run WebTorrent in one process, control it from another process or even another machine.
plain Javascript, no es6
var WebTorrentRemoteServer = require('webtorrent-remote/server')
var opts = null
var server = new WebTorrentRemoteServer(send, opts)
function send (message) {
// Send `message` to the correct client. It's JSON serializable.
// Use TCP, some kind of IPC, whatever.
// If there are multiple clients, look at message.clientKey
}
// When messages come back from the IPC channel, call:
server.receive(message)
opts.heartbeatTimeout
remove clients if we don't hear a heartbeat for this many milliseconds. default
30000 (30 seconds). set to 0 to disable the heartbeat check. once a torrent has no
remaining clients, it will be removed. once there are no remaining torrents, the
whole webtorrent instance will be destroyed. the webtorrent instance is created
lazily the first time a client calls
add().
opts.updateInterval
send progress updates every x milliseconds to all clients of all torrents. default 1000 (1 second). set to 0 to disable progress updates.
all WebTorrent options. the options object is passed to the constructor for the underlying WebTorrent instance.
This package uses
debug for debug logging. Set the environment variable
DEBUG=webtorrent-remote for detailed debug logs.
var WebTorrentRemoteClient = require('webtorrent-remote/client')
var opts = null
var client = new WebTorrentRemoteClient(send, opts)
function send (message) {
// Same as above, except send the message to the server process
}
// When messages come back from the server, call:
client.receive(message)
// Now `client` is a drop-in replacement for the normal WebTorrent object!
var torrentId = 'magnet:?xt=urn:btih:6a9759bffd5c0af65319979fb7832189f4f3c35d'
client.add(torrentId, function (err, torrent) {
torrent.on('metadata', function () {
console.log(JSON.stringify(torrent.files))
// Prints [{name:'sintel.mp4'}]
})
var server = torrent.createServer()
server.listen(function () {
console.log('http://localhost:' + server.address().port)
// Paste that into your browser to stream Sintel!
})
})
opts.heartbeat
send a heartbeat once every x milliseconds. default 5000 (5 seconds). set to 0 to disable heartbeats.
client.add(torrentID, [options], callback)
like
WebTorrent.add, but only async. calls back with
(err, torrent). The
torrent is a torrent object (see below for methods).
client.get(torrentID, callback)
like
WebTorrent.get, but async. calls back with
(err, torrent). if the
torrentId is not yet in the client,
err.name will be
'TorrentMissingError'.
client.destroy()
like
WebTorrent.destroy, but destroys only this client. if a given torrent has
no clients left, it will be destroyed too. if all torrents are gone, the whole
WebTorrent instance will be destroyed on the server side.
client.on('error', () => {...})
client.on('warning', () => {...})
the client gives you a torrent object in the callback to
get or
add. this
supports a subset of the WebTorrent API, forwarding commands to the
WebTorrentRemoteServer and emitting events:
torrent.createServer()
create a local torrent-to-HTTP streaming server.
torrent.on('update', () => {...}): fires periodically, see
updateInterval
torrent.on('infohash', () => {...})
torrent.on('metadata', () => {...})
torrent.on('download', () => {...})
torrent.on('upload', () => {...})
torrent.on('done', () => {...})
torrent.on('error', () => {...})
torrent.on('warning', () => {...})
torrent.client: the WebTorrentRemoteClient
torrent.key: the clientKey used for messaging
infohash or
metadata)
torrent.infoHash
torrent.name
torrent.length
torrent.files
progress event)
torrent.progress
torrent.downloaded
torrent.uploaded
torrent.downloadSpeed
torrent.uploadSpeed
torrent.numPeers
torrent.progress
torrent.timeRemaining
server.address()
gets an address object like
{ address: '::', family: 'IPv6', port: 52505 } that
shows what host and port the server is listening on.
server.listen(onlistening)
tells the server to start listening. the
onlistening function is called when the server starts listening.
server.on('listening', () => {...})