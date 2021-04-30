openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
wh

webtorrent-health

by Alex
1.1.2 (see all)

💚 Get health info about a webtorrent file or magnet link

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

955

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

webtorrent-health

NPM Version Build Status Dependency Status Standard - Javascript Style Guide

Get health info about a webtorrent file or magnet link

Install

npm install webtorrent-health

Usage

The param torrentId can be a webtorrent file or magnet link, for more info check out parse-torrent.

webtorrentHealth(torrentId [, opts], callback)

var webtorrentHealth = require('webtorrent-health')
var magnet = 'magnet:?xt=urn:btih:6a9759bffd5c0af65319979fb7832189f4f3c35d&dn=sintel.mp4&tr=wss%3A%2F%2Ftracker.btorrent.xyz&tr=wss%3A%2F%2Ftracker.fastcast.nz&tr=wss%3A%2F%2Ftracker.openwebtorrent.com'

webtorrentHealth(magnet, function (err, data) {
  if (err) return console.error(err)

  console.log('average number of seeders: ' + data.seeds)
  console.log('average number of leechers: ' + data.peers)
  console.log('ratio: ', +(Math.round((data.peers > 0 ? data.seeds / data.peers : data.seeds) +'e+2') + 'e-2'))
})

You can also use Promises/A+:

var webtorrentHealth = require('webtorrent-health')
var magnet = 'magnet:?xt=urn:btih:6a9759bffd5c0af65319979fb7832189f4f3c35d&dn=sintel.mp4&tr=wss%3A%2F%2Ftracker.btorrent.xyz&tr=wss%3A%2F%2Ftracker.fastcast.nz&tr=wss%3A%2F%2Ftracker.openwebtorrent.com'

webtorrentHealth(magnet).then(function (data) {
  console.log('average number of seeders: ' + data.seeds)
  console.log('average number of leechers: ' + data.peers)
  console.log('ratio: ', +(Math.round((data.peers > 0 ? data.seeds / data.peers : data.seeds) +'e+2') + 'e-2'))
}).catch(console.error.bind(console))

If you couldn't scrape any of the trackers you will not get any errors, but the returned data will look like this:

{
  seeds: 0,
  peers: 0,
  extra: [...]
}

The attribute extra is an Array of Objects, that contains more info about the each tracker. Example:

[
  {
    tracker: 'wss://tracker.openwebtorrent.com',
    seeds: 561,
    peers: 12967,
    downloads: 561,
    response_time: 229
  },
  {
    tracker: 'wss://tracker.btorrent.xyz',
    seeds: 601,
    peers: 19119,
    downloads: 601,
    response_time: 705
  },
  {
    tracker: 'wss://tracker.badtracker.com',
    error: 'connection error to wss://tracker.badtracker.com'
  }
]

Additional params

  • opts.trackers: additional trackers to scrape on top of the ones torrentId has.
    • Type: an Array of Strings
    • Example:
webtorrentHealth(torrentId, {
    trackers: ['wss://tracker.openwebtorrent.com']
}, function (err, data) {
  // Do something
})
  • opts.blacklist: don't scrape some trackers.
    • Type: an Array of Strings (each string can be a regex)
    • Example:
webtorrentHealth(torrentId, {
    blacklist: [
        'openbittorrent'    // will blacklist any tracker containing that string in its URI
    ]
}, function (err, data) {
  // Do something
})
  • opts.timeout: timeout in milliseconds for each request to scarpe the tracker. Default is 1000.
    • Type: number
    • Example:
webtorrentHealth(torrentId, {
    timeout: 1500
}, function (err, data) {
  // Do something
})

License

MIT. Copyright (c) Alex

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial