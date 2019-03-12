Generates a web worker at runtime from webpack's bundled modules with only the used dependencies. Possible because of webpack's module structure. Just
require.resolve(PATH_TO_MODULE) the module you want to be the worker's entry point.
inspired by webworkify
npm install webworkify-webpack --save
For v1 go to: 1.1.8
Version 2 uses webpack's api as much as possible vs the hacky implementation of version 1 (I wasn't aware of webpack's api while writing it) which did the job but with some inconsistency between different browsers and some caveats.
In v2:
eval was forbidden in v1.
require.resolve instead of regular
require\import - The only limitation is using
require.resolve which means that currently the code using
webworkify-webpack is coupled to the build tool (webpack - but who uses
webworkify-webpack already uses webpack) and its not possible to use es2015 modules => checkout out the future work section.
webworkify-webpack allows to use one bundle for running same code both on browser and web worker environments.
webpack's current alternatives for web workers are creating bundle which can be run in a web worker environment only and can results in 2 separate files like in the
worker-loader case (one file for browser and one for web worker => code duplication).
The motivation for
webworkify-webpack was creating a library which expose to the user the same functionality both in sync and async forms.
I wanted to keep one bundle in order to reduce complexity of using external library to the minimum and make bundle size as minimal as possible when using external library which supports both sync and async functionality (without code duplication).
Since webpack's solutions for web workers are being constructed at compile time, the added value is that its possible to use dev tools like
hmr (at least when using
target: 'webworker') which isn't possible with
webworkify-webpack.
In addition, regular
js syntax is being used without the need to use
require.resolve as in the
webworkify-webpack case => checkout out the future work section.
import work from 'webworkify-webpack'
Return a new
web worker
from the module at
modulePath.
The file at
modulePath should export its worker code in
module.exports as a
function that will be run with no arguments.
Note that all the code outside of the
module.exports function will be run in
the main thread too so don't put any computationally intensive code in that
part. It is necessary for the main code to
require() the worker code to fetch
the module reference and load
modulePath's dependency graph into the bundle
output.
First, a
main.js file will launch the
worker.js and print its output:
import work from 'webworkify-webpack';
let w = work(require.resolve('./worker.js'));
w.addEventListener('message', event => {
console.log(event.data);
});
w.postMessage(4); // send the worker a message
then
worker.js can
require() modules of its own. The worker function lives
inside of the
module.exports:
import gamma from 'gamma'
module.exports = function worker (self) {
self.addEventListener('message', (event) => {
const startNum = parseInt(event.data); // ev.data=4 from main.js
setInterval(() => {
const r = startNum / Math.random() - 1;
self.postMessage([ startNum, r, gamma(r) ]);
}, 500);
});
};
Now after webpackifying this example, the console will contain output from the worker:
[ 4, 0.09162078520553618, 10.421030346237066 ]
[ 4, 2.026562457360466, 1.011522336481017 ]
[ 4, 3.1853125018703716, 2.3887589540750214 ]
[ 4, 5.6989969260510005, 72.40768854476167 ]
[ 4, 8.679491643020487, 20427.19357947782 ]
[ 4, 0.8528139834191428, 1.1098187157762498 ]
[ 4, 8.068322137547542, 5785.928308309402 ]
...
The goal is to make
webworkify-webpack fully based on webpack's api. I'm not sure how to accomplish it since I never wrote a webpack loader\plugin (is it possible other way?) so I'm asking for help :)
Points of view:
require.resolve) but still passing the module id to 'webworkify-webpack'.
MIT