsers you choose to support.

Polyfilling Rules

If 'xr' in navigator === false : WebXR classes (e.g. XRDevice , XRSession ) will be added to the global navigator.xr will be polyfilled. If the platform has a VRDisplay from the WebVR 1.1 spec available: navigator.xr.requestDevice() will return a polyfilled XRDevice wrapping the VRDisplay . If the platform does not have a VRDisplay , config.cardboard === true , and on mobile: navigator.xr.requestDevice() will return a polyfilled XRDevice based on CardboardVRDisplay. If WebGLRenderingContext.prototype.setCompatibleXRDevice is not a function: * Polyfill all ` WebGLRenderingContext .prototype .setCompatibleXRDevice ` and a creation attribute for { compatibleXrDevice } . * Polyfills `HTMLCanvasElement.prototype.getContext` to support a `xrpresent` type . Returns a polyfilled `XRPresentationContext` (via `CanvasRenderingContext2D` or `ImageBitmapRenderingContext` if supported) used for mirroring and magic window .

: If 'xr' in navigator === true , config.cardboard === true and on mobile: Overwrite navigator.xr.requestDevice so that a native XRDevice is returned if it exists, and if not, return a polyfilled XRDevice based on CardboardVRDisplay.

, and on mobile:

In the future, when the WebXR API is implemented on a platform but inconsistent with spec (due to new spec changes or inconsistencies), the polyfill will attempt to patch these differences without overwriting the native behavior.

Not supported/Caveats

XRWebGLLayer.framebufferScaleFactor

License

This program is free software for both commercial and non-commercial use, distributed under the Apache 2.0 License.