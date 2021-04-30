Get health info about a webtorrent file or magnet link

Install

npm install webtorrent-health

Usage

The param torrentId can be a webtorrent file or magnet link, for more info check out parse-torrent.

webtorrentHealth(torrentId [, opts], callback)

var webtorrentHealth = require ( 'webtorrent-health' ) var magnet = 'magnet:?xt=urn:btih:6a9759bffd5c0af65319979fb7832189f4f3c35d&dn=sintel.mp4&tr=wss%3A%2F%2Ftracker.btorrent.xyz&tr=wss%3A%2F%2Ftracker.fastcast.nz&tr=wss%3A%2F%2Ftracker.openwebtorrent.com' webtorrentHealth(magnet, function ( err, data ) { if (err) return console .error(err) console .log( 'average number of seeders: ' + data.seeds) console .log( 'average number of leechers: ' + data.peers) console .log( 'ratio: ' , +( Math .round((data.peers > 0 ? data.seeds / data.peers : data.seeds) + 'e+2' ) + 'e-2' )) })

You can also use Promises/A+:

var webtorrentHealth = require ( 'webtorrent-health' ) var magnet = 'magnet:?xt=urn:btih:6a9759bffd5c0af65319979fb7832189f4f3c35d&dn=sintel.mp4&tr=wss%3A%2F%2Ftracker.btorrent.xyz&tr=wss%3A%2F%2Ftracker.fastcast.nz&tr=wss%3A%2F%2Ftracker.openwebtorrent.com' webtorrentHealth(magnet).then( function ( data ) { console .log( 'average number of seeders: ' + data.seeds) console .log( 'average number of leechers: ' + data.peers) console .log( 'ratio: ' , +( Math .round((data.peers > 0 ? data.seeds / data.peers : data.seeds) + 'e+2' ) + 'e-2' )) }).catch( console .error.bind( console ))

If you couldn't scrape any of the trackers you will not get any errors, but the returned data will look like this:

{ seeds : 0 , peers : 0 , extra : [...] }

The attribute extra is an Array of Objects, that contains more info about the each tracker. Example:

[ { tracker : 'wss://tracker.openwebtorrent.com' , seeds : 561 , peers : 12967 , downloads : 561 , response_time : 229 }, { tracker : 'wss://tracker.btorrent.xyz' , seeds : 601 , peers : 19119 , downloads : 601 , response_time : 705 }, { tracker : 'wss://tracker.badtracker.com' , error : 'connection error to wss://tracker.badtracker.com' } ]

Additional params

opts.trackers : additional trackers to scrape on top of the ones torrentId has. Type: an Array of Strings Example:

: additional trackers to scrape on top of the ones has.

webtorrentHealth(torrentId, { trackers : [ 'wss://tracker.openwebtorrent.com' ] }, function ( err, data ) { })

opts.blacklist : don't scrape some trackers. Type: an Array of Strings (each string can be a regex) Example:

: don't scrape some trackers.

webtorrentHealth(torrentId, { blacklist : [ 'openbittorrent' ] }, function ( err, data ) { })

opts.timeout : timeout in milliseconds for each request to scarpe the tracker. Default is 1000 . Type: number Example:

: timeout in milliseconds for each request to scarpe the tracker. Default is .

webtorrentHealth(torrentId, { timeout : 1500 }, function ( err, data ) { })

License

MIT. Copyright (c) Alex