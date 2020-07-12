WebVTT parser and validator

Install

You can load the parser.js file into your HTML page and the API will become available on window . Alternatively you can install it using bower ( webvtt ) or npm ( npm install webvtt-parser ).

API

This module exports classes to either through window or require() / import ; the ones you are likely to need are WebVTTParser and WebVTTSerializer .

To parse a WebVTT string:

import { WebVTTParser } from 'webvtt-parser' ; const parser = new WebVTTParser(); const tree = parser.parse(someVTT, 'metadata' );

By default, the WebVTT parser only recognizes a small subset of named character entities. If you want the full spec-compliant behavior, pass the content of [[html-entities.json]] to the WebVTTParser() constructor.

To serialize a WebVTT tree to string: