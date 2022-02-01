In node.js, the
webtorrent package only connects to normal TCP/UDP peers, not WebRTC peers. If you want to connect to all types of peers, including WebRTC peers, from node.js, you need to use this package (
webtorrent-hybrid).
To install WebTorrent:
npm install webtorrent-hybrid
To install a
webtorrent-hybrid command line program, run:
npm install webtorrent-hybrid -g
webtorrent-hybrid has the same command line interface (CLI) and module API as
webtorrent. Just
import WebTorrent from 'webtorrent-hybrid'
instead of
import WebTorrent from 'webtorrent'.
See the WebTorrent docs.
MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh and WebTorrent, LLC.