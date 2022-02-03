



WebTorrent CLI





The streaming torrent client. For the command line.

WebTorrent is the first BitTorrent client that works in the browser, but webtorrent-cli , i.e. THIS PACKAGE, is for using WebTorrent from the command line.

webtorrent-cli is a simple torrent client for use in node.js, as a command line app. It uses TCP and UDP to talk to other torrent clients.

NOTE: To connect to "web peers" (browsers) in addition to normal BitTorrent peers, use webtorrent-hybrid which includes WebRTC support for node.

To use WebTorrent in the browser, see webtorrent .

Features

Use WebTorrent from the command line!

Insanely fast

Pure Javascript (no native dependencies)

(no native dependencies) Streaming Stream to AirPlay , Chromecast , VLC player , IINA , and many other devices/players Fetches pieces from the network on-demand so seeking is supported (even before torrent is finished) Seamlessly switches between sequential and rarest-first piece selection strategy

Supports advanced torrent client features magnet uri support via ut_metadata peer discovery via dht , tracker , and ut_pex protocol extension api for adding new extensions Check all the supported BEPs here



Install

To install a webtorrent command line program, run:

npm install webtorrent-cli -g

Usage

$ webtorrent -- help _ _ _ __ _____| |__ | |_ ___ _ __ _ __ ___ _ __ | |_ \ \ /\ / / _ \ '_ \| __/ _ \| ' __| '__/ _ \ ' _ \| __| \ V V / __/ |_) | || (_) | | | | | __/ | | | |_ \_/\_/ \___|_.__/ \__\___/|_| |_| \___|_| |_|\__| Usage: webtorrent [ command ] <torrent-id> [options] Examples: webtorrent download "magnet:..." --vlc webtorrent "magnet:..." --vlc --player-args= "--video-on-top --repeat" Default output location: * when streaming: Temp folder * when downloading: Current directory Specify <torrent-id> as one of: * magnet uri * http url to .torrent file * filesystem path to .torrent file * info hash (hex string) Commands: webtorrent download [torrent-ids...] Download a torrent [default] webtorrent downloadmeta <torrent-ids...> Download metadata of torrent webtorrent seed <inputs...> Seed a file or a folder webtorrent create <input> Create a .torrent file webtorrent info <torrent-id> Show torrent information webtorrent version Show version information webtorrent help Show help information Options (streaming): --airplay Apple TV [boolean] --chromecast Google Chromecast [default: all] --dlna DNLA [boolean] --mplayer MPlayer [boolean] --mpv MPV [boolean] --omx OMX [default: hdmi] --vlc VLC [boolean] --iina IINA [boolean] --smplayer SMPlayer [boolean] --xbmc XBMC [boolean] --stdout Standard out (implies --quiet) [boolean] Options (simple): -o, --out Set download destination [string] -s, --select Select specific file in torrent [default: List files] -t, --subtitles Load subtitles file [string] -h, -- help Show help information [boolean] -v, --version Show version information [boolean] Options (advanced) -p, --port Change the http server port [number] [default: 8000] -b, --blocklist Load blocklist file/url [string] -a, --announce Tracker URL to announce to [string] -q, --quiet Don 't show UI on stdout [boolean] -d, --download-limit Maximum download speed in kb/s [number] [default: unlimited] -u, --upload-limit Maximum upload speed in kb/s [number] [default: unlimited] --pip Enter Picture-in-Picture if supported by the player [boolean] --verbose Show torrent protocol details [boolean] --playlist Open files in a playlist if supported by the player [boolean] --player-args Add player specific arguments (see example) [string] --torrent-port Change the torrent seeding port [number] [default: random] --dht-port Change the dht port [number] [default: random] --not-on-top Don' t set "always on top" option in player [boolean] --keep-seeding Don 't quit when done downloading [boolean] --no-quit Don' t quit when player exits [boolean] --on-done Run script after torrent download is done [string] --on-exit Run script before program exit [string]

To download a torrent:

$ webtorrent magnet_uri

To stream a torrent to a device like AirPlay or Chromecast, just pass a flag:

$ webtorrent magnet_uri --airplay

In addition to magnet uris, webtorrent supports many ways to specify a torrent:

magnet uri (string)

torrent file (buffer)

info hash (hex string or buffer)

parsed torrent (from parse-torrent)

http/https url to a torrent file (string)

filesystem path to a torrent file (string)

License

MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh and WebTorrent, LLC.