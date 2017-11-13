launch a web worker that can require() in the browser with browserify
First, a
main.js file will launch the
worker.js and print its output:
var work = require('webworkify');
var w = work(require('./worker.js'));
w.addEventListener('message', function (ev) {
console.log(ev.data);
});
w.postMessage(4); // send the worker a message
then
worker.js can
require() modules of its own. The worker function lives
inside of the
module.exports:
var gamma = require('gamma');
module.exports = function (self) {
self.addEventListener('message',function (ev){
var startNum = parseInt(ev.data); // ev.data=4 from main.js
setInterval(function () {
var r = startNum / Math.random() - 1;
self.postMessage([ startNum, r, gamma(r) ]);
}, 500);
});
};
Now after browserifying this example, the console will contain output from the worker:
[ 4, 0.09162078520553618, 10.421030346237066 ]
[ 4, 2.026562457360466, 1.011522336481017 ]
[ 4, 3.1853125018703716, 2.3887589540750214 ]
[ 4, 5.6989969260510005, 72.40768854476167 ]
[ 4, 8.679491643020487, 20427.19357947782 ]
[ 4, 0.8528139834191428, 1.1098187157762498 ]
[ 4, 8.068322137547542, 5785.928308309402 ]
...
var work = require('webworkify')
Return a new
web worker
from the module at
modulePath.
The file at
modulePath should export its worker code in
module.exports as a
function that will be run with no arguments.
Note that all the code outside of the
module.exports function will be run in
the main thread too so don't put any computationally intensive code in that
part. It is necessary for the main code to
require() the worker code to fetch
the module reference and load
modulePath's dependency graph into the bundle
output.
The worker
w returned by
webworkify has the property
objectURL attached.
w.objectURL refers to the Object URL that was used to pass the module's source
to the worker, and can be cleaned up using
URL.revokeObjectURL(). (See example)
With npm do:
npm install webworkify
MIT