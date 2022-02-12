WebTorrent is a streaming torrent client for node.js and the browser. YEP, THAT'S RIGHT. THE BROWSER. It's written completely in JavaScript – the language of the web – so the same code works in both runtimes.
In node.js, this module is a simple torrent client, using TCP and UDP to talk to other torrent clients.
In the browser, WebTorrent uses WebRTC (data channels) for peer-to-peer transport. It can be used without browser plugins, extensions, or installations. It's Just JavaScript™. Note: WebTorrent does not support UDP/TCP peers in browser.
Simply include the
webtorrent.min.js script
on your page to start fetching files over WebRTC using the BitTorrent protocol, or
require('webtorrent') with browserify. See demo apps
and code examples below.
To make BitTorrent work over WebRTC (which is the only P2P transport that works on the web) we made some protocol changes. Therefore, a browser-based WebTorrent client or "web peer" can only connect to other clients that support WebTorrent/WebRTC.
To seed files to web peers, use a client that supports WebTorrent, e.g. WebTorrent Desktop, a desktop client with a familiar UI that can connect to web peers, webtorrent-hybrid, a command line program, or Instant.io, a website. Established torrent clients like Vuze have already added WebTorrent support so they can connect to both normal and web peers. We hope other clients will follow.
<video> tag (
webm (vp8, vp9) or
mp4 (h.264))
To install WebTorrent for use in node or the browser with
require('webtorrent'), run:
npm install webtorrent
To install a
webtorrent
command line program, run:
npm install webtorrent-cli -g
To install a WebTorrent desktop application for Mac, Windows, or Linux, see WebTorrent Desktop.
#webtorrent to help
with development or to hang out with some mad science hackers :)
Read the full API Documentation.
WebTorrent is the first BitTorrent client that works in the browser, using open web standards (no plugins, just HTML5 and WebRTC)! It's easy to get started!
const WebTorrent = require('webtorrent')
const client = new WebTorrent()
const magnetURI = '...'
client.add(magnetURI, function (torrent) {
// Got torrent metadata!
console.log('Client is downloading:', torrent.infoHash)
torrent.files.forEach(function (file) {
// Display the file by appending it to the DOM. Supports video, audio, images, and
// more. Specify a container element (CSS selector or reference to DOM node).
file.appendTo('body')
})
})
const dragDrop = require('drag-drop')
const WebTorrent = require('webtorrent')
const client = new WebTorrent()
// When user drops files on the browser, create a new torrent and start seeding it!
dragDrop('body', function (files) {
client.seed(files, function (torrent) {
console.log('Client is seeding:', torrent.infoHash)
})
})
There are more examples in docs/get-started.md.
WebTorrent works great with browserify, an npm package that lets you use node-style require() to organize your browser code and load modules installed by npm (as seen in the previous examples).
WebTorrent also works with webpack, another module bundler. However, webpack requires the following extra configuration:
{
target: 'web',
node: {
fs: 'empty'
}
}
Or, you can just use the pre-built version via
require('webtorrent/webtorrent.min.js') and skip the webpack configuration.
WebTorrent is also available as a standalone script
(
webtorrent.min.js) which exposes
WebTorrent on the
window
object, so it can be used with just a script tag:
<script src="webtorrent.min.js"></script>
The WebTorrent script is also hosted on fast, reliable CDN infrastructure (Cloudflare and MaxCDN) for easy inclusion on your site:
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/webtorrent@latest/webtorrent.min.js"></script>
If you want to use WebTorrent in a Chrome App, you can include the following script:
<script src="webtorrent.chromeapp.js"></script>
Be sure to enable the
chrome.sockets.udp and
chrome.sockets.tcp permissions!
WebTorrent also works in node.js, using the same npm package! It's mad science!
NOTE: To connect to "web peers" (browsers) in addition to normal BitTorrent peers, use webtorrent-hybrid which includes WebRTC support for node.
WebTorrent is also available as a command line app. Here's how to use it:
$ npm install webtorrent-cli -g
$ webtorrent --help
To download a torrent:
$ webtorrent magnet_uri
To stream a torrent to a device like AirPlay or Chromecast, just pass a flag:
$ webtorrent magnet_uri --airplay
There are many supported streaming options:
--airplay Apple TV
--chromecast Chromecast
--mplayer MPlayer
--mpv MPV
--omx [jack] omx [default: hdmi]
--vlc VLC
--xbmc XBMC
--stdout standard out [implies --quiet]
In addition to magnet uris, WebTorrent supports many ways to specify a torrent.
Most of the active development is happening inside of small npm packages which are used by WebTorrent.
"When applications are done well, they are just the really application-specific, brackish residue that can't be so easily abstracted away. All the nice, reusable components sublimate away onto github and npm where everybody can collaborate to advance the commons." — substack from "how I write modules"
These are the main modules that make up WebTorrent:
|module
|tests
|version
|description
|webtorrent
|torrent client (this module)
|bittorrent-dht
|distributed hash table client
|bittorrent-peerid
|identify client name/version
|bittorrent-protocol
|bittorrent protocol stream
|bittorrent-tracker
|bittorrent tracker server/client
|bittorrent-lsd
|bittorrent local service discovery
|create-torrent
|create .torrent files
|magnet-uri
|parse magnet uris
|parse-torrent
|parse torrent identifiers
|render-media
|intelligently render media files
|torrent-discovery
|find peers via dht, tracker, and lsd
|ut_metadata
|metadata for magnet uris (protocol extension)
|ut_pex
|peer discovery (protocol extension)
In node, enable debug logs by setting the
DEBUG environment variable to the name of the
module you want to debug (e.g.
bittorrent-protocol, or
* to print all logs).
DEBUG=* webtorrent
In the browser, enable debug logs by running this in the developer console:
localStorage.debug = '*'
Disable by running this:
localStorage.removeItem('debug')
MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh and WebTorrent, LLC.
It works, kinda. I never worked for me, for real, it never did. But I think I did some wrong config on my end, I was not able to stream any kind of torrent stuff form this. Also this is built into electron, which I felt like a wrong tech to build it in. It is very slow, like very slow to use. And also the features are very less as compared to other torrent clients. This is baked in brave which is quite good but I would like to see more feature set in webtorrent and a decent responsive UI. Like that is optimized.
I hate gui torrent clients, too many ads, lot of settings. I searched for a simple torrent downloader and found this one. I have been using it for almost 2 years. If you want a simple torrent client that works in a terminal this is the best one. It is super easy to work with a single command and passing the magnet url you can download the torrent. I love automating and this has made it easier. They have cli, desktop app, an in-browser and a js package to download torrents.
One of the best open-source torrent clients for browsers. easy to use fast and easy to configure, it is a kind of plugin, just install and use. The best part is it supports the magnet URL in the browser. Means no need to install the software. it works best with brave which makes it better. it has lots of features which you can easily use. Without the ads because it is in brave. Already torrent has CLI, now in browser feature makes is great.
We have used the web torrent library in some of our projects. Our technical team has no doubt in choosing the web torrent library. It is actually simple and fast to set up. I can use my terminal to download a torrent. All I need is the magnet link. It is actually a great library to work with.