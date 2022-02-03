WebTorrent is the first BitTorrent client that works in the browser, but
webtorrent-cli,
i.e. THIS PACKAGE, is for using WebTorrent from the command line.
webtorrent-cli is a simple torrent client for use in node.js, as a command line app. It
uses TCP and UDP to talk to other torrent clients.
NOTE: To connect to "web peers" (browsers) in addition to normal BitTorrent peers, use
webtorrent-hybrid which includes WebRTC
support for node.
To use WebTorrent in the browser, see
webtorrent.
To install a
webtorrent command line program, run:
npm install webtorrent-cli -g
$ webtorrent --help
_ _ _
__ _____| |__ | |_ ___ _ __ _ __ ___ _ __ | |_
\ \ /\ / / _ \ '_ \| __/ _ \| '__| '__/ _ \ '_ \| __|
\ V V / __/ |_) | || (_) | | | | | __/ | | | |_
\_/\_/ \___|_.__/ \__\___/|_| |_| \___|_| |_|\__|
Usage:
webtorrent [command] <torrent-id> [options]
Examples:
webtorrent download "magnet:..." --vlc
webtorrent "magnet:..." --vlc --player-args="--video-on-top --repeat"
Default output location:
* when streaming: Temp folder
* when downloading: Current directory
Specify <torrent-id> as one of:
* magnet uri
* http url to .torrent file
* filesystem path to .torrent file
* info hash (hex string)
Commands:
webtorrent download [torrent-ids...] Download a torrent [default]
webtorrent downloadmeta <torrent-ids...> Download metadata of torrent
webtorrent seed <inputs...> Seed a file or a folder
webtorrent create <input> Create a .torrent file
webtorrent info <torrent-id> Show torrent information
webtorrent version Show version information
webtorrent help Show help information
Options (streaming):
--airplay Apple TV [boolean]
--chromecast Google Chromecast [default: all]
--dlna DNLA [boolean]
--mplayer MPlayer [boolean]
--mpv MPV [boolean]
--omx OMX [default: hdmi]
--vlc VLC [boolean]
--iina IINA [boolean]
--smplayer SMPlayer [boolean]
--xbmc XBMC [boolean]
--stdout Standard out (implies --quiet) [boolean]
Options (simple):
-o, --out Set download destination [string]
-s, --select Select specific file in torrent [default: List files]
-t, --subtitles Load subtitles file [string]
-h, --help Show help information [boolean]
-v, --version Show version information [boolean]
Options (advanced)
-p, --port Change the http server port [number] [default: 8000]
-b, --blocklist Load blocklist file/url [string]
-a, --announce Tracker URL to announce to [string]
-q, --quiet Don't show UI on stdout [boolean]
-d, --download-limit Maximum download speed in kb/s [number] [default: unlimited]
-u, --upload-limit Maximum upload speed in kb/s [number] [default: unlimited]
--pip Enter Picture-in-Picture if supported by the player [boolean]
--verbose Show torrent protocol details [boolean]
--playlist Open files in a playlist if supported by the player [boolean]
--player-args Add player specific arguments (see example) [string]
--torrent-port Change the torrent seeding port [number] [default: random]
--dht-port Change the dht port [number] [default: random]
--not-on-top Don't set "always on top" option in player [boolean]
--keep-seeding Don't quit when done downloading [boolean]
--no-quit Don't quit when player exits [boolean]
--on-done Run script after torrent download is done [string]
--on-exit Run script before program exit [string]
To download a torrent:
$ webtorrent magnet_uri
To stream a torrent to a device like AirPlay or Chromecast, just pass a flag:
$ webtorrent magnet_uri --airplay
In addition to magnet uris, webtorrent supports many ways to specify a torrent:
MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh and WebTorrent, LLC.