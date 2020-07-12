Relevant links:
You can load the
parser.js file into your HTML page and the API will become available on
window. Alternatively you can install it using bower (
webvtt) or npm (
npm install webvtt-parser).
This module exports classes to either through
window or
require()/
import; the ones you are
likely to need are
WebVTTParser and
WebVTTSerializer.
To parse a WebVTT string:
import { WebVTTParser } from 'webvtt-parser';
const parser = new WebVTTParser();
const tree = parser.parse(someVTT, 'metadata');
By default, the WebVTT parser only recognizes a small subset of named character entities. If you want the full spec-compliant behavior, pass the content of [[html-entities.json]] to the
WebVTTParser() constructor.
To serialize a WebVTT tree to string:
import { WebVTTSerializer } from 'webvtt-parser';
const seri = new WebVTTSerializer();
const tree = seri.serialize(vttTree.cues)