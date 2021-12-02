A small promise based wrapper over the "webworkers"
Install:
npm install webworker-promise
Inside your main bundle:
// main.js
const WebworkerPromise = require('webworker-promise');
const worker = new WebworkerPromise(new Worker('worker.js'));
worker
.postMessage('ping')
.then((response) => {
// handle response
})
.catch(error => {
// handle error
});
Inside
worker.js:
// worker.js
const registerWebworker = require('webworker-promise/lib/register');
registerWebworker(async (message, emit) => {
//message - ping
return 'pong';
});
You can use webworker-promise with nodejs using shim
Note It uses nodejs
child_process for workers
const Worker = require('webworker-promise/lib/node-worker');
const WebWorkerPromise = require('webworker-promise');
const worker = new WebWorkerPromise(new Worker('./node-process'));
The message you send can be any object, array, string, number, etc.:
// main.js
worker.postMessage({
hello: 'world'
}).then(/* ... */);
// worker.js
registerWebworker(async (message, emit) => {
console.log(message); // { hello: 'world'}
});
Note that you can't send dom objects via postMessage
You can use transferable list for performance issue
Send just arraybuffer
worker.postMessage(arrayBuffer, [arrayBuffer])
Or inside objects
worker.postMessage({myArr: arrayBuffer, myArr2: arrayBuffer2}, [arrayBuffer, arrayBuffer2]);
And in
worker.js
registerWebworker(async (message, emit) => {
return new registerWebworker.TransferableResponse(arrayBuffer, [arrayBuffer]);
});
You can send events from worker to main-process
// main.js
worker.postMessage('ping', [], (eventName, data) => {
eventName; // hello
data; // world
})
.then(response => {
//job end
//pong
})
// worker.js
registerWebworker(async (message, emit) => {
emit('hello', 'world');
return 'pong';
});
You can use it as regular event-emitter, webworker-promise has all event-emitter methods to send events in direction worker => main or main => worker
// main.js
host.on('add:ok', (sum) => {
// sum is 33;
});
worker.emit('add', 11, 22);
// worker.js
const host = registerWebworker()
.on('add', (n1, n2) => {
host.emit('add:ok', n1 + n2);
})
.once('minus', (n1, n2) => {
host.emit('minus:answer', n1 - n2);
})
// you still can add operations
.operation('foo', async () => {
return 'bar';
});
Also, you can create operations
// worker.js
registerWebworker(async (message) => {
//handle postMessage
return 'pong';
})
.operation('hello', async (message, emit) => {
return 'world';
});
// main.js
worker.exec('hello')
.then(response => {
// world
})
Dynamic pool for workers.
Note: It's experimental feature, and api may be changed
const WorkerPool = require('webworker-promise/lib/pool');
const pool = WorkerPool.create({
src: './test.worker.js',
// or
create: () => new Worker('./test.worker.js'),
maxThreads: 3, // optional, default is 2, max numbers of workers to create if necessary
maxConcurrentPerWorker: 1 // optional, default is 1
});
pool.postMessage('hello')
.then(() => {
console.log('result');
});
Pool has
exec and
postMessage methods with the same api as WebWorkerPromise
Inside of the worker, the registered handler should return Promise or just value
Any thrown errors or rejections from the worker will be propagated to the main thread as a rejected Promise. For instance:
// worker.js
registerWebworker(function (message) {
throw new Error('myException!');
});
// main.js
worker.postMessage('hi').catch(function (err) {
console.log(err.message); // 'myException!'
console.log(err.stack); // stack trace string
});
Note that stacktraces cannot be originaly sent from the worker to the main thread, so you're getting just string stack trace
new WebworkerPromise(worker)
Create a new
WebworkerPromise, using the given worker.
worker - the
Worker to use.
PromiseWorker.postMessage(message, transferableList, onEvent)
Send a message to the worker and return a Promise.
message - object - required
transferable - transferable list
onEvent - on-event callback function to handle events from worker
PromiseWorker.exec(operationName, message, transferableList, onEvent)
Send a message to the worker and return a Promise.
operationName - string - required
message - object
transferable - transferable list
onEvent - on-event callback function to handle events from worker
Register a message handler inside of the worker. Your handler consumes a message and returns a Promise.
registerWebworker(function)
function
registerWebworker().operation(name, handler)
Add Operation.
name - string - required
handler - handle the operation
First:
npm install
Then to test in Node using pseudo-webworker
npm test
Or to test with coverage reports:
npm run coverage
Inspired by https://github.com/nolanlawson/promise-worker