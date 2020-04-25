webtreemap

New 2017-Oct-16: master is now webtreemap v2, a complete rewrite with bug fixes, more features, and a different (simpler) API. If you're looking for the old webtreemap, see the v1 branch.

A simple treemap implementation using web technologies (DOM nodes, CSS styling and transitions) rather than a big canvas/svg/plugin. It's usable as a library as part of a larger web app, but it also includes a command-line app that dumps a self-contained HTML file that displays a map.

Play with a demo.

Usage

Web

The data format is a tree of Node , where each node is an object in the shape described at the top of tree.ts.

< script src = 'webtreemap.js' > </ script > < script > const container = document .getElementById( 'myContainer' ); webtreemap.render(container, data, options);

Options

Option Type Default padding [number, number, number, number] [14, 3, 3, 3] lowerBound number 0.1 applyMutations (node: Node) => void () => void caption (node: Node) => string (node) => node.id showNode (node: Node, width: number, height: number) => boolean (_, width, height) => (width > 20) && (height >= options.padding[0]) showChildren (node: Node, width: number, height: number) => boolean (_, width, height) => (width > 40) && (height > 40)

Option Description padding In order: padding-top, padding-right, padding-bottom, padding-left of each node lowerBound Lower bound of ratio that determines how many children can be displayed inside of a node. Example with a lower bound of 0.1: the total area taken up by displaying child nodes of any given node cannot be less than 10% of the area of its parent node. applyMutations A function that exposes a node as an argument after it's dom element has been assigned. Use this to add inline styles and classes. Example: (node) => { node.dom.style.color = 'blue' } caption A function that takes a node as an argument and returns a string that is used to display as the caption for the node passed in. showNode A function that takes a node, its width, and its height, and returns a boolean that determines if that node should be displayed. Fires after showChildren. showChildren A function that takes a node, its width, and its height, and returns a boolean that determines if that node's children should be displayed. Fires before showNode.

Command line

Install with

$ npm i webtreemap

Then run with:

$ webtreemap -o output_file < my_data

Input data format is space-separated lines of "size path", where size is a number and path is a '/'-delimited path. For example:

$ cat my_data 100 all 50 all/thing1 25 all/thing2

This is exactly the output produced by du , so this works:

$ du -ab some_path | webtreemap -o out.html

But note that there's nothing file-system-specific about the data format -- it just uses slash as a nesting delimiter.

Development

The modules of webtreemap can be used both from the web and from the command line, so the build has two layers. The command line app embeds the output of the build into its output so it's a bit confusing.

To build everything, run yarn run build .

Build layout

To hack on webtreemap, the pieces of the build are:

yarn run tsc builds all the .ts files; yarn run webpack builds the UMD web version from JS of the above.

Because command line embeds the web version in its output, you need to run step 2 before running the output of step 1. Also note we intentionally don't use webpack's ts-loader because we want the TypeScript output for the command-line app.

Command line app

Use yarn run tsc -w to keep the npm-compatible JS up to date, then run e.g.:

$ du -ab node_modules/ | node build/src/cli.js --title 'node_modules usage' -o demo.html

License