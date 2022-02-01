Streaming torrent client (with WebRTC support in Node.js)

In node.js, the webtorrent package only connects to normal TCP/UDP peers, not WebRTC peers. If you want to connect to all types of peers, including WebRTC peers, from node.js, you need to use this package ( webtorrent-hybrid ).

Install

To install WebTorrent:

npm install webtorrent-hybrid

To install a webtorrent-hybrid command line program, run:

npm install webtorrent-hybrid -g

Usage

webtorrent-hybrid has the same command line interface (CLI) and module API as webtorrent . Just import WebTorrent from 'webtorrent-hybrid' instead of import WebTorrent from 'webtorrent' .

See the WebTorrent docs.

License

MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh and WebTorrent, LLC.